Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest | The Thaiger

Airports of Thailand warns domestic airline passengers to check provincial travel restrictions before they book flights. Currently, there are 5 airports fully operational – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai, but only 4 airlines, namely Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet are serving them.

Phuket airport was set to reopen on May 14, however the Civil Aviation Authority reversed its decision a day after its initial reopening announcement on Thursday.

Domestic travellers arriving at Bangkok’s 2 airports are not required to quarantine for 14 days, but the quarantine rule applies for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Passengers arriving at Chiang Mai International Airport must complete the tracking form “Chor Mor 1.” They will also be handed a guide on 14 day quarantine.

All foreign passengers arriving on domestic flights to Chiang Mai will be required to stay at hotels designated by the provincial authorities for 14 days at their own expense.

Domestic passengers arriving at Chiang Rai International Airport are required to fill out documents that can be downloaded to a mobile phone via a QR code. The documents are from the province’s administration and public health departments. The information is used to establish screening measures for anybody entering Chiang Rai province.

Travellers from Phuket to Chiang Rai must immediately report to the disease control officer. They will be transferred to the Wiang In Riverside Resort Hotel for 14 day quarantine at the passenger’s expense.

If passengers stayed in Bangkok or its adjoining provinces, Phuket, or the 4 southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun) for more than 24 hours they must report to disease control officers at the airport. They will also need to comply with the 14 day home quarantine rule.

Should passengers be travelling from Bangkok after a day visit of fewer than 24 hours, they are not required to report to the disease control officer and enter quarantine. However, they must check for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. Furthermore if they have a fever or other symptoms, they must immediately report to the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways has resumed its daily flights to Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province, but imposing strict social distancing measures for passengers. Bangkok Airways has adopted the sanitary guidelines of the Health Department and the Civil Aviation Authority. The airline is also giving away specially designed face masks to passengers (who are required to wear a mask at all times anyway).

The carrier will perform body temperature checks on all passengers at the point of origin and destination. Bangkok Airways has also arranged seats onboard to keep passengers apart at a ‘proper distance’.

“Standing and waiting points are designated at service counters and on shuttle buses. Passengers are strictly required to keep a safe distances from others. Passengers are required to wear face masks as well as cabin crew. Eating and drinking are not allowed onboard and no food is served during flights.”

