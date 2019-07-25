Thai police impersonator arrested in Bangkok | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Daily News

A 41 year old man has been arrested in Bangkok for impersonating a policeman, claiming to know the Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police and extorting people.

Sayan Pimpatan has been arrested, and a police uniform (with the rank of senior sergeant major), a 9mm gun, ammunition and a car, seized. The arrest follows complaints about a man impersonating a policeman.

He was arrested in the car park of a condo in Sukhumvit Soi 103 on Wednesday.

He was also known as “Ja Man” (the boss man), said he worked with the commissioner of the Royal Thai Police and claimed he could help officers get promotions in the force and even “make cases disappear”.

Sayan was wanted for alleged extortion in the Thung Song Hong district and theft in the Khok Khram jurisdiction.

Once questioned by real police, Sayan admitted he kept the uniform in the back of his car as he knew he was wanted on warrants. He said he obtained the gun in Lopburi and apologised to the commissioner who he admitted had nothing to do with his affairs.

He will appear at the Ratchada Court today.

SOURCE: Daily News