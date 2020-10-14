Crime
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
A man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for the death of Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpiphat, a 25 year old model who was found dead last year in the lobby of a Bangkok condominium. Rachadech “Nam Oon” Wongthabutr was found guilty of illegally detaining Lunlabelle and leaving her dead body in the condominium. 5 other people were found guilty for involvement in the woman’s death.
Police reports say she died from “extreme alcohol intoxication” with a blood alcohol level of 418 milligrams per 100 millilitres. Lunlabelle was a model, known in Thailand as a “pretty,” and often did promotional work. She had been hired to serve drinks at a house party in Nonthaburi, outside Bangkok, on September 16, 2019. The next day, she was found dead on a sofa in a Bangkok condominium.
The case exposed another side of the entertainment business. Sexual harassment and abuse are common in the line of work where the models are often pressured to drink excessive amounts of alcohol. Since the “pretties” are typically looked down upon in Thai society, the women tend to not file police complaints when there is abuse.
Wongtabutr, then 24 years old, was the last person Lunlabelle was seen with alive. Surveillance camera footage shows him entering his apartment building with a woman who appeared to be unconscious. He took her up to his floor and carried the woman back hours later, leaving her lifeless body on a sofa in the lobby.
The homeowner who hosted the party, 29 year old Chaiyaphon Panna, as well as 4 others who attended the party – 33 year old Nathee Sathipongsathaporn, 24 year old Phikunthong Bunpha, 35 year old Koset Ritnithiruek and 27 year old Kritsada Lohitdi – all were found guilty of being involvement in the model’s death. They were sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison and must pay 748,660 baht in compensation.
Protests
Police stop protesters as they march towards Government House in Bangkok – PHOTOS
Protesters started their march from the Democracy Monument on Rajdamnoen Avenue toward the Government House around 3pm today. But they were barred from passing an intersection for an hour. They were prevented from passing the Panfah Lilas intersection where police had set up a blockade and had hundreds of police there to enforce the blacking of the intersection. The police presence today was high with police being brought in from districts outside Bangkok to bolster the local ranks.
At this stage the protest and march have remained largely peaceful. Estimates of the crowd size range from 1,000 up to 3,000.
Police were also dressed up in yellow shirts and given Thai flags to wave in support of a royal motorcade which is scheduled to use the same route this evening. Truck loads of yellow-shirt clad police and ‘royal’ supporters were captured on social media as they were being trucked in on Bangkok’s expressways, in contravention of the traffic laws, earlier today.
The ‘spoiler’ protest was peaceful with the yellow-shirted ‘royalists sitting peacefully along the roadsides.
Protest leaders negotiated with police and were eventually allowed to pass and progress towards Government House to continue their 1 kilometre march from the Democracy Monument.
Protesters are continuing their demands for parliamentary and constitutional reform.
According to Thai PBS World, protesters ignored warnings by police who instructed them to turn around and head back to the Democracy Monument. Police warned the rally participants that their gathering was “unauthorised and was in violation of the law on public gatherings”.
Hundreds of policemen separated the ‘yellow shirted’ royal supporter who were lining the streets along the route of a scheduled royal motorcade.
HM the King is scheduled to preside over a religious ceremony at the Emerald Buddha Temple early this evening. Earlier it was reported that His Majesty was to attend a University graduation ceremony. The clash of times and the route of the 2 simultaneous events hasn’t been lost on Thai social media which is following this afternoon’s activities with great interest.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Protests
Royalists take over the protest route to make way for Royal motorcade
Maybe the headline should be “The Empire Strikes Back, Thai style”. A group of dressed in yellow, many who are military and police officers, took over the pro-democracy protest route to make way for the Royal motorcade. The dates of both the protest, announced back on September 20, and the motorcade for HM The King to travel to oversee a graduation ceremony, clashed, bringing about this surreal situation.
The royalists’ response to today’s planned protest, indeed the routing and scheduling of the royal motorcade, belies a deft and strategic counter-protest to the students and their demands.
Many of the people dressed in yellow, a colour symbolising the Royal Monarchy, were seen along Bangkok’s Ratchadamnoen Avenue from Democracy Monument to the Government House, some waiving Thailand’s national flag.
Leader of the yellow shirt group, Suvit Thongprasert, says they were there to make sure the pro-democracy protesters don’t block the motorcade route. The Thai Monarch is scheduled to preside over a graduation ceremony of Pali scholars at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha this evening.
“We will not tolerate any obstruction to the royal motorcade. Demonstrators can use any other route, but not the royal route because the route must be clean and free of impurity.”
Another yellow shirt leader Suthep Thaugsuvab says he will stay on the avenue and wait for the Royal motorcade.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
“Elevated risk of unrest” after 21 activist arrests, UN department says
Today’s pro-democracy rally in Bangkok poses an “elevated risk of unrest” after 21 protesters were arrested yesterday, according to an email sent to staff of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security. The email advising the staff to avoid protest sites was obtained by local blogger Richard Barrow and posted it on his Twitter page.
The pro-democracy rally was set to start at 2pm today at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, but some started yesterday, protesting a Royal motorcade which is also scheduled today to go along the protest route. Some protesters splattered blue paint on officers. 21 protesters were arrested on charges of placing objects in the road, using a sound amplifier without permission and creating a gathering of more than 10 persons “to do an act of violence, or an act that breaches the peace.”
Protesters were seen early this morning at Democracy Monument as well as counter protesters wearing yellow, appearing to be from the police and military due to their shirt logos and high-and-tight haircuts. The counter protesters walked in a straight line, blocking pro-democracy protesters who held their hands up in a 3 finger salute, a symbol for government resistance.
The UN office is near the Government House where the protesters say they plan to “set up camp” for possibly a month to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. The UN department says the rally may impact the access to and from the UN office.
“Given the outcome of the 13 October 2020 gathering at Democracy Monument and protests following the detention of 21 protesters, there is an elevated risk of unrest.”
The UN advises staff to avoid protest locations, which is expected to gather tens of thousands, to adhere by instructions by Thai authorities and to watch what they say, both in person and on social media.
“Refrain from any speech that is critical of the government and/or monarchy, both in person and online, as defaming the monarchy is punishable under Thailand’s lèse majesté laws.”
The United States Embassy and Consulate Thailand released an alert earlier this week advising Americans about the political rally, saying that while violence is not expected, “even peaceful demonstrations can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.”
“Avoid demonstration areas, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests. U.S. citizens should monitor locals news and social media reports before travelling to downtown Bangkok.”
According to the United Nations Department of Safety & Security, there is “an elevated risk of unrest” today following the detention yesterday of 21 protesters. In an email sent to their staff, they advise to avoid the protest site at the Democracy Monument #ม๊อบ14ตุลา#Thailandpic.twitter.com/1Lo2CjRV10
— Richard Barrow in Thailand 🇹🇭🇬🇧 (@RichardBarrow) October 14, 2020
SOURCES: Twitter: Richard Barrow| U.S. Embassy Thailand
