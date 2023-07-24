Four Twenty celebrates a year of legal cannabis in Thailand with CannaVersary

PHOTO: CannaVersary: Thailand’s Cannabis Revolution by Four Twenty

It’s been a year since Thailand altered its history by legalizing cannabis on 9 June 2022. To mark this groundbreaking shift, Four Twenty, a cannabis dispensary based in Bangkok, hosted a magnificent event called the CannaVersary: Thailand’s Cannabis Revolution. The event was held at Four Twenty’s picturesque High Garden Rooftop in Sukhumvit 21, providing the perfect spot for fellow cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to mingle and engage in various weed-related activities.

NOW & NEXT Industry Talk

One of the major highlights at the event was the NOW & NEXT Industry Talk, hosted by HighEQ. It featured top-notch panellists like Alex Haze (Green House Thailand), Tai Taveepanichpan (Four Twenty), Carl (Cannabox), Korn (Phuket High), and Bryant Chou (High EQ).

These industry professionals delved into the current situation and future prospects of the Thai cannabis industry. And with a keen focus on emerging business aspects and challenges faced by growers, the discussions touched upon numerous viewpoints on anticipated progress and aspirations for the upcoming years.

The panel discussion offered food for thought. Phuket High owner, Korn, reminisced about positive vibes a year ago. Meanwhile, Tai from Four Twenty stayed busy, supplying equipment and consulting to companies and farms. Carl from Cannabox shared his growth, success story, and challenges with unclear regulations.

During the discussion about the Boston model, Carl expressed his strong disapproval, deeming it a bad idea and suggesting that medical cannabis could be considered a fraud. However, it was noted that the Thai government is considering alternative scenarios that aim to protect both the public and industry stakeholders, potentially leading to more challenging licensing processes that could favour larger companies and investors.

The panel also mentioned Switzerland’s harm reduction approach as a positive example. In Thailand, new regulations include provisions for personal possession limits, where individuals can carry a certain amount of cannabis and grow up to 12 plants per household. Dispensaries located near schools and institutions will also be subject to specific regulations.

While the overall tone of the discussion was optimistic, farmers didn’t shy away from expressing their disappointment with their income in recent years. Nevertheless, many participants noted the growth in medical tourism and party tourism related to cannabis as promising trends for the future.

Workshops, Competitions, and Entertainment

Besides the insightful panel discussion, CannaVersary also had a bunch of cool workshops that let everyone’s inner cannabis creativity shine. Given the scorching heatwave, attendees enjoyed refreshing coconut beverages as a delightful welcome treat, getting them geared up for the thrilling festivities ahead. The creative twist was transforming these coconuts into cute and eco-friendly coconut bongs during the workshop. How neat is that?

Nowadays, when we chat about cannabis, folks often think about that classic green look and a stereotypically masculine vibe. But this event totally turned that idea on its head! Apart from the eco-friendly coconut bong workshop, attendees had the opportunity to participate in an imaginative resin tray workshop. Here, participants explored their artistic side, playing around with unique shapes and customizable colours for their own personalized trays. It was all about letting your imagination run wild and creating a cannabis experience that truly felt just right.

And what’s a celebration without some fun and games? The smoking competition shone as the star of the night, with participants vying in beginner and advanced categories. Laughter and joy filled the air as contestants smoked their cannabis grams, showcasing Thailand’s embrace of the plant’s remarkable versatility.

Naturally, music and entertainment were central to the festivities. DJs set the tone with reggae, dub, house, and disco beats. Live performances enthralled the audience, while delicious food offerings added another layer of excitement.

Hopes for the future

It was clear to all those involved that CannaVersary made significant strides towards fostering the cannabis culture in Thailand. The event successfully brought together prominent figures from the cannabis world, creating a comfortable environment for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration. Showcasing local cannabis brands’ extraordinary potential was a central focus of the evening. This highlighted the importance of supporting these enterprises to foster growth in Thailand’s cannabis community.

This first CannaVersary event certainly paved the way for future celebrations. Thus, sparking the hope that it will become an annual tradition that serves as both a reminder of the progress made and a continued source of encouragement for local industries.

Four Twenty is dedicated to promoting cannabis culture in Thailand. They plan to expand their reach with educational workshops, a dedicated media channel with guest speakers, and various community-building initiatives targeting different facets of the cannabis world. Moreover, by nurturing unity and understanding through events like CannaVersary, the ultimate aim is to drive positive change.

As Thailand continues to embrace the multiple uses of cannabis, from medical treatments to economic potential, it’s important to remember the significance of regulation and responsible consumption. The passion and dedication showcased at the CannaVersary event illuminate a bright future for the cannabis industry in Thailand. Thus, we eagerly anticipate the progress and advancements that subsequent years will bring.