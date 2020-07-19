Khon Kaen Benz driver under fire after road rage video goes viral | The Thaiger

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz in Isaan’s Khon Kaen province is the target of massive online criticism after a video showing him punching an elderly motorist went viral. 69 year old Montri Sakhun of Samrong village, in the northeastern province’s Nong Song Hong district, says the incident happened Thursday after he drove his pickup truck to a local shop to renew his vehicle registration. The trouble started when he turned right into an area in front of shop.

“Suddenly, a black Mercedes-Benz cut in front of my car. The driver, about 165 centimetres tall with fair skin, got out of the sedan and walked toward me. The man punched me in the left temple and said I’d driven my vehicle to cut in front of his.”

“I apologised to him, even though I thought I was not wrong but I wanted the problem to end. I was also afraid that he might have a weapon. The man asked me to get out of my pickup to prostrate myself in front of his mother, who was sitting in the Benz. I did what he asked. The woman told me that she was slightly hurt in her forehead. I apologised to her and left.”

“But the man did not stop. He said he would kill me if I weren’t old. The incident happened in full view of shop staff, but nobody dared to intervene for fear of being assaulted.”

After the incident, Montri phoned his children to tell them what had happened, and later gathered video evidence from the security camera installed in front of the shop to file a police complaint.

Montri’s grandson, 31 year old Warut Meeta, asked police to make the Mercedes driver answer for what he did, saying his family will not compromise over the incident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post