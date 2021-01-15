Bangkok enveloped in bad smog Friday | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Bangkok enveloped in bad smog Friday
Get out the anti-pollution masks and turn on the air purifier, air pollution in Bangkok is at unhealthy levels. 64 locations in Bangkok were reported with high levels of the air pollutant PM2.5, according to the Pollution Control Department.
As a cold weather front in China weakens, air circulation is also slowing down, causing dust to accumulate and drop to a lower altitude, according to the director-general of the Pollution Control Department. A north east monsoonal airflow blows a lot of the smoke from burn-offs and agricultural activity in Thailand’s north, south and south westerly.
Bangkok is just in the flow of the winds from up north. Drivers are advised not to keep the vehicle’s engines running while parked. Farmers are also asked not to burn farm wastes in open fields.
Everyone should reduce outdoor activities, he says. 64 areas in Bangkok recorded the dust particles reaching unhealthy levels. The highest PM 2.5 levels were reported in Amphoe Muang of Samut Sakhon and were classified as “very unhealthy.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Air Pollution
Air pollution at “unhealthy levels” in 64 areas in Bangkok
Get out the anti-pollution masks and turn on the air purifier, air pollution in Bangkok is at unhealthy levels. 64 locations in Bangkok have reported high levels of the air pollutant PM2.5, according to the Pollution Control Department. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities.
As a cold weather front in China weakens, air circulation is also slowing down, causing dust to accumulate and drop to a lower altitude, according to the director-general of the Pollution Control Department.
Drivers are advised not to keep the vehicle’s engines running while parked. Farmers are also asked not to burn farm wastes in open fields. Everyone should reduce outdoor activities, he says.
64 areas in Bangkok recorded the dust particles reaching unhealthy levels. The highest PM 2.5 levels were reported in Amphoe Muang of Samut Sakhon and were classified as “very unhealthy.”
As of this morning, Bangkok ranked 20th on the list of cities with worst air quality, according to IQAir, but this is subject to change as the list is updated frequently and air conditions continuously fluctuate.
SOURCES: Bangkok Biz News | Thai PBS World | IQAir
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
The pollution control department reports PM2.5 dust particles exceed the standard in 21 areas of Bangkok this morning and reaching unhealthy levels. People in the affected areas are being told to monitor their health. People who have any symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation, “please stay inside the premises and refrain from outdoor activities”. Children and elderly people should be particularly careful.
The areas where the PM2.5 amount exceeds the standard are…
- Thon Buri
- Bang Khun Thian
- Nong Kahem
- Bang Bon
- Chom Thong
- Bangkok Yai
- Thonburiroom Park (Thung Khru)
- Thung Khru
- Bang Kae Pirom Park, Bang Kae
- Klong San
- Pasi Charoen
- Taweewanarom Park (Taweewattana)
- Taweewattana
- Samphantawong
- Rat Burana
- Bang Koh Laem
- Taling Chan
- Yannawa
- Chaloem Phrakiat Park (Bang Kho Laem)
- Phra Nakhon
- Bangkok Noi
The amount of toxic haze has been increasing lately because of open burning activities in agricultural areas in neighbouring provinces of Bangkok and other regions.
The Director-General of the Pollution Control Department says that in the past week there were fewer vehicles on the road in Bangkok, thanks to the disease-control measures announced before the New Year holiday, which included the work from home alternative.
“Some people in Bangkok also travelled to provinces at this time. PM2.5 levels were below the safe threshold. On Monday, January 4, PM2.5 rose to unhealthy levels because more people returned to Bangkok after the holiday, according to the Director-General. The dust situation in Bangkok has improved from last year, as measures against Covid-19 have reduced the number of vehicles on the road.”
SOURCE: Air4Thai | PCD | NNT | Thairath Online
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Air Pollution
Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO
If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.
The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.
“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.
“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”
To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Lost couple in Koh Pha Ngan forest rescued by tourist police and park officers
Police say Phuket school won’t be charged for employing foreign teachers without a work permit
Bangkok enveloped in bad smog Friday
Tower Of Babble – Have your say on The Thaiger | VIDEO
Man drives car onto Bangkok airport runway while allegedly under the influence of drugs
CCSA Update: 188 new Covid-19 cases
At least 10 dead and hundreds injured after Indonesia earthquake
Koh Samui senior police officer faces charges for allegedly raping a suspect
Government launches suicide prevention committee to help suffering citizens
Student arrested in dormitory at night, charged with lèse majesté offences
Pharmaceutical imports investigated after traces of diazepam detected in narcotics cocktail
Do you want to be a full-time video vlogger with The Thaiger?
Covid-19 measures and safety restrictions to be reviewed at the end of the month
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
At least 33 police officers, officials, implicated in migrant smuggling operation
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
Questions raised about when Covid-19 vaccine will be available to expats
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
- Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s rich not eligible for 3,500 baht government handout
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
Fred glue
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:29 pm
Asia do not care about air pollution, Australia has its fair share too, you can save this same old story for 200 years. No need too send a reporter, it’s the same all the time, month after month, year after year.
Not one person on this planet cares about air pollution. Me -2, but that is not right.. everyone talks too have clean air. What do we do ! We double it each time. Just madness,,,, 🧐