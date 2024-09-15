Man arrested for imprisoning, raping daughter in adult film scandal

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 32 year old man has been arrested for allegedly imprisoning and raping his 14 year old daughter while forcing her to participate in adult film productions over seven days. He denies the accusations, claiming his daughter fabricated the story.

On September 15, police officials, including Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang and Police Major General Napasin Poolsawat directed an investigation that led to the arrest of James Tosakan. The investigation was carried out by several officers, including Police Colonel Worapot Rungkachang and Police Colonel Jakrawut Klainil.

James Tosakan has been implicated in multiple criminal cases, evidenced by four warrants for his arrest. These include charges of raping a minor under 15 years old, fraud, impersonation, and violations related to the Cheque Act. His criminal history dates back to March 2020, with charges ranging from fraud and theft to computer-related crimes and sexual assault.

The harrowing story came to light when police investigating James’ various crimes discovered his 14 year old daughter. She recounted her ordeal to the police, revealing that her father had coerced her into making adult films.

According to her, it all began in late July when James took her to a clinic for a contraceptive injection, subsequently imprisoning her in a house in Khlong Luang. Despite her resistance, he threatened her, took her phone, and began his assault, which continued for seven consecutive days.

He even brought other men to participate in the abuse, filming everything for adult content. Desperate, she managed to contact relatives, only to be caught and beaten by James. She eventually escaped and went to the police.

“My father forced me to make adult films. He threatened me and took my phone. He even brought other men to abuse me.”

Following her escape, the Thanyaburi Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for James. However, he destroyed the evidence and fled. The police tracked him to a rented house in Hua Hin, where he was found with his girlfriend.

Despite his denials, further interrogation revealed that he had indeed planned the abuse with his girlfriend. They had also been running an illicit adult film operation, with James acting as the administrator of a group called Miki, where they live-streamed explicit content.

The investigation unearthed disturbing evidence, including chat logs where James planned to have other men engage in sexual acts with his daughter. Additionally, evidence showed that he extorted a 15 year old girl, demanding 5,000 baht (US$150) after coercing her into sending explicit photos.

In custody, James denied the allegations, claiming that his daughter fabricated the story because he refused to buy her an iPhone. He admitted to making adult films but insisted it was consensual between him and his current girlfriend, reported KhaoSod.

“I didn’t make any adult films with my daughter. She’s lying because I didn’t buy her an iPhone.”

Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradej, who led the investigation, said he did not believe the suspect’s claims.

“The evidence supports the victim’s account, and we have found additional proof of his attempts to destroy evidence and flee. We will continue to investigate and bring more charges against him.”

James Tosakan remains in police custody as the investigation continues, and police are determined to ensure justice for his victims.