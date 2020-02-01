Thailand’s King sends message of support to China | The Thaiger

“Myself and the Thai people stand by the Chinese people and wish you success in overcoming this crisis, with the expectation that the situation will be restored to normal as quickly as possible.”

His Majesty Maha Varichalongkorn, the King of Thailand has expressed his concern over the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and is wishing the Chinese government success in overcoming the medical crisis to restore the country normal. The message was addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping where His Majesty says that he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Wuhan, and the spread of the virus around Chinese Provinces.

“The world community is impressed by the efforts and determination of the Chinese government and all the measures undertaken by authorities to combat and contain the contagion which poses a real threat to all of us.”

The King also expressed his condolences to the Chinese families who have lost their loved ones due to the outbreak.

Meanwhile in Phuket, the island’s Governor Pakapong Thaweepat and provincial officials, plus representatives of tourism businesses rallied in front of the town hall to offer support to the Chinese people. They waved Chinese and Thai flags carrying a placard…

“Thai and Chinese are the same family. We, Phuket people, offer moral support to the people of Wuhan.”

“In the past five years, Chinese tourists have been the major contributor to the economy of the resort town, with about two million arrivals a year.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World