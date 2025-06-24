Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri

A 19 year old man was arrested after threatening his girlfriend with a gun during an argument in Bang Saray, Sattahip district, Chon Buri. The incident occurred yesterday, June 23, at 10.30pm and was reported by the girlfriend’s mother.

Police Colonel Komsan Kamtoonkaew, head of Sattahip Police Station, reported that the police were alerted to a situation involving a man threatening his girlfriend with a firearm. Officers, including Police Major Sila Sajai, were dispatched to the scene, where they identified the suspect, Napath (surname withheld).

Upon searching him, they discovered a homemade gun and 12-gauge shotgun ammunition concealed at his waist. Napath was subsequently taken into custody for questioning at Sattahip Police Station. His girlfriend and her mother were present and visibly shaken by the incident.

According to the girlfriend, an argument had erupted between the couple, leading Napath to shove the gun against her chest. This was reportedly not the first time; he had previously threatened her by holding a weapon to her throat. The argument began after she playfully sat on his chest, which he did not take well.

The girlfriend’s mother expressed her concern, stating that Napath had threatened her daughter with a gun in the past. This time, she took prompt action by contacting the police.

Napath admitted to the argument with his girlfriend, stating that he had become angry and used the homemade gun he carried for self-defence to threaten her, reported KhaoSod.

Police have detained Napath for further questioning at Sattahip Police Station and have charged him with possessing an unregistered firearm and ammunition without a permit, as well as carrying a firearm in public without urgent necessity.