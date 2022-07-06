Real estate investment opportunity in Phuket- Solar-powered pool villas for sale in Thailand

Press Release

Demand for rental properties has been on the rise in Thailand since things began to ease up and businesses started to reopen in 2022. One of the main reasons is that many of the first-time buyers who were going to invest in properties have had to take a detour for their securities in these uncertain times. However, this provides a unique opportunity for those looking to either make a passive income and/or diversify their investments. 2022 may be an excellent time to buy an investment property. Here are five reasons why you may want to invest in real estate:

1. Return on investment – Unlike stock markets, real estate is going strong and is a tangible asset. So if you are looking for a good return on investment, a well-chosen real estate could be a better option than growing your stock portfolio.

2. Build your equity – Instead of buying your first home, consider buying your first rental property.

3. Competitive real estate rates

4. Potential protection against inflation – over the last year, the market has seen inflation worldwide. These changes can and will affect almost everything except for real estate.

So why invest in real estate and why in Thailand?

Thailand is a country of contrasts, with natural beauty, ancient culture and rich history. Thailand also has excellent educational institutions and a dynamic economic environment. In 2022, the IMF forecast that Thailand’s GDP will grow by 3.3%. The Thai property market is buoyant and has been so since the 1960s and is still going strong, with a booming economy and the population’s interest in property investment, making it an attractive place to invest.

So whether you are looking for your next dream home or a property investment opportunity, Thailand may be the perfect place to consider. With various landscapes and cultures, this fascinating country offers historic and modern homes at a price that is more affordable than other popular destinations.

Real estate investment opportunity in Phuket- Solar-powered pool villas for sale in Thailand

One of the projects that completely stands out from the rest is RIVERHOUSE Phuket. Thailand’s 1st smart grid property and the only sustainable villa development with 100% solar-powered electricity. The real estate development provides renewable energy to power each villa but lets excess energy be shared between villas in a first-of-its-kind, smart electricity grid. All the villas are connected to each other, ensuring that no energy is ever wasted as any excess electricity is shared within the community through a smart grid.

You can go completely off the grid with RIVERHOUSE’s first-of-its-kind connected solar grid and energy storage systems. Solar energy can be stored in batteries and used to power your villa at night. Fresh water is also pumped up and filtered before being stored in a network of storage tanks to ensure that future climate-related water shortages do not affect RIVERHOUSE occupants. All these characteristics combined provide the ultimate green living without sacrificing comfort.

100% SOLAR POWERED 2 – 4 BEDROOM POOL VILLA FOR SALE IN PHUKET

STARTING FROM APPROXIMATELY US$ 482,000 (16.9 MILLION BAHT)

RIVERHOUSE Phuket features an abundance of open space and tasteful industrial elements inside each of their 2 – 4 bedroom pool villas. They are surrounded by common green areas complemented by small creeks & charming steel bridges. The greenery helps absorb heat for the whole development while showcasing serene scenery at the same time.

Owning a villa at RIVERHOUSE is not only a great way to live without electricity bills but also a fantastic investment opportunity. The villa is only 800m from Cherngtalay’s most popular restaurant and retail plazas Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket. Because of RIVERHOUSE’s strategic location for living as well as investment opportunities.

2 – 4 BEDROOM POOL VILLAS

PRIVATE SWIMMING POOL

OUTDOOR GARDEN AREA

CUSTOM LAYOUT AVAILABLE

SOLAR-POWERED & SMART GRID TECH

AIR CONDITIONING AND DEHUMIDIFYING SYSTEMS

FULLY EQUIPPED WITH A EUROPEAN KITCHEN

A SEALED 4,000 LITER WATER TANK

If you are looking for a real estate investment opportunity in Phuket, then make sure to drop by RIVERHOUSE Phuket. A unique real estate investment opportunity in Phuket – 100% solar-powered pool villas in the upcoming prime location of Phuket – Boat Avenue. Their sales team can communicate in English, Thai, Russian and Swedish.

If you are not yet in Thailand, you can schedule an online video tour of the project with their sales team.

Get more information about Riverhouse’s pool villas for sale in Phuket

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/riverhousephuket/

Email: living@riverhousephuket.com

WhatsApp – https://wa.me/+66800089918