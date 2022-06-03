Connect with us

Guide to living in Thonglor, Bangkok's trendiest district 2022

Photo Via: Fazwaz

Thonglor has developed more than any other Bangkok neighbourhood in recent years. Previously, it was a posh residential area reserved for the wealthy. While this is still true, it has gained popularity among the younger generation and expatriates.

The area is often known as one of Bangkok’s trendiest neighbourhoods, and a walk through its alleyways will reveal a vibrant area crammed with spots to hang out at any time of day or night. There are many excellent bars, stylish cafés, Thai and international restaurants, and other attractive hangout spots.

Here is Thaiger’s neighbourhood guide to Thonglor

Lifestyle

Thonglor won’t disappoint when it comes to lifestyle and the things that you can do in the area. There are countless restaurants, cafes, and bars to visit whenever you desire!

There are many expats living in Thonglor and the neighbouring area of Ekamai, so there are many international restaurants like Japanese and Italian. Prefer local food? No problem, there are many street vendors and Thai restaurants in Thonglor as well. Are you addicted to coffee or have a sweet tooth? Maybe both? There is no shortage of options in Thonglor when it comes to cafes. There are street style coffee places to the high-end stylish cafes. You will find a lot of the younger crowd visiting the stylish modern cafes and international restaurants.

The Commons and J Avenue are both popular community malls that you can visit. When you need to buy groceries, Villa Supermarket can be found at J Avenue and Foodland Supermarket is located at Eight Thonglor.

Transportation

Thonglor is easily accessible via BTS Skytrain, with a station located on the main road. Thonglor BTS station is part of the Sukhumvit Green Line, which connects all of Bangkok’s major destinations, like Asoke, Ploenchit, Mochit, and Siam, where you can connect to the BTS Silom Line. The Sukhumvit Green Line, from end to end, goes from Khu Khot to Kheha. It will cost a total of 59 baht for adults. By 2030, there will be a new Gray Line which will have a total of 15 stations. It will connect with the Airport Rail Link.

The MRT Metro station is two stations from Thonglor. You can get off at Asoke BTS Station and walk down to the MRT station. It’s very easy to access, and it’s no more than a 5-minute walk.

Shopping and Chilling

Phrom Phong, just one BTS stop from Thonglor, is home to two popular shopping malls, Emporium and Emquartier. Benchakitti Park is also conveniently located near the BTS station for those looking to go for a run or simply unwind after a busy day. It is possible to walk there, however, it is recommended that you become used to Bangkok’s climate first.

Nightlife

A Thonglor guide won’t be complete if we don’t mention anything about the nightlife. It’s what most people come to know about the area. It’s one of Bangkok’s hotspots, but it’s one of the upscale locations for people who want the finer things in life.

Property Prices

As mentioned earlier, Thonglor is one of Bangkok’s prime locations, so you can expect property prices to be slightly higher than in other districts for buying and renting.

Rental prices for 1 bedroom unit in Thonglor are roughly around 30,000 Baht per month, or $900. Finding places for less than that is possible for older buildings. Please keep in mind that if you’re considering renting, most apartments will be on a 1-year contract.

In regards to buying, you can find 1 bedroom units starting at 4,000,000 Baht to 6,00,000 baht for mid-range properties which are around $100,000 to $200,000.

Thonglor is no doubt one of the most in-demand neighbourhoods in Bangkok among expats and rich locals. During the day, it’s a very lively neighbourhood to meet up with friends, and grab some lunch or coffee, but once it’s nightfall, it will be full of partygoers.

You can find more information about properties in Thonglor at Thaiger Property.

    Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

    Trending