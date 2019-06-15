Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants found in a Songkhla camp, Thailand | The Thaiger

Crime
Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants found in a Songkhla camp, Thailand
Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants have been found at a makeshift camp in forest near Songkhla’s Sadao district waiting waiting to be transported to Malaysia.
The 16 men and two women, kept in the woods for four days and told to live on young banana stalks and creek water, were found in a forest area two kilometres away from the main road.
Police later arrested a Burmese woman Nang Wae who was their ‘caretaker’ at a rented room in Khlong Ngae. The woman told police she didn’t send them food because the Malaysian ‘brokers’ had not transferred money to her. With no money, she had to leave her countrymen in the forest until a vehicle was sent to transport them to Malaysia.
A team of anti-human trafficking officials, police and soldiers found the migrants in the forest yesterday morning (Friday).
Crime
Two arrested on human trafficking charges in Koh Samui
Two suspects have been arrested on human-trafficking charges for allegedly prostituting girls under the age of 18 on Koh Samui, under the guise of operating a karaoke bar.
18 year old ‘ladyboy’ Chaiyasit Nijkham and 28 year old Sukanya Phadaeng were arrested in a raid when undercover officers visited the bar as customers.
While at the bar, the officers were approached by the suspects who offered them the sexual services of three girls – all under 17 years of age – in exchange for 6,000 baht, according to the Royal Thai Police’s Children, Youth and Women’s Division superintendent Pol Colonel Damrongsak Onta who led the sting.
The suspects reportedly confessed to having run the bar and procuring teenage girls for prostitution for over a year. The cost of sexual services was 2,000 per time, of which 300 baht went to the bar and the remainder was kept by the girl.
The suspects were hit with three charges – conspiring to commit a human-trafficking crime (by benefiting from underage prostitution), procuring girls over 15 but under 18 for prostitution and violating the Child Protection Act.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Owner of boarding school arrested for allegedly killing 15 year old student
PHOTO: Tapakorn “Chaidaen” Sapsin, who died on June 13
by Wasukit Lao-in
The 15 year old had moved from Tak province to live and study at the tutoring school to prepare for entrance exams for the military academy. He had been living there for nearly two years with 10 other students.
The boy is believed to have sustained injuries on June 9, but was only taken to Sawan Pracharak Hospital when he became comatose on June 12. He died the next day while in the intensive care unit.
The suspects claimed Tapakorn had died from injuries he sustained from “tripping and hitting his head on the railings of a staircase while playing with friends”, but the boy’s parents were sceptical and filed a police complaint on June 14.
Post-mortem tests showed the boy had a head wound closed with seven stitches, a broken arm and trauma of the pancreas, which led to bleeding in his stomach.
A source at the Muang Nakhon Sawan Police Station said arrest warrants had been sought after many students and alumni told police, public prosecutors and members of the multi-disciplinary team that Natthapol had allegedly led four other youths to assault Tapakorn, which led to the fatal injuries.
Police had previously quoted Natthapol as admitting under police interrogation that he had hit the boy 20 times with a baseball bat because the boy had been arguing with his mother-in-law as she would not let him use his mobile phone to call home.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai woman shot in market car park by spurned ex-lover
PHOTO MONTAGE: Chiang Rai Times
A 27 year old Thai woman, Sawitree Phromwong, was allegedly murdered last week by a scorned ex lover after he confronted the woman and her new boyfriend at the Pa Sak market in Chaing Rai. She was sitting in the back of a car when shot. The man then jumped back into his car, along with the shotgun he used to kill his former girlfriend, and fled the scene.
The incident follows weeks of online media exchanges on social media between the pair, according to police. Last Thursday Thai police sought an arrest warrant for the Chiang Mai man living in the province over the murder of his ex girlfriend while she visited a popular market with her new lover.
Chiang Rai police report that the woman had been engaged in an online spat with her ex boyfriend, identified by police as 31 year old Ek Udom. The man was already known to Chiang Rai police and had an extensive criminal history.
The woman’s new boyfriend was waiting for police with the injured Sawitree. Emergency services tended to the woman but she died on the way to hospital as a result of head injuries. He briefed police on the background to the incident, the social media messaging and the events that had led to the fatal shooting.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times, ThaiExaminer.com
