Press Room
Real estate investment opportunity in Phuket- Solar-powered pool villas for sale in Thailand
Press Release
Demand for rental properties has been on the rise in Thailand since things began to ease up and businesses started to reopen in 2022. One of the main reasons is that many of the first-time buyers who were going to invest in properties have had to take a detour for their securities in these uncertain times. However, this provides a unique opportunity for those looking to either make a passive income and/or diversify their investments. 2022 may be an excellent time to buy an investment property. Here are five reasons why you may want to invest in real estate:
1. Return on investment – Unlike stock markets, real estate is going strong and is a tangible asset. So if you are looking for a good return on investment, a well-chosen real estate could be a better option than growing your stock portfolio.
2. Build your equity – Instead of buying your first home, consider buying your first rental property.
3. Competitive real estate rates
4. Potential protection against inflation – over the last year, the market has seen inflation worldwide. These changes can and will affect almost everything except for real estate.
So why invest in real estate and why in Thailand?
Thailand is a country of contrasts, with natural beauty, ancient culture and rich history. Thailand also has excellent educational institutions and a dynamic economic environment. In 2022, the IMF forecast that Thailand’s GDP will grow by 3.3%. The Thai property market is buoyant and has been so since the 1960s and is still going strong, with a booming economy and the population’s interest in property investment, making it an attractive place to invest.
So whether you are looking for your next dream home or a property investment opportunity, Thailand may be the perfect place to consider. With various landscapes and cultures, this fascinating country offers historic and modern homes at a price that is more affordable than other popular destinations.
Real estate investment opportunity in Phuket- Solar-powered pool villas for sale in Thailand
One of the projects that completely stands out from the rest is RIVERHOUSE Phuket. Thailand’s 1st smart grid property and the only sustainable villa development with 100% solar-powered electricity. The real estate development provides renewable energy to power each villa but lets excess energy be shared between villas in a first-of-its-kind, smart electricity grid. All the villas are connected to each other, ensuring that no energy is ever wasted as any excess electricity is shared within the community through a smart grid.
You can go completely off the grid with RIVERHOUSE’s first-of-its-kind connected solar grid and energy storage systems. Solar energy can be stored in batteries and used to power your villa at night. Fresh water is also pumped up and filtered before being stored in a network of storage tanks to ensure that future climate-related water shortages do not affect RIVERHOUSE occupants. All these characteristics combined provide the ultimate green living without sacrificing comfort.
100% SOLAR POWERED 2 – 4 BEDROOM POOL VILLA FOR SALE IN PHUKET
STARTING FROM APPROXIMATELY US$ 482,000 (16.9 MILLION BAHT)
RIVERHOUSE Phuket features an abundance of open space and tasteful industrial elements inside each of their 2 – 4 bedroom pool villas. They are surrounded by common green areas complemented by small creeks & charming steel bridges. The greenery helps absorb heat for the whole development while showcasing serene scenery at the same time.
Owning a villa at RIVERHOUSE is not only a great way to live without electricity bills but also a fantastic investment opportunity. The villa is only 800m from Cherngtalay’s most popular restaurant and retail plazas Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket. Because of RIVERHOUSE’s strategic location for living as well as investment opportunities.
2 – 4 BEDROOM POOL VILLAS
PRIVATE SWIMMING POOL
OUTDOOR GARDEN AREA
CUSTOM LAYOUT AVAILABLE
SOLAR-POWERED & SMART GRID TECH
AIR CONDITIONING AND DEHUMIDIFYING SYSTEMS
FULLY EQUIPPED WITH A EUROPEAN KITCHEN
A SEALED 4,000 LITER WATER TANK
If you are looking for a real estate investment opportunity in Phuket, then make sure to drop by RIVERHOUSE Phuket. A unique real estate investment opportunity in Phuket – 100% solar-powered pool villas in the upcoming prime location of Phuket – Boat Avenue. Their sales team can communicate in English, Thai, Russian and Swedish.
If you are not yet in Thailand, you can schedule an online video tour of the project with their sales team.
Get more information about Riverhouse’s pool villas for sale in Phuket
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/riverhousephuket/
Email: living@riverhousephuket.com
WhatsApp – https://wa.me/+66800089918
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok authorities remove transformers belonging to lot that caused fire
Sri Lanka PM tells bankrupt nation to prepare for ‘difficult journey’
Suspected insurgent shot dead by police in southern Thailand
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
Phuket will have a tsunami drill on July 20 following multiple small tremors offshore
Songkhla officials investigate migrant smuggling network
Thailand to receive new LAAB Covid vaccine by end of the month
Attempt to bring an ancient Khmer sculpture home from NYC
Pattaya’s prisoners clean the city’s sewers to prevent flooding
What are transfer fees in Thailand property purchase and who pays them?
Mayor delivers election promise to rid Pattaya of its ugly cables
Migrant workers – even undocumented – can stay until 2025
Army helps repair houses of elderly and disabled in Phuket
Thailand’s tourism sector is asking for an additional 1 billion baht budget
Thailand agrees to build economic community with China
Burmese migrants reportedly stab Chon Buri man in revenge for deportation
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Laos3 days ago
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
- Phuket2 days ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Economy2 days ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- Expats3 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
- Best of1 day ago
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
- South3 days ago
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
- Bangkok2 days ago
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Recent comments: