China sounds ominous warning to Hong Kong protesters | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
China sounds ominous warning to Hong Kong protesters
PHOTO: Vox.com
Authorities in China have issued a stark warning to Hong Kong protesters, as reported by the country’s state-run Xinhua News.
“The end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonise China.”
Beijing is also clear that its words are aimed not just at Hong Kong activists, but equally directed at Western governments attempting to undermine its authority in the region.
The warning was issued after thousands of protesters prevented access to Hong Kong airport, blocking public transport and roads.
Beijing’s statement says there are three lines that must not be crossed: nobody should harm Chinese sovereignty, challenge the power of central authorities, or use Hong Kong to undermine the mainland.
“Anyone who dares to infringe upon these bottom lines and interfere in or damage the ‘one country, two system’s principle will face nothing but failure. They should never misjudge the determination and ability of the central government to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Hong Kong
Scenes of chaos in Hong Kong as protests continue
PHOTO: Sam Tsang/South China Morning Post
Thai PBS World reports scenes of chaos and devastation in Hong Kong, following more violent protests in the territory.
Police used tear gas and water cannon in Hong Kong’s financial district last night, as protesters defied a ban and ignored threats from China. This is the 13th weekend of such protests.
The protests began yesterday afternoon, with thousands of black-clad, umbrella-carrying activists taking to the streets and chanting, “reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”
Water cannon and tear gas were used by police to clear large groups of protesters who had gathered in front of the parliament building, known as LegCo (Legislative Council). They used blue dye in the water cannon, with some local media claiming this was to make it easier to identify suspects.
Protesters also marched past the residence of Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, who is the main focus of their anger after she tried to pass a bill that would have allowed extradition to China.
The protests started by the proposed extradition bill have now grown into wider calls for democracy and a push back at Beijing rule. To date, millions have taken part in peaceful marches, but some protesters have also clashed with police.
Later yesterday evening, a number of protesters started a fire near Hong Kong police headquarters, and threw petrol bombs and rocks at riot police.
There is an air of defiance among protesters who are determined not to give in, as explained by one woman known only as Wong.
“It’s ‘now or never’ for Hong Kong. I’m a mother-of-two. They didn’t come today, but their grandmother did. We’re defending the right of assembly for the next generation in Hong Kong.”
Yesterday’s protests went ahead despite a number of activists being arrested on Friday, a move seen by many as an attempt to derail this weekend’s rallies.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Hong Kong
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested ahead of planned rally
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Activist Joshua Wong from the Demosisto party has been arrested in Hong Kong, along with fellow campaigners. The arrests come ahead of a rally planned for this weekend.
A statement on Demosisto’s Twitter account confirmed the arrests, adding that Wong was pushed into a minivan while on his way to an underground train station.
“Our secretary-general Joshua Wong was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station. He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers are following the case now.”
Thai PBS World reports that Agnes Chow, another activist, was also arrested at her home, and that pro-independence leader Andy Chan was arrested at Hong Kong airport.
Another weekend of mass protests is planned for Hong Kong, although police maintain the rallies have been banned for security reasons.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
