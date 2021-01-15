image
image
Connect with us

Air Pollution

Bangkok enveloped in bad smog Friday

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Bangkok enveloped in bad smog Friday | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Get out the anti-pollution masks and turn on the air purifier, air pollution in Bangkok is at unhealthy levels. 64 locations in Bangkok were reported with high levels of the air pollutant PM2.5, according to the Pollution Control Department.

As a cold weather front in China weakens, air circulation is also slowing down, causing dust to accumulate and drop to a lower altitude, according to the director-general of the Pollution Control Department. A north east monsoonal airflow blows a lot of the smoke from burn-offs and agricultural activity in Thailand’s north, south and south westerly.

Bangkok is just in the flow of the winds from up north. Drivers are advised not to keep the vehicle’s engines running while parked. Farmers are also asked not to burn farm wastes in open fields.

Everyone should reduce outdoor activities, he says. 64 areas in Bangkok recorded the dust particles reaching unhealthy levels. The highest PM 2.5 levels were reported in Amphoe Muang of Samut Sakhon and were classified as “very unhealthy.”

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Fred glue

    Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Asia do not care about air pollution, Australia has its fair share too, you can save this same old story for 200 years. No need too send a reporter, it’s the same all the time, month after month, year after year.
    Not one person on this planet cares about air pollution. Me -2, but that is not right.. everyone talks too have clean air. What do we do ! We double it each time. Just madness,,,, 🧐

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Air Pollution

Air pollution at “unhealthy levels” in 64 areas in Bangkok

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, January 14, 2021

By

Air pollution at &#8220;unhealthy levels&#8221; in 64 areas in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS

Get out the anti-pollution masks and turn on the air purifier, air pollution in Bangkok is at unhealthy levels. 64 locations in Bangkok have reported high levels of the air pollutant PM2.5, according to the Pollution Control Department. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities.

As a cold weather front in China weakens, air circulation is also slowing down, causing dust to accumulate and drop to a lower altitude, according to the director-general of the Pollution Control Department.

Drivers are advised not to keep the vehicle’s engines running while parked. Farmers are also asked not to burn farm wastes in open fields. Everyone should reduce outdoor activities, he says.

64 areas in Bangkok recorded the dust particles reaching unhealthy levels. The highest PM 2.5 levels were reported in Amphoe Muang of Samut Sakhon and were classified as “very unhealthy.”

Air pollution at

 

As of this morning, Bangkok ranked 20th on the list of cities with worst air quality, according to IQAir, but this is subject to change as the list is updated frequently and air conditions continuously fluctuate.

SOURCES: Bangkok Biz News | Thai PBS World | IQAir

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok

Avatar

Published

1 week ago

on

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

By

PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Thaiger

The pollution control department reports PM2.5 dust particles exceed the standard in 21 areas of Bangkok this morning and reaching unhealthy levels. People in the affected areas are being told to monitor their health. People who have any symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation, “please stay inside the premises and refrain from outdoor activities”. Children and elderly people should be particularly careful.

The areas where the PM2.5 amount exceeds the standard are…

  • Thon Buri
  • Bang Khun Thian
  • Nong Kahem
  • Bang Bon
  • Chom Thong
  • Bangkok Yai
  • Thonburiroom Park (Thung Khru)
  • Thung Khru
  • Bang Kae Pirom Park, Bang Kae
  • Klong San
  • Pasi Charoen
  • Taweewanarom Park (Taweewattana)
  • Taweewattana
  • Samphantawong
  • Rat Burana
  • Bang Koh Laem
  • Taling Chan
  • Yannawa
  • Chaloem Phrakiat Park (Bang Kho Laem)
  • Phra Nakhon
  • Bangkok Noi

The amount of toxic haze has been increasing lately because of open burning activities in agricultural areas in neighbouring provinces of Bangkok and other regions.

The Director-General of the Pollution Control Department says that in the past week there were fewer vehicles on the road in Bangkok, thanks to the disease-control measures announced before the New Year holiday, which included the work from home alternative.

“Some people in Bangkok also travelled to provinces at this time. PM2.5 levels were below the safe threshold. On Monday, January 4, PM2.5 rose to unhealthy levels because more people returned to Bangkok after the holiday, according to the Director-General. The dust situation in Bangkok has improved from last year, as measures against Covid-19 have reduced the number of vehicles on the road.”

SOURCE: Air4Thai | PCD | NNT | Thairath Online

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Air Pollution

Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

4 weeks ago

on

Saturday, December 19, 2020

By

Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.

The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.

“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”

According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.

“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”

To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending