Top 5 best hotels in Phuket

Phuket is definitely a place to see. A simple Google search will show you that spending a few days here may not be enough. From animal tourism to local food markets, the island has everything a traveller could ever dream of, including, world-class excursions to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Most importantly, the hotels offer fun in the sun amidst a world-famous backdrop of the Andaman islands. With emerald green seas and loads of island hopping, Phuket hotels make sure you can experience everything with convenience. Additionally, if you are looking for a bit of rest and relaxation, these hotels didn’t leave anything out from their offered amenities.

5 Top Hotels In Phuket

Located on Phuket’s northwestern coast, the Trisara is spread across 40 acres of tropical gardens. Guests here can be sure that they have privacy as the beachside resort is hidden at the end of a private road. With 37 villas, 3 restaurants, a huge swimming pool, yoga salas, a Muay Thai boxing ring, and a spa, this hotel has it all.

Moreover, the resort features a rugged shoreline with golden sands that are perfect for lounging and floating. Furthermore, Trisara offers a fleet of yachts for hire. The resort offers a free limousine for transfers to and from the airport. Guests can surely feel like celebrities at Trisara as its exclusivity and privacy rival no other.

Facilities: 1 swimming pool, spa and wellness centre, fitness centre, non-smoking rooms, beachfront, airport shuttle (free), restaurant, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, superb breakfast

Pricing: 41,857 baht-450,00 baht

Address: Moo 6 60/1 Srisoonthorn Road Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Lapping in luxury, this 5 star hotel is located right on Merlin Beach. However, it is also just minutes from the bustline area of Patong. Tri-Trang Beach is also just steps away, making this hotel one of convenience while not sacrificing amazing amenities. Guests here can definitely access all the major shopping and nightlife areas of Phuket, including Phuket Old Town.

With plush bedding, modern TVs, large bathrooms, and balconies featuring a pool, garden, beach or sea view, families and couples will surely be accommodated. Business men as well, will feel comfortable working as the rooms include large desks and free WiFi. The Marriott also caters to those wanting to relax and stay around the resort, as there are 3 pools, children’s activities, a gym, and day spa. Moreover, if you are looking for a low key night, try dining at one of the hotel’s restaurants, where delicious cuisine will surely induce a food coma.

Facilities: Breakfast, pool view rooms, sea view rooms, terrace, pools, restaurants, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre

Pricing: 2,100 baht-4,300 baht

Address: 99 Muen-Ngoen Road Tri-Trang Beach, Patong, Phuket 83150

Sprawling over a jungle-covered peninsula in the serene southeast of Phuket, Sri Panwa is definitely a celebrity favourite, with Snoop Dog and Rihanna among its famous guests. Sprinkled across its grounds are 3 pools, a beach, a bohemian spa, amazing restaurants and Baba Nest, one of the most beautiful rooftop bars in Asia.

Sri Panwa is found in the southern part of the island, and is about a 90 minute drive from the airport. Furthermore, the hotel is just 15 minutes from Phuket Old Town, which features shopping and dining. The atmosphere truly caters to those wanting an exclusive stay, with not a lot of people. That’s why it is a good choice for those who don’t want to be recognised. With just a few shops and cafes, Sri Panwa is ideal for nature lovers as it is a great spot in which to snorkel and dive.

Facilities: 1 swimming pool, free WiFi, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, fabulous fitness centre, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, private beach area

Pricing: 12,000 baht-173,000 baht

Address: 88 Phuket Rd, Wichit, Muang Phuket 83000

For a large scale, family-friendly bargain, The Slate is the place to be. Nestled on a strip of white sand, guests can sip on delicious drinks while taking in the sun. Furthermore, a complimentary pick-up service from Phuket International Airport will undoubtedly excite arriving visitors who are looking forward to a relaxing vacation.

The lobby itself reminds guests of how they have entered a tropical paradise. And, with its private gate leading to the Nai Yang Beach, visitors surely will feel special. Here, the entire family can experience a bit of a far off destination, complete with fun activities for kids.

Facilities: Inner courtyard view rooms, pool view rooms, terrace, private parking, tennis court, fitness centre, golf course

Pricing: 6,500 baht-37,000 baht

Address: 116 Sakhu, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

The Village sprawls over the famous Coconut Island, which is just 5 minutes away from Phuket. With a free shuttle boat for guests, taking a trip in the emerald green Andaman Sea offers an exciting getaway. After getting off the boat, visitors can explore Phuket’s amazing shopping scene, as well as its seafood dining.

Once back at the hotel, guests can kayak and bike around the island totally free. And, if Koh Phi Phi is on your bucket list, the hotel offers a direct boat service to the wonderous island among others. Phuket Town’s exciting nightlife is just 20 minutes away on the daily shuttle, where visitors can explore the many sights offered.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, beachfront, restaurant, bar, fabulous breakfast

Pricing: 2,600 baht-25,00 baht

Address: 51/7 Moo 6, T.Koh Kaew, Phuket, Muang, Phuket 83200

Known as the most popular place for travellers in Thailand, Phuket definitely has a multitude of things to do. Here, you can go island hopping or sunbathe at one of the many pristine beaches sprinkling the island. Or, if you are interested in experiencing jungle life, try out a national park. Although Phuket is an island, it is connected to the mainland by a bridge, making excursions that much easier.

Booking your stay at one of these amazing hotels will definitely make your holiday brighter and more memorable, as sightseeing can be had just by walking into exquisite lobbies and taking a dip in the beachside pools. After an exciting day of sightseeing, guests can be pampered with any of the full-service spas located on-site in the hotels. Clearly, choosing a hotel in which to stay offers a home away from home amidst an exciting tropical island getaway.

