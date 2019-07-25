Thai police impersonator arrested in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai police impersonator arrested in Bangkok
A 41 year old man has been arrested in Bangkok for impersonating a policeman, claiming to know the Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police and extorting people.
Sayan Pimpatan has been arrested, and a police uniform (with the rank of senior sergeant major), a 9mm gun, ammunition and a car, seized. The arrest follows complaints about a man impersonating a policeman.
He was arrested in the car park of a condo in Sukhumvit Soi 103 on Wednesday.
He was also known as “Ja Man” (the boss man), said he worked with the commissioner of the Royal Thai Police and claimed he could help officers get promotions in the force and even “make cases disappear”.
Sayan was wanted for alleged extortion in the Thung Song Hong district and theft in the Khok Khram jurisdiction.
Once questioned by real police, Sayan admitted he kept the uniform in the back of his car as he knew he was wanted on warrants. He said he obtained the gun in Lopburi and apologised to the commissioner who he admitted had nothing to do with his affairs.
He will appear at the Ratchada Court today.
American dies after being knocked over by motorbike north of Bangkok
An American pedestrian has died after being run over on Klong 1 Road leading to the Lumpini Township condominium, north of the Capital. Police and emergency services responded after reports that a foreigner had been struck by a motorcycle just after midnight this morning.
Volunteers from Ruam Katanyu provided CPR to the man, reported by Sanook as 35 year old ‘Carl’ from the US, but he died at the scene. A taxi, with a smashed front and a registration plate laying on the road, was driven by 56 year old ‘Natthapong’ who was waiting for the police to arrive.
A 24 year old witness told police the she was walking with two foreign friends and the victim. They were crossing the road on their way to get something to eat and the victim was leading the way.
One motorcycle stopped to allow them to cross but another did not and slammed into the man who then fell into the path of the taxi. The rider of the motorbike fled the scene. The witnesses say they weren’t able to remember the type of motorbike or the number plate.
The taxi driver explained that he had just dropped off a passenger at the condo and was on his way to Rangsit when he saw the motorcycle hit the man crossing the road.
Security tight for the first day of the new Thai parliament
Security is tight around Bangkok’s TOT building for today’s first sitting of the new Thai parliament.
Four companies of policemen from the Metropolitan Police Division 2, police dogs and officers from the Thung Song Hong police station have been stationed at the HQ of the TOT, the venue for today’s government policy debate. Explosive ordnance disposal police backed up by police dogs patrolled around the Building 9 where the auditorium is located.
The TOT officers are being used as a temporary home for the new parliament whilst the long-awaited new parliamentary buildings are still under construction.
Vehicles which started arriving at 7.30am were checked by security officials. The day’s proceedings started at 9.30am. A team of commando police and a water canon truck were also deployed to be on station behind the building in case protesters turned up to disrupt the first sitting of the new government.
All reporters were required to sign a book and all people were told to walk past the bomb detecting equipment. Many MPs and senators as well as Cabinet members came to the building early with Finance Minister Uttama Sasvanayana, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanas Phromphao arriving at 7.30.
Tanks rolling into Bangkok today but not a coup! – Army
The tanks and army trucks are rolling into the capital today. But the Army’s Public Relations Division says it’s nothing to worry about, they’re just getting ready for celebrations for HM The King’s birthday this Sunday.
They’ve said there is no need for alarm at the sight of processions of arms, troops and vehicles into Bangkok today. Soldiers, weaponry and vehicles, as well as the Army’s Thongchai Chalermpol (armed forces flag), will be transported into the capital from the Royal Guards 2nd Infantry Division base in Prachin Buri to take part in a Sunday’s ceremonies honouring the King.
People are welcome to watch the parade along Suwansorn Road in Muang Nakhon Nayok to Ongkarak district, on the highway leading to Ramindra Road, and along Chaeng Wattana, Rama VI and Pradipat roads.
The cavalcade will be heading to the Third Cavalry Regiment base.
