Connect with us

Crime

OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Two OnlyFans content creators have been arrested by Thai police on pornography charges. The Thai government is warning people who live in Thailand and post sexually explicit content on OnlyFans, they are breaking Thai law and they could face hefty fines, even jail time.

OnlyFans is an online subscription service where content creators can make money off of those who subscribe to their page. Many people use the platform to post sexually explicit content and make additional money by selling exclusive videos and photos through the site.

Royal Thai Police recently questioned a 19 year old woman known as Kai Nao after she allegedly made porongraphic clips and posted them on OnlyFans. An arrest warrant was later issued through the Samut Prakan provincial court and both Kai Nao and her 20 year old boyfriend were arrested today at a hotel in Bang Phili.

According to Thai media, the couple made around half a million baht from making the sexually explicit videos and photos. The suspects face charges of distributing pornographic material online. Since the suspects were allegedly sending out inappropriate pornography pictures that are accessible to the public, police say it is considered an offence and they will be charged accordingly.

With the case drawing natiowide attention, a Royal Thai police spokesperson made an announcement warning the public that creating pornographic material is illegal in Thailand.

Those who trade, import, produce, or distributing pornography can face up to 3 years in prison and a fine up to 60,000 baht. People who upload sexually explicit content online can also be charged under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act and face up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht.

SOURCE: Thairath

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime9 mins ago

OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
Thailand25 mins ago

Comments Galore! feat. Golf | Thaiger Bites | September 21
Cambodia1 hour ago

Scientists study bats in Cambodia to find clues about Covid

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

News2 hours ago

Update: government official that allegedly stole from fund meant for the disabled spent all the money on gambling
Thailand3 hours ago

Morning Top Stories | Reopening of entertainment venues, Manny Pacquiao for president | September 21 |
World3 hours ago

Flight restrictions to the US to ease in November – US government
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Thailand4 hours ago

Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Indonesia4 hours ago

Bali to re-open for international yachts with fully vaccinated crew, passengers
World5 hours ago

British Airways tests first ever net-zero carbon emissions flight
Business5 hours ago

Strapped for cash, Thai Airways puts 3 more aircraft up for sale
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 143 deaths and 10,919 new cases
Phang Nga5 hours ago

Phang Nga asks for tourists to be allowed travel directly from Phuket airport
Thailand5 hours ago

Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Bangkok6 hours ago

Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending