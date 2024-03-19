Techysquad teams up with Centroid Solutions

Techysquad, a leading provider of Forex CRM solutions, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Centroid Solutions, a prime provider of connectivity for multi-asset brokers.

This collaboration unites the know-how and resources of both fintech firms to deliver enhanced technology to multi-asset brokers.

Through its partnership, Techysquad aims to empower brokers with a complete solution that provides them with the flexibility to manage their operations in a single centralised Forex CRM interface and tap into multi-asset liquidity.

Known in the global fintech space for its cutting-edge Forex CRM solution, with a fusion of risk management, back-office, trade reporting and IB management capabilities, Techysquad rallies its powerful infrastructure with Centroid’s Bridge technology.

A powerful partnership, a game-changer for brokers

Alongside seamless access to 200+ liquidity venues, a bundle of FIX APIs for easy connectivity to an unlimited number of trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, cTrader, VertexFX, and others, brokers can also harness the unique feats of Techysquad’s Forex CRM.



Among these, the Multilevel IB module of the Forex CRM empowers brokers to onboard an unlimited number of IBs, upgrade partners to Master IB level and have a clear overview of IB earnings and payouts in real-time.

Furthermore, the Reward module enables easy IB engagement and incentivisation, empowering brokers to keep their IB partners motivated to generate more business through active referrals.

The Sales & Marketing and Regulation modules further enhance the capabilities of the agile Forex CRM, making it a one-stop solution for brokers. Easily customisable and scalable, this technology powerhouse offloads the pressure of processing complex data sets, translating them into actionable insights that improve acumen across all brokerage departments.

Speaking about this partnership, Ms Mehnaz Munshi, Techysquad’s Founder, said:

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Centroid Solutions. Together, our customisable back-office features and their superior connectivity between multi-asset liquidity providers will give our clients an integrated trading environment that includes our powerful CRM platform.”

“Through our cooperation and collaboration, we are able to provide our clients unmatched solutions that accelerate their success and expansion.”

In reaction to Techysquad’s statement, Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, said:

“We are excited about this partnership with Techysquad. By leveraging each other’s strengths, we are providing our customers with unparalleled solutions that drive growth and success.”

“I am particularly impressed by the approach the Techysquad takes when it comes to their customer service and features customisations, as it matches how we service our clients as well! We look forward to this collaboration and offer our clients even greater value and innovation.”

With a record setup time of only 30 minutes and mobile apps, the Forex CRM stands in a class of its own. By providing brokers with a comprehensive view of the entire business cycle, from client onboarding and know-your-client (KYC) procedures to sales, marketing and compliance, Techysquad’s Forex CRM helps brokers streamline their operations and upscale faster.

Blending its capabilities with the newly integrated Centroid Bridge, the Forex CRM platform morphs into a dynamic technology bundle that every broker simply must have.

About Techysquad

Techysquad has over a decade of experience in the fintech field. With Techysquad’s Forex CRM solutions, brokers can easily tailor their CRM system to their own needs and preferences across multiple trading platforms.

With an easy and swift setup, Techysquad’s Forex CRM supports an unlimited number of users and N-levels of IBs. This empowers brokers to keep tabs on the entire trading activity from a single dashboard.

For more information, please contact crm@techysquad.com or visit their website.

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a fintech innovator specialising in bridging and connectivity solutions between trading platforms and liquidity providers, complex execution strategies, risk management, quantitative analytics, P&L optimisation, hosting and infrastructure for multi-asset brokers.

Centroid offers a complete suite of technology solutions and infrastructure that is specifically designed to help brokers optimise their business performance, expand their product offering and facilitate business growth.

For more information, please contact sales@centroidsol.com or visit their website.

Press Release