One of the best ways to enjoy your vacation in Thailand is by staying in a private villa. In addition to enjoying stunning views, private pools, and uninterrupted privacy, private villas also come with exclusive designs, personalized attention, and numerous other features to help you relax and recharge. The good news is, the Land of Smiles is home to some of the most spectacular private villas in the world.

Whether you need a place to relax and escape from your busy life, a romantic gateway with your loved one, a spacious place for a family vacation, or even a villa to hold your wedding, here are some of the most luxurious and stunning private villas in Thailand.

Best Private Villas in Thailand

Located right on Lubo Bay on the island of Koh Jum (or Koh Pu), Piman Pu Villa is a beautiful wooden-teak house with Thai style and lovely details. It has its own lush garden, a private pool, 2 private gazebos, and fantastic ocean views. The beach in front of the villa is very secluded, so you will likely have it all to yourself during your stay. Therefore, it is truly the perfect place for anyone who is looking for a beautiful and secluded venue, whether it is for a romantic getaway or to simply escape the hassles of daily life.

Piman Pu Villa is a fully serviced villa. Therfore, you can enjoy Thai meals prepared for you whenever you want.

Best Features: The villa is completely tranquil, with a gorgeous pool where you can swim or take a dip to cool off from the heat. You can also relax and admire the sea from the 2 beautiful gazebos on the terrace. The beach is located right in front of the villa, so you can access it easily, whenever you want. In addition, the villa is air-conditioned throughout.

Price:

One-bedroom villa (for two people) starts from 4,550 THB per night.

Three-bedroom villa (for six people) starts from 5,915 THB.

Address: Luboh Beach 319 M2 Sriboya Nua Klong, 81330 Ko Jum, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

TreeHouse Villas is an adult-only resort that homes spacious, private and air-conditioned villas. It is a secluded oasis situated on the northern tip of the Koh Yao Noi island, between Krabi and Phuket. Nestled amongst lush tropical forests and limestone cliffs, with a private beach right in front of the resort, you can feel close to nature here.

Each private villa comes with a comfortable bedroom with a balcony upstairs. There’s also a lounge downstairs and a fantastic private plunge pool. Alongside the plunge pool, you can also enjoy a gorgeous outdoor pool at the resort, or you can swim in the ocean, which is just a short walk away from your treehouse.

Best Features: There are some fantastic daily activities provided by the resort, including guided tours to nearby islands. You may also try their Thai massages, yoga classes, take a Thai cooking class or even go hiking in the nearby forest.

Price: The TreeHouse Villas start at 11,950 THB per night, with a minimum stay of 2 nights.

Address: 24/21 Moo 4, T.Koh Yao Noi, A.Koh Yao, Phang Nga 82160, Thailand.

Click here to buy now on Agoda.

Nestled away from the noise of the city, the Four Seasons Resort in Chiang Mai is perfect for unwinding, finding serenity, and recharging. The interior of the spacious villas is designed with a mix of Thai and modern style, with original Siamese art pieces and rich cotton fabrics.

You can choose between the 1-bedroom private pool villas or the 1 to 4-bedroom private residence villas. Every villa comes with a fantastic outdoor terrace overlooking picturesque rice fields, lily ponds, and mountains. Besides the terrace, the villas also feature private pools and gardens where you can cool off in the afternoon or enjoy a quiet moment.

Best Features: You can enjoy an intimate dinner or barbecue in the comfort of your private villa. In addition, there’s a live-in butler who will take care of your every need.

Price:

Pool villas start from 20,700 THB per night.

Private residence villas start from 36,800 THB per night.

Address: 502 Moo 1, Mae Rim-Samoeng Old Road, 50180 Mae Rim, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Villa Sabai Jai consists of 3 different villas, each with a gorgeous private swimming pool with ocean views. The biggest villa features 4 double bedrooms, while the smallest comes with 3 bedrooms. They are all luxurious in design and positioned in a prime spot on Koh Tao, offering perfect views over Shark Bay and the sea.

The villas are self-catering, but it does offer free daily cleaning services. Although local restaurants are only a 5 to 15-minute walk away from the villas, you can arrange food delivery if you don’t want to get out of your villa.

Best Features: The perfect location of the villa allows you to have amazing sunset views. Also, those who are interested can take part in their complimentary diving lessons, which is perfect because Koh Tao is well-known for its diving sites.

Price: Villa with a private pool starts from 7,000 THB per night for 1 bedroom, with a minimum stay of 3 days. If you only book 1 bedroom, the rest of the bedrooms will be locked, so you will still have the property to yourself.

Address: 21/15 Moo 3 ,Surat Thani , Ao Thian Og, 84360 Koh Tao, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

If epic mountain views are what you’re looking for, Annie Villa is the perfect place for you. Located just 4 kilometres from Khao Yai National Park, staying here will make you feel like you are transported right into nature.

This 2 bedroom villa offers everything you need for a luxurious stay. From a large infinity pool and spa bath to foosball and an amazing garden, it’s easy to fall in love with this villa. You can also take the provided bikes along the national park mountain track if you want to fully immerse yourself in nature.

Best Features: The large infinity pool with garden views is amazing. If you plan to stay with children, they can run around the huge garden or, have a barbecue in the yard instead. Finally, with an open-plan design, the rooms are bright and airy.

Price: Start from 13,500 THB per night, with a minimum stay of 2 nights.

Address: 999/3 Paya village, Mu Si, Pak Chong, 30130 Mu Si, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

The last villa on our list is an exclusive beachfront estate within a private bay in Koh Samui, Villa Kalyana. With 26 bedrooms that can sleep up to 54 guests, this venue is the biggest private beachfront villa in Southeast Asia. Due to its size and location, Villa Kalyana is not only popular among those looking for a tranquil place to relax but also those who want to hold a dreamy wedding.

Besides the stylish villa, you can spend your days in the beautiful lush tropical garden or the private palm-fringed beach. Plus, the villa has superb pools, cinema rooms, and facilities for fitness and yoga. Thus, Villa Kalyana is the ultimate haven for rest and relaxation.

Best Features: Being the largest private villa in Southeast Asia, Villa Kayana is perfect for weddings or other celebrations. Aside from its luxurious amenities and dazzling views, there is also a professional in-villa team who can help make your dream wedding come true.

Price: Starts from 166,331 THB per night for 26 bedrooms (48 adults and 18 kids). However, you don’t need to book the whole 26 bedrooms. The minimum number of bedrooms you can book is 7, which starts from 87,052 THB per night. There’s also minimum stay requirement of 3 to 7 nights, depending on the date.

Address: 113/ 5 Laem Sor Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84140, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

So, if you’re looking for tranquillity and magnificence in a dreamy enclave, these 6 villas are the perfect option for you. Keep in mind that due to Covid-19, the opening dates and availability of these villas may change. Therefore, please be sure to check before making any plans.

