Srinakarinwirot University Market: Day and Night Market in Asoke area

Welcome to the vibrant Srinakarinwirot University Market! This lively marketplace on the university campus offers a wide variety of great food, unusual crafts, clothes and a variety of kitchen supplies. Explore the bustling shops, indulge in delicious meals, and find hidden treasures. Whether you’re a student, resident, or visitor, a visit to the Srinakarinwirot University Market is an unforgettable experience.

The Srinakharinwirot University Market, also known as the “Srinakharinwirot Prasarnmit Market,” is located within Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) in the Asok neighbourhood of Sukhumvit, near Asoke Road. The market also attracts a varied group of buyers from many countries, including Thais, Europeans, Indians, Koreans, and Japanese. Aside from office workers and students, housewives frequent this market and buy groceries.

This University Market is famous for its varied range of products, which include food, clothing, bags, shoes, and other items. It provides an excellent shopping experience for both sellers and buyers. Furthermore, the market’s popular location in the centre of the city makes it conveniently accessible via many modes of transportation.

On Friday nights, the SWU Night Market in Asok is open to students and office workers. It ensures that Friday nights will no longer be boring! Food is offered in a large variety, exactly as it is in daylight markets. There are food vendors selling savoury and sweet foods available, such as hot fried chicken, pizzas, hamburgers, and spicy salads, as well as shops providing beverages and various snacks. Whether you finish studying or finish work, you can come and stroll around.

The market, which is usually packed, is near the campus entrance and extends all the way to the football field. You’ll notice food trucks as you walk in, and the essential thing is that there’s live music to listen to. The performers are university demonstration school students who create a joyous and lively atmosphere.

Location: Srinakharinwirot University

Address: 114 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours:

The Srinakharinwirot University Market: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 06:30 AM to 02:00 PM

SWU Night Market: Friday 04:00 PM to 09:00 PM

How to get there

You can take the MRT Blue Line. The nearest subway station to the Srinakharinwirot University Market is MRT Phetchaburi. You can also take the BTS Green Line to BTS Asoke. Then you would have to walk a few minutes to get there. Buses are also accessible: bus routes 136, 185, 556 (Por.), 38. are also accessible: bus routes 136, 185, 556 (Por.), 38.

