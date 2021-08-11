List of the best SHA Plus hotels in Thailand

During this Covid-19 pandemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand presents the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus Certificate for eligible tourism businesses, including hotels. Hotels with SHA Plus certification have taken the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, including fully vaccinated staff.

Here, we’ve compiled the top 10 SHA+ Hotels across Thailand offering superb accommodation, dedicated staff, and exceptional safety measures.

Top 10 SHA+ Hotels in Thailand

Situated on Phuket’s west coast overlooking a private beach and the Andaman Sea, Amanpuri offers the most restful island retreat. The hotel oozes Thai elegance with polished wood interiors and distinctive roofs set among lush coconut plantations. The villas and pavilions are secluded, with walled gardens, private swimming pools, huge terraces looking out over the sea, and unmatched privacy.

In addition to the beautiful villas and pavilions, you can also enjoy the hotel’s 27-metre infinity pool, four dining venues, and a Beach Club. For the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation, make sure to visit the Spa and Holistic Wellness Centre. The spa is fully equipped with steam rooms, hot and cold plunge pools, saunas, treatment pavilions, and outdoor sales. If you want to stay active, you can join their tennis lesson or Pilates class. Additionally, you can have the picturesque private beach all to yourself, allowing you to relax on the powdery sand or take a dip in the ocean without having to worry about crowds.

Pricing: Start from 25,098 Baht per night.

Address: 118/1 Moo 3 Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Surin, Phuket 83110.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok boasts simple yet lavish interiors with opulent rooms, a Michelin-star restaurant, and fantastic hospitality. It’s located in the heart of Bangkok, just a stone’s throw away from the downtown Sukhumvit Road area and a short ride away from the capital’s famous attractions like the Royal Palace. Thanks to its convenient location, each room in this hotel offers breathtaking city views. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to watch the sunset from your room. With triple-glazed tinted windows, you don’t have to worry about the city’s heat and noise. In addition, the rooms are all spacious and comfy, with Japanese inspired interior design.

The highlight of the hotel’s facility is the luxurious rooftop infinity pool. You can chill out on the sun loungers and sofa or take a dip in the pool while gazing over Bangkok’s fantastic skyline. There’s also a rooftop bar here, called the Up & Above Bar at Okura Prestige. It’s the perfect place to relax with some bar bites and refreshing cocktails. In addition, the restaurant is superb, with Thai food made to perfection to delight your taste buds.

Pricing: Start from 2,634 Baht.

Address: Park Ventures Ecoplex, 57 Wireless Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok 10330.

Set right on Chaweng Beach, SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort offers an embarrassingly beautiful beach, elegant pool villas and suites, a romantic beachfront restaurant, and a stunning beachfront swimming pool. Every part of the resort is serene and peaceful, allowing you to enjoy a tranquil and relaxing tropical holiday in Koh Samui. Each room comes with light furniture, oversized windows to let the ocean breeze in, and a private plunge pool to cool off on a hot day.

Besides the fantastic rooms, you’re also free to enjoy the hotel’s excellent facilities. There are two large pools with child-friendly areas, sunbeds, and lounge chairs where you can enjoy a relaxing time on a sunny day. The Sala Spa, which is inspired by our solar system, is not to be missed when you’re staying at the hotel. The spa offers a wide range of menus, including aromatic herbal wraps, body scrubs, and massages for the ultimate pampering session.

Pricing: Start from 4,177 Baht.

Address: 100 Moo 2, Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320.

The Sukhothai Bangkok is an oasis amid the busy downtown on South Sathorn. It’s situated near Lumphini Park and the British Embassy. Still, you’d feel like you’re a world away from the hustle and bustle of the capital here. The hotel is fully equipped with a swimming pool, a gym, a spa, and a lush garden with several lotus ponds. It’s the best choice for anyone who wants to enjoy a relaxing time in a laid back yet sophisticated ambience. The staff is highly professional and will ensure that guests feel at home during their stay. The food here is impressive as well, with several dining spaces offering classic Thai cuisine, an Italian fine dining experience, and a great selection of wine.

Each room in Sukhothai Bangkok has teakwood furnishings with an earthy colour palette and silky Thai fabrics for your ultimate comfort. The bathrooms are enormous, with black granite, hardwood floors, and mirrored wall. Some suites even come with private balconies overlooking the hotel’s lovely garden.

Pricing: Start from 5,999 Baht per night.

Address: 13/3 South Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120.

Sits on a hillside on the stunning Tri Trang Beach, Crest Resort & Pool Villas is the perfect place for those who want to enjoy a rejuvenating getaway in a magical setting. The resort is surrounded by lush rainforests and offers remarkable views of the Andaman Sea. This eco-designed resort provides various beautiful rooms, from sea-view rooms to duplex pool villas.

Crest Resort & Pool Villas has a fantastic spa on-site, the PRIMA & Holistic Wellness Village Centre. This luxury international standard spa offers a wide range of rejuvenation menus within its 5 treatment rooms. These include facial treatment, Thai massage, body treatments, holistic fitness, bath ritual, and salon services. Moreover, you can enjoy exceptional healthy food during your stay in the hotel. The main restaurant, ATMOS, serves an original East meets West menu. There’s also an executive lounge called PANO, where you can relax and admire the crystal clear waters of the Andaman Sea. If you want to watch the sunset while indulging in mouthwatering barbeque, make sure to visit the resort’s DIVA Sky Lounge.

Pricing: Start from 1,084 Baht per night.

Address: 95, Meun-Ngern Road, Tri Trang Beach, Patong, Phuket 83150.

Pathumwan Princess Hotel is located right in the heart of Bangkok, allowing you to access the city’s happening attractions with ease. It’s connected to the renowned MBK shopping centre and a skywalk away from Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, and Central World. Every part of the hotel is modern, comfortable, and spotlessly clean. The spacious rooms and suites are tastefully decorated and come fully equipped with all the amenities you might need for a peaceful and relaxing stay. Moreover, you can enjoy an impressive view of Bangkok’s skyline from each room’s huge window. Some suites also come with private terraces and balconies.

The restaurant and bar in the restaurant offer a combination of elegant dining experiences with impeccable Thai hospitality and delectable cuisines. In addition, the hotel also has one of the largest fitness centres in Bangkok, a 25-metre salt-chlorinated pool on the 8th floor, and a fantastic Bangkok Spa to help you unwind and leave all stress behind.

Pricing: Start from 1,329 Baht per night.

Address: 444 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok 10330.

f you’re looking for the perfect beachfront hotel, Sheraton Samui Resort can be a great option. The stylish resort has a combination of modern and Mediterranean décor. Each room comes with a spacious balcony overlooking Beachfront Pool and Garden Pool, so you can enjoy a luxurious and serene atmosphere during your stay. Being a beachfront property, the sparkling waters and sandy shores are just steps away from your room.

There are several dining options at the Resort. Coco Scoop is where you’ll enjoy a mouthwatering buffet breakfast each day, while Long Talay is the place if you’re craving some fresh seafood, Thai, and International cuisines. During sunset time, make sure to relax on the wooden beachfront terrace of Blue Monkey Bar. Here, you can sip a glass or two of refreshing cocktails. You can also relax or swim in the two swimming pools, recharge at the Glow Spa, or work out in the resort’s gym. Those travelling with children will be delighted to know that the resort also provides a Kids’ Club full of games and activities.

Pricing: Start from 5,680 Baht per night.

Address: 86 Moo 3 Chaweng Noi Beach, Bophut, Koh Samui, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui 84320.

Trisara Phuket is an award-winning boutique hotel set on a private bay in the Nai Thon Beach area. Due to its location, it offers jaw-dropping ocean views that you can enjoy virtually anywhere around the hotel. You can choose between the breathtaking suite or villa, both with mesmerizing views and a private pool. The design of each suite and villas are simple but rich, with inviting natural grey marble infinity pools and surrounded by leafy gardens for utmost privacy.

If the private pool is not enough for you, the hotel also has a fantastic 45-metre saltwater lap pool lined by daybeds and sun loungers. There’s also a gorgeous spa providing private treatment suites with ocean views. At the spa, you can indulge in amazing massages, including the signature ‘Royal Trisara’ message. You can also enjoy tennis coaching, hire a kayak or jet ski, or charter one of the hotel’s yachts.

Pricing: Start from 17,906 Baht per night.

Address: 60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Talang, Layan, Phuket.

Melia Koh Samui is an idyllic beachfront hotel offering a blend of rich Southern Thai maritime flair with glamorous rooms and excellent facilities. Set right on the stunning Choeng Mon Beach, the hotel overlooks the glittering Gulf of Thailand. You can choose from various suites. These include the one-of-a-kind The Level Boat Suites, which is an old wooden Thai-Chinese boat converted into a luxurious guest room nestled in a lush green garden by the glistening pool.

Besides the fantastic suites, there are plenty of activities you can enjoy in Melia Koh Samui. Pamper your body and mind at the spa or relax by the sparkling pool. In addition, you can also have some fun on the soft sandy beach or enjoy some delicious food. It’s an exceptional place for every kind of traveller. Whether you’re on a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a fun holiday with your friends, you’ll love this hotel.

Pricing: Start from 4,421 Baht per night.

Address: 83 Moo 5, Choeng Mon Beach, Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320.

Situated only 200 metres to Rawai Beach, Rawai Palm Beach Resorts offers the ultimate affordable luxury. All rooms in the hotel are modern and stylish with a combination of contemporary and traditional Thai architecture. Each room is designed to maximize comfort. They are fully equipped with a private balcony, free Wi-Fi, minibar, sitting areas, and daily housekeeping.

Escape the heat and cool off in the hotel’s sparkly pool or simply relax in one of its sun loungers. There’s also a great restaurant serving great seafood specialities. In addition, the hotel provides a fantastic spa and fitness corner to keep your body and mind healthy. If you’re travelling with kids, there’s a kid’s corner where your children can play around and have fun.

Pricing: Start from 1,047 Baht per night.

Address: 66/2 Viset Road, T.Rawai, Muang, Rawai, Phuket 83130.

Whether you’re looking for a hotel to use Phuket Sandbox, Alternative Quarantine, or Samui Plus, the hotels above will let you have a safe, comfortable, and memorable stay. Since SHA Plus hotels are still only available in certain areas in Thailand, this list only consists of hotels in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui. We’ll expand the list once there are more SHA Plus hotels around the country.

