Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
The world death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to climb. Official figures put the Chinese figure at 1,016 deaths, up 108 from the day before, 1,018 worldwide. Outside of China there has only been 2 deaths reported – one in The Philippines and another in Hong Kong.
The number of cases of infection has also grown to 43,104. That’s up around 3,000 in the past 24 hours. Most of the deaths were in Hubei province, there were 103, though the number of infections reported has actually declined somewhat. Worldwide, 4,043 people have fully recovered from the virus.
Other news from around the world…
• Despite the confirmation of a new case of the 2019nCov coronavirus today, Thailand has neither restricted Chinese tourists from entering the kingdom or dropped its visa-on-arrival fee waiver, implemented last year to attract Chinese.
Thailand hasn’t imposed any bans on tourists or travellers since the outbreak of the virus, though officials are screening passengers on arrival on flights from China, and now require a health certificate to enter the country. Read more about that story HERE.
• China has “removed”, or side-lined several senior officials over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Party secretary for the Hubei Provincial Health Commission, and the chief of the commission, were among those sacked from their jobs. They are the most senior officials to be demoted at this stage.
A deputy director of the local Chinese Red Cross was also removed for “dereliction of duty” over alleged regularities with the handling of donations. According to Chinese state media, there have been hundreds of sackings, investigations and warnings across Hubei and other provinces.
• One of the people evacuated from Wuhan to the US last week has now tested positive to coronavirus. The patient, one of 167 passengers on a chartered State Department flight out of China carrying mostly US citizens, has now been transferred to a hospital in San Diego. It is the 13th confirmed case in the US and the seventh in California.
• Nine members of the same Hong Kong family became infected with coronavirus after allegedly sharing a hot pot meal – hot pot is a large central boiling pot of broth which diners cook their own meat and vegetables. The hot pot meal was shared on January 26.
Health officials confirmed the 10 new cases of the virus on the weekend. All but one were reported as belonging to the same family. The tenth case involved a 70 year old man, unrelated to the family. The new cases bring the number of cases in Hong Kong to 36.
All 10 were admitted for isolation and management at Ruttonjee Hospital and Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital respectively.
• A British man, who apparently contracted coronavirus on a business trip to Asia, has spread the virus to 11 other people across 3 countries.
The man, in his 50s, had visited Singapore for a sales conference for two days in January, as reported by The Guardian. Around 100 people attended the conference and one participant was from Wuhan, the Chinese city, described as the epicentre of the 2019-nCoV. Medical officials believe the UK man became infected at the conference.
Unaware that he’s contracted the virus, the man travelled from Singapore to a French ski resort, where he stayed with family for 4 days from January 24.
GRAPHIC: Worldometers
Coronavirus
You’re not welcome here! Thai Health Minister refuses request to berth in Thailand
The Holland-US “MS Westerdam” cruise ship has been refused docking permission at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi, south east of Bangkok, after having been turned away by three other countries who were concerned about the spread of coronavirus.
Referring to the company’s website, which stated that Thailand would allow the ship to dock at Laem Chabang Port last Thursday, Deputy PM and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul posted on his Facebook page that he had issued orders not to allow the ship to dock in Thailand.
The vessel carrying 1,455 passengers, including four Japanese nationals and 802 crew, was scheduled to enter Naha Port in Okinawa prefecture over the weekend. But following Japan’s order, the plan was cancelled.
The Japanese government had earlier prohibited the ship from docking at Yokohama Port to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so the cruise company had turned to other posts, then Thailand. The plan was to dock, some 2,000 passengers would disembark in Chonburi and be transported directly to Don Mueang International Airport to board planes back to their home countries.
MS Westerdam was registered under the Holland America Line with its head offices in Seattle, US. It departed Singapore on January 16 for a month-long tour of Asia. It picked up 600 passengers from Hong Kong on February 1. Since then it’s been denied docking permission by the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan, fearing there could be infected passengers on board.
SOURCE: The Nation | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
Thai Health: Don’t panic, coronavirus isn’t airborne
Thai Health said today that the 2019nCoV coronavirus is not airborne and urged the public not to panic. Dr Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, an advisor to the Department of Disease Control, says the virus has yet to infect people via airborne transmission. It is transmitted by droplets from coughing and sneezing, which although they can travel short distances through the air, rely on other factors, including, location, weather and proximity of the people infected.
The Ministry of Public Health encourages people to wear masks in public or crowded places, and to wash their hands regularly with soap and clean water or use hand sanitizers. The supply of surgical masks in the country remains adequate.
The Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health said today that the number of coronavirus cases in the country remains at 32 with zero fatalities. No new cases have been reported. Ten have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
UPDATE: As of 1:43pm the number of confirmed cases is reported at 33.
The Department of Disease Control reports that fluids have been isolated from blood samples of a taxi driver, who was Thailand’s first case of local transmission, and will be used to create antibodies for infected patients.
The coronavirus has now spread to 26 countries, infecting 40,553 people, with 40,171 cases confirmed in mainland China. The death toll from the outbreak has surpassed 1000 as of today, all but two in China.
Regarding the 138 Thai people evacuated from Wuhan last week, five are now being treated in hospital, while 133 others remain in quarantine until February 19. None of them has a fever or displays symptoms.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus
Macau casino group losing $2.5 million a day over virus closure
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is losing about $2.5 million a day in Macau after the Chinese government ordered casinos there closed to deter the spread of the 2019nCoV coronavirus.
The company employs about 12,200 people in the region. Although the casinos were ordered closed for 15 days period that beginning February 5, Wynn CEO Matt Maddox said last week that it was too early to predict when they would reopen.
“The team on the ground is working with the government on a daily basis and watching very carefully if there will be any continued outbreaks of the virus. So far, we feel like things are fairly well contained. And we’re just watching it very carefully.”
Maddox said his primary focus is the safety of employees and customers. The company halted operations at its casinos in Macau, but still has limited service in its hotels and restaurants for remaining guests.
Macau has become the breadbasket of the U.S. casino industry and the world’s largest gambling hub. Wynn gets as much as three fourths of its revenue from the Chinese enclave, while Las Vegas Sands Corp., the industry leader, generates more than 60%.
SOURCE: Macau Daily Times
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
