Drug smugglers get away but police seize their pickup stuffed with meth pills and ‘ice’ | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Drug smugglers get away but police seize their pickup stuffed with meth pills and ‘ice’
PHOTOS: The Nation
Drug smugglers have abandoned their pickup and a huge cache of drugs following a high-speed chase through the hills of Chiang Rai early yesterday morning.
Once soldiers caught up with the pickup the driver and passengers had fled but left 2.2 million methamphetamine pills and 11 kilos of crystal methamphetamine (ice).
According to The Nation, the Chiang Rai-based Second Cavalry set up a checkpoint on the Ban Samakkhi Mai-Huay San Kao road in Mae Fah Lung district, and spotted a pickup parking on the roadside approaching the checkpoint.
A team of police and troops gave chase on the Fang-Mae Chan road until they finally caught up with pickup, abandoned on a mountain road near Phrathat Saengkham Temple in Tambon Mae Chan, Mae Chan district, at 12.30am yesterday morning. The driver and passenger had vanished.
A search of the vehicle unearthed the cache of methamphetamine pills packed into 15 bags.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
The “Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon”was organised to promote Koh Samui tourism and to ensure that participants recognise the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Last Sunday’s event was divided into 3 categories – a fun run of 5 kilometres, mini marathon of 10 kilometres and half marathon of 21 kilometres.
All runners had an opportunity to enjoy the scenery of the island and experience the lifestyle of the fisherman’s village on the island.
One of the highlights in the Bangkok Airways Half Marathon program is “Care the Bear: Change the Climate Change” which is a partnership project between Bangkok Airways and The Stock Exchange of Thailand. The campaign aims to reduce the use of plastic and foam and promote the re-use of event decorations and materials.
Bangkok Airways Samui Half-Marathon was the second event out of six planned of the Bangkok Airways Boutique Series 2019. The remaining programs are the “Lampang Half Marathon” on July 7, “Phuket Half Marathon” on August 4, “Chiang Rai Marathon” on September 15 and “Lanna Half Marathon” on November 3. The Krabi event was held on May 12.
Bangkok
Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south
Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.
The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.
“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”
Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.
Affected areas are:
Thursday
North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,
Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.
East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.
Friday
North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.
Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.
East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.
Chiang Mai
Two arrested in Nakhon Sawan attempting to smuggle over 4 million meth pills
PHOTO: The Nation
Two Kanchanaburi men have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 4,459,000 methamphetamine pills from the North to central regions.
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau chief held a press conference to announce the arrest of 32 year old Weerachon Inpiam and 23 year old Thanapol Jaihor. Chinnaphat said police have seized 4,459,000 methamphetamine pills and frozen the two men’s assets worth a reported 1.18 million baht.
The NSB chief said they had been tipped off that there would be an attempt to smuggle a huge amount of drugs from the North to a central province using the Chiang Rai, Lampang and Sing Buri route.
On Sunday, the bureau coordinated with the Nakhon Sawan police to chase after a suspected pick-up truck until it dropped the drugs into a roadside ditch in Moo 1 village in Tambon None Salaa in Krok Phra district and fled. Police on Sunday evening then arrested the two suspects at their house in Tambon Wang Yen in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district.
SOURCE: The Nation
