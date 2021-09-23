Due to a series of laws that censor websites and increase surveillance powers for local authorities, internet freedom has changed dramatically in Thailand. Over 100,000 websites are blocked in the country, and Internet Service Providers can collect more data on users. In other words, everything you do online in Thailand is being watched by the government. That’s why using a VPN, or virtual private network is a quick way to improve your online privacy and security in Thailand.

A VPN can encrypt your data and change your IP address so you can maintain your privacy and anonymity on the internet. As a result, you don’t have to worry about Internet Service Providers and government surveillance, as well as hackers in Thailand. This means that you can handle your online business, banking, and investment securely from whenever you want without the risk of anyone or anything spying on your activity. Additionally, a great VPN service will also allow you to access any censored and geo-blocked content you want, from news networks and discussion forums to streaming services.

The only problem with using a VPN is choosing the best VPN service to do the job, but don’t worry, we’ve got your back! Below, we’ve listed 5 of the best VPN services in Thailand.

Top 5 VPN for Thailand

1. NordVPN

Number of servers: 5,000+ in 80+ locations across 65 countries.

Works on: Mac, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux.

Maximum devices supported: 6 devices.

Trial period: 30 days.

NordVPN is a favourite among expats in Thailand. Boasting lots of features and strong privacy credentials, it’s one of the most reliable VPNs available in the country right now. It gives you the choice of over 5,000 servers across 65 countries. You can also enjoy privacy perks like ‘Double VPN’ security, which means that your connection is routed through two locations instead of one. With military-grade encryption, it can secure your internet activity from malware and hackers, protect you on public Wi-Fi networks, block dangerous websites, and even skip annoying ads. In addition, it’s also P2P-friendly, meaning you can download torrents over encrypted connections. In terms of additional features, NordVPN offers to kill switches, DNS leak protection, proxy extensions for Firefox and Chrome browsers, and broad payment options like Bitcoin, PayPal, and credit cards.

One of the best parts of NordVPN is its ability to access multiple streaming channels. It’s strong on unblocking Netflix, HBO Go, Hulu, Pandora, Amazon Prime, and even BBC iPlayer. You may occasionally find these streaming services blocked when using NordVPN, but you can usually solve it by simply switching servers. It’s not the cheapest, but the pricing can get pretty reasonable if you sign up for a multi-year plan. Besides, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. ExpressVPN

Number of servers: 3,000+ in 160 locations across 94 countries.

Works on: Mac, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux.

Maximum devices supported: 5 devices.

Trial period: 30 days.

ExpressVPN packs top-notch protection and boasts over 3,000 servers in 160 locations throughout 94 countries around the globe. It uses industry-standard encryption and various other protocols like OpenVPN, L2TP/IPsec, and IKEv2 to ensure that your data is safe. Moreover, it recently added its very own Lightway protocol to increase reliability, stability, and speed. Like its competitor, ExpressVPN also provides P2P support, DNS leak protection, kill switch, and a clear no-logging policy verified by independent auditors. It also works really well at unblocking banned websites and streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu from abroad.

What makes ExpressVPN stand out from the rest is that it’s fast and incredibly easy to use. Regardless of what device you’re using it on, ExpressVPN is easy to set up and operate, even for inexperienced users. You can enjoy impressive connection speeds across servers in multiple countries with no hassle at all. It simply ticks all the boxes for an all-around VPN service in Thailand. If you’re unsure, you can give it a try as it offers a 30-day refund guarantee.

3. Surfshark

Number of servers: 3,000+ in 100+ locations across 65 countries.

Works on: Mac, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux.

Maximum devices supported: Unlimited.

Trial period: 30 days.

If your priority is to grab a bargain, Surfshark is the best budget-friendly option in Thailand. Their monthly price is lower than ExpressVPN and NordVPN, and you can get an even lower price if you sign up for a two-year plan. However, the price is not the only selling point of Surfshark. Although it is cheaper than most other VPNs on this list, it still offers lots of great features. It offers OpenVPN in its iOS, Android, Windows, and Linux apps. IKEv2 protocol is available on all platforms as well. Last year, it added WireGuard to its VPN protocols, which can be used in iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows. Additionally, SurfShark provides a double VPN hop for extra security and a private DNS. It can effectively unblock geo-restricted access to Disney+, Netflix, and others.

Besides being budget-friendly, Surfshark is also very user-friendly. If complicated menus and myriad options put you off, this VPN service is probably the ideal option for you. Its interface is free from complex options, allowing you to connect in one tap quickly. What’s more, Surfshark is very generous by offering an unlimited device feature, which means you can protect as many devices as you want all at once.

4. VyprVPN

Number of servers: 700+ in 70 locations across 60+ countries.

Works on: Mac, iOS, Android, Windows.

Maximum devices supported: 5 devices.

Trial period: 30 days.

VyprVPN is one of the most famous Switzerland-based VPN services around the globe. It’s simple, approachable, and offers plenty of features. When it comes to keeping you and your online identity secure, VyprVPN uses its OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2TP/IPsec, and its own custom Chameleon protocol. It doesn’t use third-party web hosts, which means that the whole operation is much more secure. In addition, it offers extra features like DNS leak protection, kill switch, and URL filtering. Compared to other VPN services on this list, VyprVPN has much fewer servers. It only has more than 700 servers, but it does spread across over 60 countries.

If you’re looking for a great VPN to unblock streaming services, Vypr does offer easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and more. However, it consistently has problems with Amazon Prime Video. Despite the quality and features it offers, VyprVPN is competitively priced, especially if you opt for the annual plan. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out first.

5. CyberGhost

Number of servers: 7,000+ in 105+ locations across 90+ countries.

Works on: Mac, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux.

Maximum devices supported: 7 devices.

Trial period: 45 days.

CyberGhost has over 7,000 servers across 90 countries, including 10 in Thailand. In terms of encryption standards, it’s one of the strongest available. It uses OpenVPN protocol by default and HMAC authentication. It also offers an internet kill switch, built-in DNS leak protection, and a no-log policy. In addition to its impressive levels of security, it has a well thought out user interface and user experience. You don’t have to connect to your preferred server manually when you boot up your computer since the VPN service can do it automatically.

One thing we don’t really like about CyberGhost is that it’s not super strong on website unblocking. It can only get around geo-restrictions on some streaming services, such as Netflix US and Disney+. However, it can’t handle BBC iPlayer and Netflix in other regions like Canada.

Hopefully, our list can help you narrow down the best VPN services in Thailand and find the right one for you!

