Hong Kong

Hong Kong seizes 20 million baht of heroin hidden in Thai kickboxing pads

Published

 on 

Photo via Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

The Customs Office of Hong Kong proved it packs a punch when it seized 20 million baht of heroin hidden in kickboxing pads imported from Thailand and arrested a 40 year old man in the process.

The government of Hong Kong reported yesterday that 5 kilograms of heroin, worth about 20 million baht, were seized at Chek Lap Kok International Airport on Saturday, August 6.

According to the report, customs officials investigated a suspicious package from Thailand that was marked as boxing accessories. They opened the package and found 14 kickboxing pads – filled with bags of heroin.

After the investigation officers arrested a suspect connected with the parcel, believed to be a 40 year old Thai man.

The man was charged with trafficking a dangerous drug and was expected to answer the charge today at the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts in Hong Kong.

The Customs Office in Hong Kong stated that drug trafficking is a serious offence. Anyone involved in drug trafficking would face a penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of up to HK$5 million, about 22 million baht.

Most of the Thai media reported the arrest with the headline “Again!” This is because Hong Kong has seized drugs imported from Thailand a number of times in a variety of packages, such as canned fruits, wood, paint buckets, instant noodles, frozen food, snack packages, motorcycle parts, notebooks, picture frames, and even wrapped in the holy cloth of Pha Yant.

Hong Kong seizes heroin from Thailand

Photo via Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

SOURCE: Matichon

 

