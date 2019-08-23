British tourist killed at Phuket resort, Norwegian charged | The Thaiger

Crime
British tourist killed at Phuket resort, Norwegian charged
A late night fight that broke out at a Karon resort has ended in a Norwegian man killing a British tourist.
The fight started at 4.00am, when British national Amitpal Singh Bajaj, who was on holiday with his Singaporean wife and two young children, confronted Roger Bullman over the amount of noise coming from his room.
Mr Bullman was drunk, and security had already visited his room twice to ask him to keep the noise down. When Mr Bajaj confronted him, he stabbed Mr Bullman in the shoulder with a steak knife.
Mr Bullman, trained in martial arts, then got the British man in a choke hold and maintained his grip on him. He says he did not mean to kill him, and did not think he had.
He has been charged and released on bail by the Phuket Provincial Court. He must now remain in Thailand until the court hearing.
British consular officials are assisting Mr Bajaj’s family in the wake of the tragedy.
Thailand Supreme Court’s hands down verdict on Koh Tao murder case appeal
The Supreme Court’s verdict in the Koh Tao murder case appeal by Burmese migrants Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo against their death penalty sentence, will be read at 10 at tomorrow at the Nonthaburi Court.
The announcement was reported in a Tweet from Andy Hall, labour rights activist, writer and researcher.
“How did my son die in Thailand?” A British father seeks answers.
The father of a 37 year old British man who died in mysterious circumstances in Koh Samui in May this year, has called in a former detective to sort out what happened. The British Foreign Office has already raised the case with both the Royal Thai Police and Interpol.
The body of 37 year old David Cornock, a Scottish engineer, was discovered by his American wife in their island bungalow on May 2.
David’s 59 year old father, Mr. Cornock, is urging Thai police to investigate the unexplained death of of his son at his own home on Koh Samui. He claims that eight days transpired before a post mortem was held. At that stage it was determined that the cause of death could not be established “due to decomposition of the body”.
David’s father told the BBC, “As a family we have been left in the dark and David’s death remains undetermined. We will never see our beloved son again and we never got the opportunity to say goodbye.”
He was informed about the incident whilst attending a meeting in Aberdeen when his wife, Margaret called him.
When David’s body was repatriated on May 17, Mr Cornock was contacted by an official who told him that he’d reviewed the death certificate and that the post mortem was not conducted until 8 days following David’s death.
Since then the family have been seeking answers and the circumstances around their son’s death. Amongst many other questions, they are trying to establish what investigations local officers conducted at the scene and what evidence they collected. At this stage there has been no response from the Royal Thai Police, excepting a copy of a document, in Thai, confirming that the hospital was unable to learn anything from the post mortem due to the eight days passing after David’s death.
David’s stepmother Margaret and David’s father talking to the BBC about David’s death
The father told the BBC, “He was a global traveller, entrepreneur, generous to a fault, trusting, loved a laugh and had a great sense of humour.”
He said David met his American wife Grecelle Rivera while on business in the US and they married in Florida in July 2017. David had been married before and supported his former wife and child who lived in Brazil.
A former detective David Swindle, also co-founder of Justice Abroad, is reviewing any material they can get their hands to support investigations conducted by Koh Samui officials.
David says there must have been investigations conducted at the time which can provide more information. He says there has been a “shocking lack of transparency” over the case.
“Despite numerous requests for further information about the Thai Police investigation no case related documentation has been made available to David’s family.”
A British Foreign Office spokesman said that staff were providing “support to the family of a British man following his death in Thailand and liaise with the Thai authorities”.
A volunteer rescuer exacts revenge for a friend in a Chon Buri Hospital – VIDEO
As posted on The Thaiger Facebook page earlier today, originally from ข่าวเมืองชล (Chon Buri News), a video shows an unidentified Thai “volunteer” (the uniform could be a volunteer rescue official) savagely beating up a suspect whilst he was laying in his hospital bed. The video was filmed at Chon Buri’s Burapha University Hospital, 30 kilometres north of Pattaya, whilst other uniformed police watch on as idle spectators.
Firstly, the police officers look around, checking for CCTV cameras, before closing the curtains and getting to work on the man on the bed. The man was beaten with force at least eight times in the video.
เกิดอะไรขึ้น?ภายในห้องฉุกเฉิน โรงพยาบาลแห่งหนึ่งใน จ.ชลบุรี สังเกตุที่ภาพให้ดีหลังจากรูดม่านแล้ว เหมือนมีผู้ถูกทำร้าย (วงจรปิดจับภาพไว้ได้)
Posted by ข่าวเมืองชล on Tuesday, 27 August 2019
Workpoint News reports that Prakasit Seuksongkram, the Permanent Secretary for Defense of the Chon Buri district has already admitted that the attack took place. He is placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of the ‘volunteer’ who says he was angry about injuries inflicted on a friend by the suspect who was in a road accident.
That incident was filmed around midnight on Sunday, August 18, when a 20 year old man (the man on the bed) allegedly ran into 57 year old volunteer Kwanchai Changlek, who was helping direct traffic near a local U-Turn. Thai Rath reports that the man ended up with head wounds and two broken legs after being hit with the motorcycle.
According to Coconuts Bangkok, Suriya Prongnamchai, the director of the Burapha University Hospital in Chon Buri, says that nurses “tried to stop the officials” but weren’t unable to stop them.
“There were only female nurses around at the time of the incident. Imagine if you were that woman standing nearby and many officers barged in. Would you dare to stop them? You think you can fight them?,” she said according to Coconuts Bangkok.
