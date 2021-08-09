Travel
Top 5 Island Tours in Samui
Koh Samui has an abundance of tropical paradises to explore. Its many surrounding islands offer breathtaking scenery, serene beaches and ideal conditions for sailing, snorkelling, or simply to relax. In addition, when travelling to these islands from Samui, journey times are relatively short. Thus, island-hopping is an easy feat and activities are remarkably varied. Listed below are the top 5 island tours in Koh Samui. island tour
Top 5 Island Tours in Koh Samui
1. Mu Ko Ang Thong Park: Semi-private Sunset Cruise Tour
Sail onboard a Thai yacht to the limestone karsts of Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine Park. As you cruise along, enjoy tasty appetisers and catch a glimpse of dolphins. Lunch is also included, comprising of a freshly made Thai buffet.
The voyage will first arrive at Koh Tai Plao where guests can explore caves and hidden lagoons by kayak or sunbathe on its white shores. Next, head to Koh Wao, home to some of the best snorkelling sites in Thailand. During this activity, a professional snorkelling guide will take you to tropical reefs to see colourful fish and marine life. Then, travel to Emerald Lake and hike up through the dense rainforest to the viewpoint for panoramic island views. Whilst here, you’ll visit the Blue Lagoon (a hidden saltwater lake) as well for some more adventure.
This island tour is a full-day event with a duration of 8.5 hours.
Pricing: From 3,300 Baht/person.
Starting Time: Hotel pick up between 8:30 and 9:15.
What’s Included: Roundtrip transportation to and from the hotel, light breakfast, drinks and fresh fruit, snorkelling equipment, towels, life vest, English speaking guide, free WiFi on GSM network and full insurance coverage.
Operated By: Tours Koh Samui.
2. Snorkel and Pig Island Longtail Boat Tour
This 4.5-hour tour on a traditional longtail boat will take you around the small islands south of Samui.
The vessel sets sail towards Koh Tan with picturesque seascapes along the way. Once you arrive, snorkel in the crystal-clear waters or go for a refreshing dip. Afterwards, travel to Koh Madsum, otherwise known as Pig Island where you can feed and swim with the pigs. Finally, indulge in a onboard dinner on your way back with a stunning backdrop of the sunset.
Pricing: Starts from 2,150 Baht/person.
Starting Time: Meet at the office in front of Thong Krut pier at 9:00 or 14:00.
What’s Included: Snorkelling equipment, towels, water, roundtrip hotel transfer, lunch or dinner.
Operated By: Tour Exploder.
3. Action Safari Jetski Island Tour
If you’re a thrill-seeker, this jet ski tour may be the one for you. This 3-hour adventure spans along the west coast of Samui and 5 islands, from Maenam to Koh Tan. However, if weather conditions are poor, the destination will change accordingly to Koh Madsum.
This tour caters to all levels (beginner or experienced). It starts with a briefing from your instructor, followed by an exciting jet ski ride to some of the island’s best beaches. Stroll down the long stretch of coastline at Maenam Beach and take in the coral sand shores of Koh Tan. Overall, this island tour is a great way to explore Samui’s beaches in a efficient but fun-filled timeframe.
Pricing: 6,500 Baht for 1-2 persons. Private tours are 9,000 Baht for 1-2 persons.
Starting Time: 10:00 – 13:00 or 14:00 – 17:00.
What’s Included: Hotel pick-up and drop-off, accident insurances, lunch (private tours only), English-speaking guide, drinks and life jackets.
Operated By: Koh Sanuk.
4. Fishing and Snorkeling Boat Trip
Set sail on a traditional Thai boat for some fishing in the Gulf of Thailand. This island tour will head to Koh Taen and Koh Mudsoom and includes an appetising BBQ lunch.
The vessel has a capacity of 15 people and plenty of shade to hide from the sun. Moreover, based on weather and sea conditions, a local skipper will pick the best fishing spots for the day. These will consist of some of the richest waters around Samui where big underwater game resides. Of these, some of their regular catches are barracuda, cobia, mackerel, sailfish, snapper, grouper and trevally. All fishing equipment is provided, such as a rod and live-bait to use for the catch of the day. Lastly, the crew is knowledgable and friendly, ensuring a relaxed on-board atmosphere.
Pricing: From 6,572 Baht per group up to 2.
Starting Time: 9:30.
What’s Included: Hotel pick-up and drop off, fishing equipment, licensed guide, accident insurance coverage, snorkelling gear, fish BBQ, bottle water.
Operated By: Mr Ung’s Magical Safari Tours.
5. Snorkelling & Kayaking Speedboat Island Tour
Travel through 42 islands around Samui on this speedboat island tour. Throughout the trip, you’ll discover spectacular sites and landscapes, providing many opportunities for sight-seeing as a result.
The excursion starts at Koh Wao or “Koh Tay Plow” where guests can partake in activities like snorkelling. Koh Mae Ko is the next stop; here, hike up to the top for spectacular views over the green saltwater lakes of Talay Nai. After, feast on a complimentary Thai buffet to refuel on the beach. Guests can also kayak around Ang Thong National Marine Park and revel in its natural caves and rock formations.
This island tour is 8 hours long and guides are well versed at avoiding busy crowds. Thus, you can ensure that it’ll be an exclusive and all-around memorable day trip.
Pricing: Start from 1,916 Baht.
Starting time: Hotel pick up around 8:00.
What’s Included: Guided tour of Ang Thong National Marine Park, roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, light breakfast, buffet lunch, travel insurance, life jackets, English speaking guide and snorkel masks. Does not include admission fees to National Park (300 Baht).
Operated By: Koh Samui Tour & Transportation.
Looking for more things to do in Samui? Check out our article on the top 5 adventure tours on the island.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 Island Tours in Samui
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases; provincial totals
Pros and cons of living in Thailand
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Chulalongkorn closes vaccine trial applications early as enough people sign up
Media organisations call on government to obey court order on free speech
Political activist “Penguin” back in prison ahead of large protest tomorrow
Report contradicts Thai government’s claim that wild tiger numbers are increasing
Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine