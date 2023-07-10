Rolling with the high life at Bangkok’s Fourtwenty

PHOTO: Fourtwenty Bangkok

Let’s swap our daily hustles for a bit and enter the green realm of Fourtwenty, nestled in the heart of lively Bangkok. Described as a cannabis sanctuary, Fourtwenty lures you in with its leafy selection and spirited ethos. The best bit? This sprightly joint (pun intended) makes cannabis more than just an experience – it’s a harmonious lifestyle choice.

Fourtwenty is a cannabis dispensary that has established itself as a thriving spot for cannabis enthusiasts. With three strategically located branches in Asoke 21, Sukhumvit 22, and Thonglor Soi 10, there’s a Fourtwenty outlet to cater to your cannabis cravings, wherever you are in Bangkok. The Asoke 21 branch is particularly convenient. Additionally, it boasts an awe-inspiring rooftop, making it the perfect spot to relax and socialise.

Fourtwenty goes above and beyond your average dispensary experience. CEO of Fourtwenty, Tai, and his dedicated team have honed their cannabis expertise to cultivate one-of-a-kind strains that are sure to spark your curiosity and elevate your senses.

The legendary Laughing Buddha

Amongst the enticing strains on offer, there’s one that truly stands out – the legendary Laughing Buddha. This is a rare, 100% Sativa gem with 22% THC content. A unique blend of Thailand and Jamaican landrace varietals, Laughing Buddha promises an energetic, uplifting high. Moreover, it will leave you rejuvenated and ready to seize the day.

It’s clear that Fourtwenty Asoke has succeeded in cultivating a unique, community-driven atmosphere for cannabis enthusiasts to unwind and socialise. And with Tai at the helm, visitors are sure to experience a welcoming and unforgettable visit.

To join in the fun and experience Fourtwenty for yourself, head over to one of their three branches. Their doors are open from 10:00 am to 01:00 am daily. In addition, they extend the hours until 2:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays, so you can keep the good vibes going well into the night.