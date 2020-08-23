Justice Ministry, DSI seize over half a billion baht in assets from drug traffickers | The Thaiger

The Thai-language daily Thai Rath reported yesterday that the Justice Ministry, together with the Department of Special Investigation, this week seized cash and assets valued at more than half a billion baht from drug traders in Bangkok, neighbouring Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan provinces, and Chon Buri.

The assets seized on Wednesday alone include 1,000 baht weight of gold bars (a baht is 14.7 grams), Thai and foreign banknotes worth 1.2 million baht, 65 bank accounts worth 50 million baht, land and houses valued at 340 million baht, 97 cars valued at more than 83 million baht, 11 brand name bags valued at more than 800,000 baht, and jewelry worth 500,000 baht.

Over the past 8 months, the Justice Ministry has seized assets valued at more than 2 billion baht from drug traders.

SOURCE: Thai Residents