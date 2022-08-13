Thailand as your next destination for Motorcycle Adventure post-COVID

Press Release

If you are looking for the next big adventure of your lifetime, look no far than Thailand. Thailand is one of the best destinations for professional and leisure bikers to flock to for a fantastic experience. With no COVID restrictions for travellers, Thailand has become one of the most lucrative destinations for travellers in the post-COVID Era. Here we have listed a few reasons why you should choose Thailand with the help of Big Bike Touring Co.

No COVID restrictions

Thailand has minimal restrictions for travellers coming in. The Land of Smiles welcomes millions of tourists, and the number would definitely increase with ease in restrictions.

Road Infrastructure

Thailand has one of the best Road infrastructures in Asia. Thailand has well-developed roads connecting even the remotest of the village offering safe conditions for long rides.

Affordable

Thailand is a very affordable country for travellers on a tight budget. The accommodation, food and travelling expenses will be light on the rider’s wallet. Renting or taking biking tours are also very affordable compared to other destinations.

Beautiful Landscapes

Thailand roads pass through beautiful serene landscapes and mountains, by the pristine rivers, tranquil beaches and amazing hamlets, offering a unique experience.

Ride with the Experts

Thailand has many ex-pats and locals who are professional riders and Big Bike experts who ensure you ride safely and never take that wrong turn. The Riders have an option to either choose from the Guided tour, which has a pre-defined itinerary and ride with the group, or choose a self-guided tour, create your itinerary and ride across Thailand.

Big Bike Touring Co is an official partner of BMW Motorrad in Thailand and organizes departure for Biking tours from Chiang Mai & Pattaya. They offer multiple bike options: BMW, Kawasaki, Honda, and Suzuki. Big Bike Touring Co offers both Guided and self-guided tours in Thailand and other South East Asian counties.