Justice Ministry, DSI seize over half a billion baht in assets from drug traffickers | The Thaiger

Crime
Justice Ministry, DSI seize over half a billion baht in assets from drug traffickers
The Thai-language daily Thai Rath reported yesterday that the Justice Ministry, together with the Department of Special Investigation, this week seized cash and assets valued at more than half a billion baht from drug traders in Bangkok, neighbouring Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan provinces, and Chon Buri.
The assets seized on Wednesday alone include 1,000 baht weight of gold bars (a baht is 14.7 grams), Thai and foreign banknotes worth 1.2 million baht, 65 bank accounts worth 50 million baht, land and houses valued at 340 million baht, 97 cars valued at more than 83 million baht, 11 brand name bags valued at more than 800,000 baht, and jewelry worth 500,000 baht.
Over the past 8 months, the Justice Ministry has seized assets valued at more than 2 billion baht from drug traders.
Grandmother sentenced for pimping granddaughter
A grandmother in Thailand’s South has been given a 55 year prison sentence for offering her 14 year old granddaughter for sex to a local politician. The Foundation for Children, Youth and Families announced yesterday that the court handed the sentence to the defendant, identified as Sakol Phodee, on Wednesday. Chuwit Jantaros, secretary-general of the foundation said the court found Sakol guilty of 11 counts of “luring minors for indecent purposes.” Each count counts carries 10 years in prison. The grandmother’s sentence was halved to 55 years under a maximum reduction limit set by the Criminal Code, because the woman […]
Udon Thani man charged with sexual assault of 7 year old daughter
A man in the northeastern province of Udon Thani has been arrested for alleged obscene acts with his underaged daughter. Police apprehended the man Friday at his rented home. He is also charged with using narcotics. A 38 year old woman, whose name is being withheld, brought her 7 year old daughter, to file a police report about an obscene act, allegedly by her own father. She told police that it was the second time the father had tried to rape his daughter. She said her ex-husband scraped the girl’s legs with a nail, and inserted his finger into her […]
Charges expected in Phuket student’s death
Rajabhat University in the southern province of Phuket is denying reports that a first-year student was forced to run around an old mine on the campus until she collapsed and later died. University officials say the incident took place in a parking lot, maintaining that it was part of a sports activity and not a hazing ritual. Police say they expect to press charges of recklessness causing death. Investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy on 19 year old Phornphiphat “Nong Mint” Eaddam, 19, who collapsed at the university on Wednesday and died Thursday. The university denies reports that […]
