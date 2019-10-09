Hong Kong won’t rule out accepting help from China over protests | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
Hong Kong won’t rule out accepting help from China over protests
PHOTO: AFP
Following more violent protests in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says China stepping in to end the crisis is not out of the question.
Angry demonstrations have rocked the city for four months now, having started out as protests against a proposed extradition bill that could have seen criminals sent to China for trial.
The Hong Kong government has now dropped that bill, but the protests have continued – escalating into wider calls for democracy and less interference from Beijing. The protests are widely seen as the biggest threat to Chinese rule since the handover of Hong Kong from the British in 1997.
Photo: AFP
Last weekend saw some of the most violent unrest, with subway stations having to remain closed as protesters lit fires and vandalised businesses in response to a ban on the wearing of face masks. That ban went largely ignored, with thousands taking to the streets wearing face coverings.
Carrie Lam insists that Hong Kong authorities can cope, but says China could be asked to help if things get worse.
“At this point in time, I still strongly feel that we should find the solutions ourselves. It is also the position of the central government (in Beijing) that Hong Kong should tackle the problem on her own. But if the situation becomes so bad, then no options can be ruled out if we want Hong Kong to at least have another chance.”
She also took aim at foreign leaders and others who’ve expressed opinions on the Hong Kong crisis, in particular ex-governor Chris Patten, who criticised the controversial face mask ban.
“You cannot make a spiteful comment on Hong Kong, or support the violent protesters, claiming that their way is peaceful and it’s their freedom. I think his comment is irresponsible.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Hong Kong
Singapore Government issues travel advisory warning for Hong Kong
“Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments.”
PHOTO: AFP
The ongoing protests in Hong Kong, and the Administration’s attempts to negotiate or quell the disturbances, is starting to reach far and wide with some countries now reviewing their travel advisories to China’s Special Administrative Region. This from the Singapore Government that describes the protests as “increasingly unpredictable”. The advisory reads…
“Large-scale protests have been taking place across Hong Kong since June 2019 which have become increasingly unpredictable. These protests can take place with little or no notice and could turn violent.
There are reports of possible protest activities in and around the following areas from 4 to 7 October:
a) Rallies at Central, Tsuen Wan, Sham Shui Po, Wong Tai Sin, Shatin, Tuen Mun, Prince Edward and Wanchai (4 October evening but protesters are likely to spill into other areas);
b) Rallies at Luk Yueng Galleria in Tsuen Wan, Maritime Square at Tsing Yi, Elements in West Kowloon, Telford Plaza in Kowloon Bay and Popcorn in Tseung Kwan O (5 October afternoon);
c) Protest march from East Point Road in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden (5 October afternoon);
d) Rally at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay (6 October afternoon but protestors are likely to spill into other areas); and
e) Rally outside Prince Edward MTR station (7 October evening)
Road closures and traffic disruptions in the aforementioned areas are expected.
Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments. If you are already in Hong Kong, you should take all necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety. You are advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities. You should avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe.
You may wish to follow the Hong Kong Police Force on their social media accounts (https://www.facebook.com/hongkongpoliceforce and https://twitter.com/hkpoliceforce) for latest updates. The latest information on special traffic arrangements is available at (https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm) Singaporeans travelling to HKIA may also need to cater for additional travelling time and check with their airlines or the HKIA website (https://www.hongkongairport.com/en/) for flight status and important announcements before proceeding to the airport.
Singaporeans in Hong Kong are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ to enable us to contact you should the need arise.
Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong, or the MFA Duty Office (24hrs) at:
Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong
Tel: +852-2527-2212 or +852-9466-1251 (after office hours)
Fax: +852-2861-3595
Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)
Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg”
Hong Kong
Protesters still wearing masks and city subway grinds to a halt – Hong Kong
Pro-democracy protesters have been marching through Hong Kong today in defiance of a ban on face masks as much of the city grinds to a halt with the subway suspended and swathes of shops and malls shuttered following another night of violence.
The latest act of resistance follows a night of widespread chaos as hardcore protesters trashed dozens of subway stations vandalising shops with mainland China ties, built fires and blocked roads.
Hundreds of protesters, almost all masked, staged the unsanctioned march through the popular shopping district of Causeway Bay, a day after the city’s leader outlawed face coverings at protests invoking colonial-era emergency powers not used for half a century.
As the crowds were marching earlier today, city leader Carrie Lam released a stony-faced video in which she condemned protesters for “a very dark night”.
“We cannot allow rioters any more to destroy our treasured Hong Kong.”
But the march in Causeway Bay, which came despite the city-wide subway closure, showed protesters were still willing to defy the mask ban as they chanted “No rioters, only tyranny” and other popular slogans.
Months of chaos
Hong Kong has been battered by four months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests with tourism dropping, businesses shutting up shop and the Hong Kong leadership unable to quell the simmering tensions.
The rallies were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, which fuelled fears of an erosion of liberties promised under the “one country, two systems” model China uses for the finance hub. After Beijing and local leaders took a hard line, the demonstrations snowballed into a wider movement calling for more democratic freedoms and police accountability.
Lam continues to refuse any major concessions but is struggling to come up with any political solution that might end the chaos, leaving police and demonstrators to fight increasingly violent battles as the city tips into recession.
Hong Kong witnessed its worst clashes to date last Tuesday as China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule, with a teenager shot and wounded by police as he attacked an officer.
Yesterday, Lam used a colonial-era law to ban face masks at protests, but it did little to defuse tensions or, indeed, encourage protesters not to wear masks.
“The government doesn’t listen to us. So we are upping our game,” said 32 year old protester Nathalie, as hardcore demonstrators trashed a station in the previously calm neighbourhood of Tseung Kwan O.
In the northern district of Yuen Long, a plain clothes police officer opened fire when he was surrounded in his car and attacked by protesters, a petrol bomb exploding at his feet. Local media reported a teenage boy was shot and wounded in the same district but police would not confirm whether the bullet came from the officer’s gun.
City grinds to a halt
As the city awoke on Saturday, the rail network remained out of action – although the crucial airport service partially re-opened in the afternoon. The subway alone usually carries some four million passengers a day.
Shopping malls were closed, supermarket chains said they would not open and many mainland Chinese banks stayed shuttered, their facades sprayed with graffiti. In some locations, long lines formed at supermarkets as residents stocked up on rice, eggs, toilet paper and other essentials, fearing further clashes.
Police sent text messages urging the public to avoid protests over the three day holiday weekend.
While the increased vandalism has shocked many in a city unused to such scenes, many more moderate activists say they still have sympathy for those using violence.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong
Hong Kong leader should resign, says Malaysian PM
PHOTO: AFP
Mahathir Mohamad, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, says Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam should quit as pro-democracy protests continue to rock the city.
Activists are becoming increasingly violent as they voice their anger at what they see as increased interference from Beijing. The protests have now been running for four months and show no signs of ending soon.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the Malaysian PM says he believes China will strike back severely, adding that Carrie Lam now finds herself in a dilemma and should resign.
“She has to obey the masters, at the same time she has to ask her conscience. Her conscience says that the people of Hong Kong are right in rejecting the (extradition) law. But on the other hand, she knows the consequence of rejecting the law.”
Mahathir reminded the press conference of events in Tiananmen Square in 1989, when the Chinese government sent in the military to brutally crush a fledgling pro-democracy movement. He believes this is what lies in store for Hong Kong.
“I think in the end, that is what China will do (in Hong Kong).”
The Hong Kong government has now banned the wearing of face masks in a desperate attempt to end the protests. So far, it has only served to escalate things, with the ban ignored as thousands took to the street in protest.
SOURCE: AFP/Yahoo
