Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges

A 45 year old Englishman was arrested yesterday in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri in connection with child pornography charges.

The man, referred to as “William”, was previously caught by Scotland Yard Police in England on allegations of making, possessing, and spreading child pornographic material between 2008 and 2013 in the UK. But during the judicial procedure, he was released on bail and escaped to Thailand, where he has been living out of the limelight for the past 8 years.

At the demand of the UK National Crime Agency, investigators from the Central Investigation Bureau discovered he was living in Chon Buri, which led to his arrest.

The man was arrested on March 23 of this year, under a warrant for his extradition, according to the Criminal Court. He had also outstayed his visa. After the legal process is completed, the suspect will be extradited back to the UK.

