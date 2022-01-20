Connect with us

Property

City Guide: Where to live in Bangkok as an expat

Photo via Unsplash

There are many neighborhoods to choose from in Bangkok, and they all offer something different, especially the lifestyle. We at the Thaiger understand that there are many deciding factors like where you work, is it close to the train station, or whether it’s a quiet or active environment. If you’re planning on living in Bangkok, we want to help you decide where to you want to call home.

Please keep in mind that foreigners can’t buy a freehold home and land here in Thailand, but renting one is fine (there are other options available to have ‘ownership’ on a property in Thailand). As for apartments, both buying and renting options are available. Read more about ‘ownership’ HERE.

Asoke
Let’s start with the busiest place to live in on this list. Asoke is a lively area filled with office buildings, and it’s also well connected to other areas in Bangkok. The MRT and BTS is located right in front of Terminal 21, a popular shopping precinct on the corner of Asoke Montri and Sukhumvit Road. A lot of people are going in and out of the area, especially during rush hours. For some, this is not a place you want to live, but let us explain… Everything is within a short distance. Whether it’s your office, your favourite restaurant, gym, or a place to shop.

All of the goodies come at a price though, and that is cost of living. Rent around Asoke is expensive, when compared to other parts of Bangkok, outside the Sukhumvit strip. Most places will cost more than 25,000 baht per month. It’s hard to find a place for less than that, unless you’re very lucky. The area is more suited for single or couple expats.

Ladprao
Ladprao has it all. Great access to transportation, both MRT and BTS stations. There are plenty of places to go shopping like Central Ladprao and the famous Chatchuchak Market. If you decide to live in Ladprao, you will have the benefit of having a park instead of being surrounded by hundreds of buildings. The area is home to many Thais, and if you like a more local vibe, you will like it here.

Rent is affordable. You can easily find a lot of apartments between 10,000 baht to 20,000 baht a month.

Thong Lor
Thong Lor is known for its nightlife, with its fancy bars, pubs and clubs. Plenty of classy restaurants too. All have their own unique style to fit every crowd. Anyone who loves the vibrant city and nightlife would love staying in Thong Lor. While it’s known for its party scene, there are no shortages of cafes and restaurants. There are countless options for you to choose from. Do you crave delicious but cheap food? Food stalls have got you covered. International restaurants like Italian, Japanese and Korean can be found here too. Want to chill? There are cafes you can sit back and relax.

You will find a lot of rich Thais in the area. Expats are here as well. As you might have guessed, the area is suitable for the younger crowd, or people who love the nightlife. Rent is on the expensive side here in Thong Lor. The average price is 30,000 baht per month, but usually, it’s higher than that.

Ekamai
Ekamai is more laid back when compared to Thong Lor, although just one more BTS station down the Sukhumvit line. It’s again one of the trendy, and more expensive, neighbourhoods. You’ll be surprised to find many homes tucked away behind the main roads. As for apartments, they can be found scattered around the area, from high rise to low rise. You can find numerous restaurants, cafes, and pubs in the area. If you like to explore, there are unique stores from book stores and vintage/antique shops.

As for rent, it’s very similar or even identical to Thong Lor these days.

Ari
Ari has been gaining popularity for the last couple of years. It might not be on the same scale as the three places we mentioned above, but it has its own charm and character. There are many restaurants, cafes, places to drink without the craziness of city life. The BTS Skytrain passes through the area, making it very easy to get around the city. Imagine a normal residential area but with a sprinkle of the city. Generally speaking, you should be able to find a solid deal for properties in the area.

Bang Na
While being on the outskirts of Bangkok, its gained momentum over the years for affordable accommodation. There are a lot of places to choose from, between new and old developments. There are two downsides to living in Bang Na. One, you need to have a car to get around. Two, it’s further away from the more vibrant parts of Bangkok. But this is a blessing in disguise for some. The area is good for families since not a whole lot is going on. It’s home to many Thai families too. It’s great for anyone who wants to live in a quiet place.

Quite a few of the larger international schools are also in Bang Na.

On Nut
Want to live near the city centre at an affordable price? On Nut is the right place for you. It takes only 3 BTS stations to get to upscale Phrom Phong and 5 BTS stations to get to Asoke. On Nut is convenient for many especially if you want value for money. There are many Thai residents here, but the expat crowd is growing.

The downside is it’s crowded but it’s a price to pay for the location and price. You can rent good apartments between 10,000 baht to 20,000 baht per month. The BTS is easily accessible, and two well known supermarkets are next to the station.

Ploenchit
Want to live your best life? Money isn’t an issue? Look no further than Ploenchit. You can find fine dining restaurants, and coffee shops that cater to the many expat group, who work for man international businesses. Central Chidlom and Central Embassy are the two shopping malls here. As busy as it is during the day, you’ll be surprised that it’s quiet at night.

For example, Noble Ploenchit, right next to Central Embassy, their 1 bedroom 60.50 square meters, will cost you 50,000 baht per month. You’re here with your family, the 3 bedroom 180 square meter unit comes at a staggering 180,000 baht per month.

A Home Run
Bangkok has got you covered when it comes to neighbourhood options. There is something for every crowd.There are advantages and disadvantages to living in any location. Finding the appropriate area for you can mean the difference between liking and dreading Bangkok.

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Cabra
    2022-01-20 17:04
    Old news. Go west of the river along the MRT.

      Trending