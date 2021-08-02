Best of
Top 5 hair salons in Bangkok
They say our hair is the crown we can never take off, and we totally agree. Our hair is indeed something that we really take pride in, especially for women. Hairstyles can make or break your whole look. Unflattering colour and uneven ends because of a careless hairstylist can really hit our confidence sometimes. That’s why it’s crucial to find the best hair salon. However, finding the one who understands both your hair and what you want is not the easiest job. Therefore, to help you find the “right one,” we’ve listed the hair salons in Bangkok that you can count on down below.
Best Hair Salons in Bangkok
Whether you’re looking for a quick trim, a new hair colour, or a whole new hairstyle, these hair salons will help you get the hair of your dreams.
1. MOGA Hair Salon
Moga Hair Salon is one of the most popular hair salons in Bangkok, and it’s easy to see why. This prestigious salon has been offering excellent hair services with customised solutions for many years. They use top-class products, such as Aveda’s organic hair treatments and Wella Professionals, so you can enjoy hair treatment and services that aren’t damaging. Moreover, the hairstylists are internationally trained and can deliver high-quality results. They can also give you great advice if you don’t know what to do with your hair or if you have any problems with it. Some of the services they offer include hair colourings, hair cuts, hair straightening, hair perming, and hairstyling. They provide hair therapies and scalp treatments as well.
Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
Address:
Moga EmQuartier – 695 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
Moga Paragon – 991 Rama I Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.
2. Mark Thawin Ultimate Hair Solution
Mark Thawin Ultimate Hair Solution only uses the best quality products for their customers, including products made from natural ingredients, cruelty-free, and environmentally safe. Here, the professional hairstylists can give customers one-of-a-kind and creative hairstyles. Most hairstylists in this hair salon are experts in hair colouring, so you don’t have to worry about brassy yellow bleached hair ever again. Their hair colouring service can deliver a rich hair colour that is shiny and bouncy. You can call for a reservation with Mark Thawin himself if you want special VIP treatment. Upon stepping foot into the salon, you’ll instantly notice that it has a breathtaking interior. In addition, the salon is specifically designed for relaxation and comfort – from the chairs to the washing beds. Therefore, it’s the perfect place if you want to get excellent hair service while relaxing.
Opening hours: From 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Closed on Wednesdays.
Address: 330 ซอย 94, Phlabphla, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310.
3. Green Pastures By Hajin
Green Pastures By Hajin is well-known for offering a healthier alternative to chemical hair colouring. As we all know, hair colouring and styling usually involve damaging side effects to the hair. However, Green Pastures By Hajin focuses on natural ingredient-based and organic products. That means that the salon dyes and curls your hair without the chemical damages, keeping your hair healthy and shiny. Since the hair salon is managed by the famous Korean hairstylist, Hajin, it’s an excellent option for those looking to get a Korean-inspired hairstyle or hair colours, such as subtle dip-dyeing tints and natural-looking balayage.
Opening hours: From 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM. Closed on Sunday.
Address: 20, 95 1 Klang Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
4. Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo
Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo is a Japanese-inspired hair salon offering creative hairstyles to enhance your beauty and personality. Before you get a new cut or do, the hairstylist will ask you about your lifestyle and discuss what would suit you. After they decide what hairstyle will suit you best, they will sketch out your new look so that you can get an idea of how you would look in the new hairstyle. However, if you prefer to keep it quick, you can always pick a style out of their lookbook. You can choose to get your hair styled by a Japanese or a Thai stylist, and the price will be slightly different. Whoever you choose, you’ll get the same high-quality and personalised service, and you’ll leave the salon with healthy hair and a beautiful new look.
Opening hours: From 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Closed on Wednesday.
Address: 10 12 Soi Sukhumvit 32, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.
5. Zenred Hair Salon
Frequented by tourists, expats, and local celebrities, Zenred Hair Salon is one of Bangkok’s most famous hair salons. The hairstylists here are known to possess decades of experience. Therefore, they are experts in handling any type of hair with ease, ensuring that everyone gets exactly what they’re looking for. Numerous hair services and treatments are available here, from perming and straightening to hair cuts and hairstyling.
Opening hours: From 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Closed on Monday.
Address: Monopoly Park Mall, Rama III, 59/27 Industrial Ring Road, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120.
No one deserves bad hair because of a careless hairstylist mishandling a cut or dye job, so hopefully, this list makes it easier for you to find the best hairdresser that can give what you’re looking for!
