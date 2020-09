Armed men allegedly steal more than 100,000 baht from Ayutthaya monk | The Thaiger

Police are searching for men who allegedly robbed a monk at an Ayutthaya temple, taking off with more than 100,000 baht in cash. Thai media reports that 2 of the men have been arrested and police are still searching for the other 2 men.

The monk was in his room at the Dokmai Buddhist Temple when he heard dogs barking. The monk says he opened his door to see what was going on outside. Just as he was closing the door, 4 men wearing hoods and holding guns and knives forced their way inside his room, the monk says. They allegedly took around 120,000 to 130,000 baht in cash. The money had been given to the monk to organise a ceremony to make merit.

One of them dropped their helmet as they were running out of the temple. Police say they will try to track down the owner of the helmet. Police are still investigating.

SOURCES: Thai Residents| News Channel 7

