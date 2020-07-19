Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral | The Thaiger

Crime
Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral
The driver of a Mercedes-Benz in Isaan’s Khon Kaen province is the target of massive online criticism after a video showing him punching an elderly motorist went viral. 69 year old Montri Sakhun of Samrong village, in the northeastern province’s Nong Song Hong district, says the incident happened Thursday after he drove his pickup truck to a local shop to renew his vehicle registration. The trouble started when he turned right into an area in front of shop.
“Suddenly, a black Mercedes-Benz cut in front of my car. The driver, about 165 centimetres tall with fair skin, got out of the sedan and walked toward me. The man punched me in the left temple and said I’d driven my vehicle to cut in front of his.”
“I apologised to him, even though I thought I was not wrong but I wanted the problem to end. I was also afraid that he might have a weapon. The man asked me to get out of my pickup to prostrate myself in front of his mother, who was sitting in the Benz. I did what he asked. The woman told me that she was slightly hurt in her forehead. I apologised to her and left.”
“But the man did not stop. He said he would kill me if I weren’t old. The incident happened in full view of shop staff, but nobody dared to intervene for fear of being assaulted.”
After the incident, Montri phoned his children to tell them what had happened, and later gathered video evidence from the security camera installed in front of the shop to file a police complaint.
Montri’s grandson, 31 year old Warut Meeta, asked police to make the Mercedes driver answer for what he did, saying his family will not compromise over the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Couple nabbed after footage shows them stealing gas cylinders
…right next to the Pattaya police station. Doh! Pattaya City Police arrested tracked down the married couple at a rental room in Jomtien, south of Pattaya City, for allegedly stealing gas cylinders and then reselling them. Seized as evidence were a saw, reportedly for cutting locks and chains, and 3 x 15-kilogram gas cylinders. The arrests of 44 year old Yon Wongsuk and 36 year old Sakorn Poomjaroen came after the pair were reportedly seen on security footage stealing gas cylinders from the Yong Ja restaurant in Soi 9, right next to the Pattaya police station, and a hotel on […]
Crime
Khon Kaen police deny charges pressed against hospitalised activist
The chief of police in Khon Kaen province is denying any charges have been laid against an activist sent to a psychiatric hospital there in connection with a possible lèse-majesté crime earlier this month. Prachatai’s website reports that 47 year old activist Tiwagorn Withiton, who posted pictures of himself wearing a T-shirt with a message relating to the monarchy, is still at the hospital. “It is a medical issue and he is being treated accordingly.” The director of Khon Kaen Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital says doctors still have Tiwagorn under observation and are yet to come to a conclusion on his […]
Crime
Early morning stabbing on Pattaya beach, victim claims “for no reason”
A man was found stabbed on Pattaya Beach this morning by passersby on the beach road in front of the Royal Garden at 5:30am. The victim, 36 year old Athapol Tokrisana, reportedly shouted for help and was discovered with a knife protruding from his buttocks. Police, reporters, and rescue workers were called to the scene. Athapol was not entirely cooperative with Pattaya Police regarding their questioning of how or why the incident happened. He claims he was attacked “for no reason” and the suspect ran away. He had no description of the suspect or further details. Pattaya Police are reviewing […]
Poll: vast majority fear second virus wave, support foreign arrival ban
Bangkok sees biggest anti-government rally in months
Huge monitor lizard pulled from Si Racha car
US surpasses 140,000 Covid-19 deaths as outbreak escalates
Soldier killed, 10 injured in Deep South back-to-back bombings
Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral
Norwegian man found dead in Jomtien condo pool
Victoria’s capital, Melbourne, records 580 Covid-19 cases in past two days
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
NSC chief says recent virus cases won’t be used as excuse to extend Emergency Decree
Couple nabbed after footage shows them stealing gas cylinders
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
Khon Kaen police deny charges pressed against hospitalised activist
Covid-19 update: 7 new cases found in quarantine (July 18)
In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Security footage shows infected Egyptian soldier at Rayong mall was “low risk”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
- Thai Life2 days ago
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
- Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
- Business2 days ago
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
- Expats2 days ago
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
- Bangkok3 days ago
CCSA quashes reports of a new Covid-19 case in Bangkok
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Recently reopened, Koh Samet suffers cancellations after the news of Egyptian soldier