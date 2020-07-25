Connect with us

Crime

16 Thais, Burmese arrested in raid on illegal Narathiwat casino

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

16 Thais, Burmese arrested in raid on illegal Narathiwat casino | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Mai One
    • follow us in feedly

Officers of the Crime Suppression Division arrested 16 Thai and Burmese gamblers at an illegal gambling den in Sungai-Kolok, on the Malaysian border in the southern Narathiwat province. The casino reportedly had a monthly cash flow of over 388 million baht, and was operating in an apartment with many games to choose from. Officials got a tip about a location being used as a casino in the area and launched an investigation, collecting evidence before submitting it to the court for a search warrant.

Officers went to inspect the apartment and arrested 16 gamblers on the spot. Most of the suspects are illegal workers. Authorities were able to seize evidence cash in Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht, some gold, baccarat tables, playing cards, live streaming equipment, laptops, casino chips, accounting documents, bank books, smartphones, and more. The suspects were handed over to Ngai Kolok Police Station, but che casino’s main income came through online gambling. Gamblers from across Thailand played via live streaming in hopes of striking it rich.

There was a group of employees dedicated to recruiting new gamblers. The casino required a password to enter and there were security cameras throughout the area. Guards carefully watched everyone who entered and left. 2 Thai suspects revealed that they were responsible for the system used in online baccarat, and said the casino belonged to a Malaysian boss known as 8KG.

Many Malaysians cross over the border, usually illegally, to partake of the gambling and prostitution they can find in Thailand, which is not available to them on the other side of the border.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

9 illegal migrants nabbed in 2 provinces

Jack Burton

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

9 illegal migrants nabbed in 2 provinces | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

6 Burmese have been nabbed in the central city district of the western Prachuap Kiri Khan province. They allegedly paid a Thai broker 6,500 baht each to help them enter Thailand. A combined team of border police, soldiers and immigration officers was dispatched to a border area in tambon Ao Noi following a tip that illegal migrants would be smuggled into the country. Officers received the information and reported to their superiors. Officers arrested the 6 men with bags crossing the border on foot. They signalled them to stop for a search and the men tried to flee, but were […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Life sentence for man who ran over his neighbour reduced to 25 years &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News

A court in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, has handed down a life sentence to a Thai man who deliberately drove a car into his unsuspecting neighbour, killing him while he was watering his plants. Security footage caught the shocking moment when 56 year old Phaiboon Sangsan drove directly into 57 year old civil engineer, Suphan Yatbanthung. The incident happened at the Krung Sri City estate on January 25, following arguments about a washing line set up in the street. The suspect fled the scene but was soon arrested. The court sentenced him to life, although this was […]

Continue Reading

Crime

DNA excludes Thais from 2007 murder of Japanese tourist

Jack Burton

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

DNA excludes Thais from 2007 murder of Japanese tourist | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Advanced DNA testing has shed new light on the unsolved murder of a female Japanese tourist 13 years ago, suggesting a link to a male of East Asian heritage. Sanook reported on the latest developments in the cold case of Tomoko Kawashita who was found murdered in the Sukhothai Historical Park in 2007. Kawashita’s body was found near the ruins of an ancient temple in the northern province on May 25, 2007. Police said she was stabbed and her belongings stolen. They collected DNA samples from 379 local Thai men, who were also interrogated. Authorities compared the DNA from the […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending