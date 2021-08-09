Top 5 Island Tours in Samui

Koh Samui has an abundance of tropical paradises to explore. Its many surrounding islands offer breathtaking scenery, serene beaches and ideal conditions for sailing, snorkelling, or simply to relax. In addition, when travelling to these islands from Samui, journey times are relatively short. Thus, island-hopping is an easy feat and activities are remarkably varied. Listed below are the top 5 island tours in Koh Samui. island tour

Top 5 Island Tours in Koh Samui

1. Mu Ko Ang Thong Park: Semi-private Sunset Cruise Tour

Sail onboard a Thai yacht to the limestone karsts of Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine Park. As you cruise along, enjoy tasty appetisers and catch a glimpse of dolphins. Lunch is also included, comprising of a freshly made Thai buffet.

The voyage will first arrive at Koh Tai Plao where guests can explore caves and hidden lagoons by kayak or sunbathe on its white shores. Next, head to Koh Wao, home to some of the best snorkelling sites in Thailand. During this activity, a professional snorkelling guide will take you to tropical reefs to see colourful fish and marine life. Then, travel to Emerald Lake and hike up through the dense rainforest to the viewpoint for panoramic island views. Whilst here, you’ll visit the Blue Lagoon (a hidden saltwater lake) as well for some more adventure.

This island tour is a full-day event with a duration of 8.5 hours.

Pricing: From 3,300 Baht/person.

Starting Time: Hotel pick up between 8:30 and 9:15.

What’s Included: Roundtrip transportation to and from the hotel, light breakfast, drinks and fresh fruit, snorkelling equipment, towels, life vest, English speaking guide, free WiFi on GSM network and full insurance coverage.

Operated By: Tours Koh Samui.

2. Snorkel and Pig Island Longtail Boat Tour

This 4.5-hour tour on a traditional longtail boat will take you around the small islands south of Samui.

The vessel sets sail towards Koh Tan with picturesque seascapes along the way. Once you arrive, snorkel in the crystal-clear waters or go for a refreshing dip. Afterwards, travel to Koh Madsum, otherwise known as Pig Island where you can feed and swim with the pigs. Finally, indulge in a onboard dinner on your way back with a stunning backdrop of the sunset.

Pricing: Starts from 2,150 Baht/person.

Starting Time: Meet at the office in front of Thong Krut pier at 9:00 or 14:00.

What’s Included: Snorkelling equipment, towels, water, roundtrip hotel transfer, lunch or dinner.

Operated By: Tour Exploder.

3. Action Safari Jetski Island Tour

If you’re a thrill-seeker, this jet ski tour may be the one for you. This 3-hour adventure spans along the west coast of Samui and 5 islands, from Maenam to Koh Tan. However, if weather conditions are poor, the destination will change accordingly to Koh Madsum.

This tour caters to all levels (beginner or experienced). It starts with a briefing from your instructor, followed by an exciting jet ski ride to some of the island’s best beaches. Stroll down the long stretch of coastline at Maenam Beach and take in the coral sand shores of Koh Tan. Overall, this island tour is a great way to explore Samui’s beaches in a efficient but fun-filled timeframe.

Pricing: 6,500 Baht for 1-2 persons. Private tours are 9,000 Baht for 1-2 persons.

Starting Time: 10:00 – 13:00 or 14:00 – 17:00.

What’s Included: Hotel pick-up and drop-off, accident insurances, lunch (private tours only), English-speaking guide, drinks and life jackets.

Operated By: Koh Sanuk.

4. Fishing and Snorkeling Boat Trip

Set sail on a traditional Thai boat for some fishing in the Gulf of Thailand. This island tour will head to Koh Taen and Koh Mudsoom and includes an appetising BBQ lunch.

The vessel has a capacity of 15 people and plenty of shade to hide from the sun. Moreover, based on weather and sea conditions, a local skipper will pick the best fishing spots for the day. These will consist of some of the richest waters around Samui where big underwater game resides. Of these, some of their regular catches are barracuda, cobia, mackerel, sailfish, snapper, grouper and trevally. All fishing equipment is provided, such as a rod and live-bait to use for the catch of the day. Lastly, the crew is knowledgable and friendly, ensuring a relaxed on-board atmosphere.

Pricing: From 6,572 Baht per group up to 2.

Starting Time: 9:30.

What’s Included: Hotel pick-up and drop off, fishing equipment, licensed guide, accident insurance coverage, snorkelling gear, fish BBQ, bottle water.

Operated By: Mr Ung’s Magical Safari Tours.

5. Snorkelling & Kayaking Speedboat Island Tour

Travel through 42 islands around Samui on this speedboat island tour. Throughout the trip, you’ll discover spectacular sites and landscapes, providing many opportunities for sight-seeing as a result.

The excursion starts at Koh Wao or “Koh Tay Plow” where guests can partake in activities like snorkelling. Koh Mae Ko is the next stop; here, hike up to the top for spectacular views over the green saltwater lakes of Talay Nai. After, feast on a complimentary Thai buffet to refuel on the beach. Guests can also kayak around Ang Thong National Marine Park and revel in its natural caves and rock formations.

This island tour is 8 hours long and guides are well versed at avoiding busy crowds. Thus, you can ensure that it’ll be an exclusive and all-around memorable day trip.

Pricing: Start from 1,916 Baht.

Starting time: Hotel pick up around 8:00.

What’s Included: Guided tour of Ang Thong National Marine Park, roundtrip transportation to and from your hotel, light breakfast, buffet lunch, travel insurance, life jackets, English speaking guide and snorkel masks. Does not include admission fees to National Park (300 Baht).

Operated By: Koh Samui Tour & Transportation.

