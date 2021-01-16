Air Pollution
Bangkok’s air quality is ‘unhealthy’ today | VIDEO
Air quality around Bangkok this morning is awful. Partly due to the lack of wind to blow the smog out of the area. To the south of Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, the air quality is even worse with visibility on the ground cut to less than a kilometre. You would be well advised to reduce you activities outside on a day of high air pollution in the capital. The rating by airvisual.com is ‘unhealthy’.
Readings around the inner city vary between 190 – 220. Areas to the east, including around Suvarnabhumi Airport, are higher.
A lot of the smog and smoke is flowing down from the north and north east where plantation fires rage, mostly unenforced, this time of the year, from December to May. Farmers have been told, repeatedly, to avoid buying off the waste after harvests of corn, rice and sugar cane but officials have been disinclined to enforce the laws. Many of the farmers have long-term contracts with some of Thailand’s leading agri-business conglomerates.
Bangkok and the central region can expect many more months, especially as the temperatures rise throughout February, March and April and the winds remain low as the north-easterly monsoon weakens.
PHOTO: View across the Bangkok skyline from Sathorn this morning.
Bangkok enveloped in bad smog Friday
Get out the anti-pollution masks and turn on the air purifier, air pollution in Bangkok is at unhealthy levels. 64 locations in Bangkok were reported with high levels of the air pollutant PM2.5, according to the Pollution Control Department.
As a cold weather front in China weakens, air circulation is also slowing down, causing dust to accumulate and drop to a lower altitude, according to the director-general of the Pollution Control Department. A north east monsoonal airflow blows a lot of the smoke from burn-offs and agricultural activity in Thailand’s north, south and south westerly.
Bangkok is just in the flow of the winds from up north. Drivers are advised not to keep the vehicle’s engines running while parked. Farmers are also asked not to burn farm wastes in open fields.
Everyone should reduce outdoor activities, he says. 64 areas in Bangkok recorded the dust particles reaching unhealthy levels. The highest PM 2.5 levels were reported in Amphoe Muang of Samut Sakhon and were classified as “very unhealthy.”
Air pollution at “unhealthy levels” in 64 areas in Bangkok
Get out the anti-pollution masks and turn on the air purifier, air pollution in Bangkok is at unhealthy levels. 64 locations in Bangkok have reported high levels of the air pollutant PM2.5, according to the Pollution Control Department. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities.
As a cold weather front in China weakens, air circulation is also slowing down, causing dust to accumulate and drop to a lower altitude, according to the director-general of the Pollution Control Department.
Drivers are advised not to keep the vehicle’s engines running while parked. Farmers are also asked not to burn farm wastes in open fields. Everyone should reduce outdoor activities, he says.
64 areas in Bangkok recorded the dust particles reaching unhealthy levels. The highest PM 2.5 levels were reported in Amphoe Muang of Samut Sakhon and were classified as “very unhealthy.”
As of this morning, Bangkok ranked 20th on the list of cities with worst air quality, according to IQAir, but this is subject to change as the list is updated frequently and air conditions continuously fluctuate.
SOURCES: Bangkok Biz News | Thai PBS World | IQAir
Thailand
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
The pollution control department reports PM2.5 dust particles exceed the standard in 21 areas of Bangkok this morning and reaching unhealthy levels. People in the affected areas are being told to monitor their health. People who have any symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation, “please stay inside the premises and refrain from outdoor activities”. Children and elderly people should be particularly careful.
The areas where the PM2.5 amount exceeds the standard are…
- Thon Buri
- Bang Khun Thian
- Nong Kahem
- Bang Bon
- Chom Thong
- Bangkok Yai
- Thonburiroom Park (Thung Khru)
- Thung Khru
- Bang Kae Pirom Park, Bang Kae
- Klong San
- Pasi Charoen
- Taweewanarom Park (Taweewattana)
- Taweewattana
- Samphantawong
- Rat Burana
- Bang Koh Laem
- Taling Chan
- Yannawa
- Chaloem Phrakiat Park (Bang Kho Laem)
- Phra Nakhon
- Bangkok Noi
The amount of toxic haze has been increasing lately because of open burning activities in agricultural areas in neighbouring provinces of Bangkok and other regions.
The Director-General of the Pollution Control Department says that in the past week there were fewer vehicles on the road in Bangkok, thanks to the disease-control measures announced before the New Year holiday, which included the work from home alternative.
“Some people in Bangkok also travelled to provinces at this time. PM2.5 levels were below the safe threshold. On Monday, January 4, PM2.5 rose to unhealthy levels because more people returned to Bangkok after the holiday, according to the Director-General. The dust situation in Bangkok has improved from last year, as measures against Covid-19 have reduced the number of vehicles on the road.”
SOURCE: Air4Thai | PCD | NNT | Thairath Online
Sierra
Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 9:57 am
Bangkok was nearly 400 aqi this morning. A national disgrace. They were burning crops in the north the last 3 days. The air circulation has brought all of that smog to Bangkok and combined it with the putridly neglected air here as well. The end result is toxic air which is tremendously harmful to adults and children. This national disgrace could be averted by enforcing laws.
Colin G
Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:22 am
No doubt Issan John will be along in a minute to tell us that it’s nothing to do with crop burning, as it’s not the right time in the sugar cane farming cycle.