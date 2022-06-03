Destination Property Guide
Guide to living in Thonglor, Bangkok’s trendiest district 2022
Thonglor has developed more than any other Bangkok neighbourhood in recent years. Previously, it was a posh residential area reserved for the wealthy. While this is still true, it has gained popularity among the younger generation and expatriates.
The area is often known as one of Bangkok’s trendiest neighbourhoods, and a walk through its alleyways will reveal a vibrant area crammed with spots to hang out at any time of day or night. There are many excellent bars, stylish cafés, Thai and international restaurants, and other attractive hangout spots.
Here is Thaiger’s neighbourhood guide to Thonglor
Lifestyle
Thonglor won’t disappoint when it comes to lifestyle and the things that you can do in the area. There are countless restaurants, cafes, and bars to visit whenever you desire!
There are many expats living in Thonglor and the neighbouring area of Ekamai, so there are many international restaurants like Japanese and Italian. Prefer local food? No problem, there are many street vendors and Thai restaurants in Thonglor as well. Are you addicted to coffee or have a sweet tooth? Maybe both? There is no shortage of options in Thonglor when it comes to cafes. There are street style coffee places to the high-end stylish cafes. You will find a lot of the younger crowd visiting the stylish modern cafes and international restaurants.
The Commons and J Avenue are both popular community malls that you can visit. When you need to buy groceries, Villa Supermarket can be found at J Avenue and Foodland Supermarket is located at Eight Thonglor.
Transportation
Thonglor is easily accessible via BTS Skytrain, with a station located on the main road. Thonglor BTS station is part of the Sukhumvit Green Line, which connects all of Bangkok’s major destinations, like Asoke, Ploenchit, Mochit, and Siam, where you can connect to the BTS Silom Line. The Sukhumvit Green Line, from end to end, goes from Khu Khot to Kheha. It will cost a total of 59 baht for adults. By 2030, there will be a new Gray Line which will have a total of 15 stations. It will connect with the Airport Rail Link.
The MRT Metro station is two stations from Thonglor. You can get off at Asoke BTS Station and walk down to the MRT station. It’s very easy to access, and it’s no more than a 5-minute walk.
Shopping and Chilling
Phrom Phong, just one BTS stop from Thonglor, is home to two popular shopping malls, Emporium and Emquartier. Benchakitti Park is also conveniently located near the BTS station for those looking to go for a run or simply unwind after a busy day. It is possible to walk there, however, it is recommended that you become used to Bangkok’s climate first.
Nightlife
A Thonglor guide won’t be complete if we don’t mention anything about the nightlife. It’s what most people come to know about the area. It’s one of Bangkok’s hotspots, but it’s one of the upscale locations for people who want the finer things in life.
Property Prices
As mentioned earlier, Thonglor is one of Bangkok’s prime locations, so you can expect property prices to be slightly higher than in other districts for buying and renting.
Rental prices for 1 bedroom unit in Thonglor are roughly around 30,000 Baht per month, or $900. Finding places for less than that is possible for older buildings. Please keep in mind that if you’re considering renting, most apartments will be on a 1-year contract.
In regards to buying, you can find 1 bedroom units starting at 4,000,000 Baht to 6,00,000 baht for mid-range properties which are around $100,000 to $200,000.
Thonglor is no doubt one of the most in-demand neighbourhoods in Bangkok among expats and rich locals. During the day, it’s a very lively neighbourhood to meet up with friends, and grab some lunch or coffee, but once it’s nightfall, it will be full of partygoers.
You can find more information about properties in Thonglor at Thaiger Property.
Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
How Thailand is shifting to aged care in the home
Guide to living in Thonglor, Bangkok’s trendiest district 2022
An Introduction to Buddhism and Meditation in Thailand for Foreigners
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
Illegal Burmese immigrants arrested in connection with local man’s death
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Ancient gold Buddha artifact comes home
World Health Organisation says two-thirds of population has Covid-19 antibodies
Gunman in Oklahoma shooting killed surgeon treating him for back pain
Heard’s lawyer says actress unable to pay Depp more than US$10 million in damages
Budget bill boost to government
Government under fire on military spending plans
Thailand’s TAT brings tourism road show to Europe | GMT
Student association at Mahidol University decides to end “sexist” beauty pageant
Taiwan battles Covid infection spike as it continues to re-open borders
Is Thailand famous for coffee and is Thai coffee good?
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman to be sentenced tomorrow
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
Thai woman allegedly murdered in Oman after being thrown from 4th floor of condo
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Is Phuket the island of scams?
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
PM Prayut insists no plans to drop face-mask requirement in Thailand
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
- Leisure1 day ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Crime3 days ago
Police arrest Scottish man wanted since 2014 in Pattaya
- Property News3 days ago
Is Phuket the island of scams?
- Crime3 days ago
Tangmo: 5 of 6 suspects charged with “recklessness causing death”
- Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand