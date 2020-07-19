Connect with us

Crime

Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Matichon
    • follow us in feedly

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz in Isaan’s Khon Kaen province is the target of massive online criticism after a video showing him punching an elderly motorist went viral. 69 year old Montri Sakhun of Samrong village, in the northeastern province’s Nong Song Hong district, says the incident happened Thursday after he drove his pickup truck to a local shop to renew his vehicle registration. The trouble started when he turned right into an area in front of shop.

“Suddenly, a black Mercedes-Benz cut in front of my car. The driver, about 165 centimetres tall with fair skin, got out of the sedan and walked toward me. The man punched me in the left temple and said I’d driven my vehicle to cut in front of his.”

“I apologised to him, even though I thought I was not wrong but I wanted the problem to end. I was also afraid that he might have a weapon. The man asked me to get out of my pickup to prostrate myself in front of his mother, who was sitting in the Benz. I did what he asked. The woman told me that she was slightly hurt in her forehead. I apologised to her and left.”

“But the man did not stop. He said he would kill me if I weren’t old. The incident happened in full view of shop staff, but nobody dared to intervene for fear of being assaulted.”

After the incident, Montri phoned his children to tell them what had happened, and later gathered video evidence from the security camera installed in front of the shop to file a police complaint.

Montri’s grandson, 31 year old Warut Meeta, asked police to make the Mercedes driver answer for what he did, saying his family will not compromise over the incident.

Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Couple nabbed after footage shows them stealing gas cylinders

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Couple nabbed after footage shows them stealing gas cylinders | The Thaiger
PHOTOS" 77kaoded

…right next to the Pattaya police station. Doh! Pattaya City Police arrested tracked down the married couple at a rental room in Jomtien, south of Pattaya City, for allegedly stealing gas cylinders and then reselling them. Seized as evidence were a saw, reportedly for cutting locks and chains, and 3 x 15-kilogram gas cylinders. The arrests of 44 year old Yon Wongsuk and 36 year old Sakorn Poomjaroen came after the pair were reportedly seen on security footage stealing gas cylinders from the Yong Ja restaurant in Soi 9, right next to the Pattaya police station, and a hotel on […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Khon Kaen police deny charges pressed against hospitalised activist

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Khon Kaen police deny charges pressed against hospitalised activist | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Lawyers for Human Rights

The chief of police in Khon Kaen province is denying any charges have been laid against an activist sent to a psychiatric hospital there in connection with a possible lèse-majesté crime earlier this month. Prachatai’s website reports that 47 year old activist Tiwagorn Withiton, who posted pictures of himself wearing a T-shirt with a message relating to the monarchy, is still at the hospital. “It is a medical issue and he is being treated accordingly.” The director of Khon Kaen Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital says doctors still have Tiwagorn under observation and are yet to come to a conclusion on his […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Early morning stabbing on Pattaya beach, victim claims “for no reason”

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Early morning stabbing on Pattaya beach, victim claims &#8220;for no reason&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

A man was found stabbed on Pattaya Beach this morning by passersby on the beach road in front of the Royal Garden at 5:30am. The victim, 36 year old Athapol Tokrisana, reportedly shouted for help and was discovered with a knife protruding from his buttocks. Police, reporters, and rescue workers were called to the scene. Athapol was not entirely cooperative with Pattaya Police regarding their questioning of how or why the incident happened. He claims he was attacked “for no reason” and the suspect ran away. He had no description of the suspect or further details. Pattaya Police are reviewing […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending