4 alleged gang members arrested, more than a million speed pills seized | The Thaiger

Police today announced the arrest of 3 members of a drug gang at 2 houses in Bangkok, and a fourth in the southern Narathiwat province on the Malaysian border. More than a million methamphetamine pills were seized. Police say the houses were used to store drugs smuggled from Laos.

A combined team of soldiers, police and officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board arrested the 3 suspects, 2 men and a woman, during a raid on 2 houses at Nakkila Laemthong housing estate in Saphan Sung district on Sunday.

1,036,000 methamphetamine pills wrapped in packs inside 5 boxes were seized in the raid. The suspects are 38 year old Seehasuemuding Hayeejaedeng, the woman, 34 year old Assana Damae, and Mahamasaharee Dayor. Authorities later arrested a fourth member of the gang in Narathiwat.

A spokesman for the ONCB says suspects are members of a drug gang in the deep South. The drugs were smuggled from Laos via the Northeast and were later kept in Bangkok before being sent to Sungai Golok district of Narathiwat.

Major crackdowns on drugs and smuggling in northern border provinces have forced smugglers to change the transit routes for their drugs. The ONCB says that these drugs were smuggled into the country via the Mekong River.

Narathiwat and its neighbouring provinces in the deep South have long been home to a violent separatist insurgency.

