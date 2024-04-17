Duo steals million-baht diamond bracelet from Bangkok mall

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A sophisticated heist unfolded at a renowned shopping mall in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district yesterday, where thieves made off with a diamond bracelet valued at over 1 million baht. The pair, posing as customers, managed to deceive the staff and conceal the high-value item before fleeing the scene in a waiting taxi.

The two criminals orchestrated the brazen theft yesterday, April 16, in the heart of Bangkok. The suspects, a man and a woman believed to be in their thirties and resembling foreigners, entered a jewellery store and expressed interest in an exquisite yellow-gold diamond bracelet worth approximately 1,040,000 baht (US$28,000).

As the employee’s attention was momentarily diverted, the female accomplice discreetly tucked the bracelet up her left sleeve, using a mobile phone to distract the staff further. Subsequently, they swiftly exited the store and escaped in a taxi bearing the license plate 1มค 9327.

The store manager, 39 year old Somtut, was understandably shaken as he recounted the events to the police. Officers, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Pichai Raksakom of Pathumwan Police Station, arrived promptly with the investigative team and forensic officers to examine the scene. Witnesses provided descriptions of the suspects, noting their casual attire, with both wearing grey T-shirts, the man in black trousers and the woman in black shorts, and both sporting eyeglasses and a black cap, reported KhaoSod.

The meticulous coordination of the crime and the swift getaway sparked suspicions that the taxi driver might be complicit in the operation. The police promptly issued an alert to intercept the vehicle, which was last seen heading towards Don Mueang via the Din Daeng motorway. Unfortunately, the suspects managed to evade capture.

In related news, a bold theft occurred yesterday at 7pm when a lone robber seized a 5-baht weight gold necklace valued at over 210,000 baht from the Aurora gold shop located inside a shopping mall in Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province.