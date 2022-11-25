Crime
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
UPDATE
Southern Thailand gangster Mack Tung Jin told police that he “never intended” to shoot his wife in the head in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday. He said it was an accident.
Police arrested 30 year old Mack the next day at a resort in Krabi province, accompanied by a 17 year old girl, and detained him for questioning.
Jaranya “Fah” Yothakun livestreamed hen murder. Fah went live on Facebook when she caught her husband at a rented house with three other women.
In the Facebook clip, 27 year old Fah accuses Mack of cheating on her with more than 20 women. She asked him, “who do you choose?”
Mack responded by saying he wanted to choose other women.
“Then let’s break up. Don’t forget that you said you with choose them over me. Don’t forget that karma will get you for what you said. From now, let’s stay out of each other’s lives. If you choose someone else, don’t interfere with my life anymore. You cheated on me, go choose someone else.”
Angry Mack fired one gunshot into the sky before walking up to Fah and slapping her in the head with a gun. As Mack slapped Fah, the gun fired into Fah’s left ear. The bullet lodged in Fah’s skull and she dropped dead on the floor. Mack took his women and friends and fled in his white Toyota.
In his confession, Mack said he never intended to fire the gun but his finger was on the trigger when he slapped Fah in the head. He said he was remorseful and had never hurt his wife before. He said he loved Fah very much.
Mack told police that he feared for his two young children, whose mother is dead and whose father will be in prison.
Fah’s sister told reporters that Mack is a dangerous person. She said he lived with Fah for over 10 years and the couple have two children: an 11 year old girl and a 2 year old boy.
Mack and Fah regularly argued and Mack had threatened Fah with a gun many times, said Fah’s sister before her tragic death, Fah told her sister she was stressed because she knew her husband was with other women. She’d been investigating at the pub and found out where he was, which is when she went to look for him at the rented property.
ORIGINAL STORY: Cheating husband shoots wife in the head live on Facebook in southern Thailand
A cheating husband shot dead his wife after she caught him in bed with three women in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in southern Thailand yesterday.
When she caught him, she went live on Facebook and scolded him, making him so angry that he shot her in the head. The incident was also clearly captured by CCTV.
At 6.30am, officers from Mueang Police Station were informed that a woman had been shot dead in front of a rented property in Soi Pepe, Moo 2, Pho Sadet subdistrict.
Police found the body of 27 year old Jaranya “Fah” Yothakun lying face down on the road. She had been shot once in the left ear and the bullet was lodged in her skull.
The married couple argued outside of the house for a few minutes. Fah’s husband, 30 year old Anon “Mack” Suthikan, got angry and shot his gun into the sky. Then, he slapped his wife in the head with the pistol and shot her in the head at the same time.
Mack got into his Toyota sedan with the women and his friends and fled the scene, leaving his wife dead in the street.
Two bullet casings were found at the scene and collected as evidence. Police also took the video from the deceased’s Facebook account as evidence.
Police have already tracked down and arrested Mack under suspicion of murder. He is known as “Mack Tung Jin” in the local area and is allegedly part of a large drug gang.
Mack’s elder brother, 36 year old “Bao Daun Tung Jin” was shot dead by Nakhon Si Thammarat police over drug charges on July 6, 2022.
One of the women pictured getting into the car has posted on her personal Facebook account regarding the shooting. She says she and the other girls were unaware of Mack and Fah’s relationship.
She said that when Fah was shot she was in complete shock. She posted screenshots of her call history that revealed she was the person who called the police and rescue services at 6.26am.
Last year, Nakhon Si Thammarat province was deemed “Thailand’s most murderous province.”
