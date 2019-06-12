Drug smugglers get away but police seize their pickup stuffed with meth pills and ‘ice’ | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: The Nation

Drug smugglers have abandoned their pickup and a huge cache of drugs following a high-speed chase through the hills of Chiang Rai early yesterday morning.

Once soldiers caught up with the pickup the driver and passengers had fled but left 2.2 million methamphetamine pills and 11 kilos of crystal methamphetamine (ice).

According to The Nation, the Chiang Rai-based Second Cavalry set up a checkpoint on the Ban Samakkhi Mai-Huay San Kao road in Mae Fah Lung district, and spotted a pickup parking on the roadside approaching the checkpoint. Troops alerted narcotics suppression police, but before they could check the pickup it had sped off towards the Mae Chan district. A team of police and troops gave chase on the Fang-Mae Chan road until they finally caught up with pickup, abandoned on a mountain road near Phrathat Saengkham Temple in Tambon Mae Chan, Mae Chan district, at 12.30am yesterday morning. The driver and passenger had vanished. A search of the vehicle unearthed the cache of methamphetamine pills packed into 15 bags. SOURCE: The Nation





. Or .