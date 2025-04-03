STYLE Bangkok 2025: The ultimate lifestyle & fashion international fair is back

STYLE Bangkok 2025 is set to take over Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from April 2 to 6, 2025, bringing together an impressive showcase of design, creativity, and craftsmanship.

This event is more than just a trade fair, it’s an experience. Whether you’re a business owner, designer, buyer, or simply a lover of beautifully crafted products, this is your chance to explore, shop, and connect with some of the most talented creators and exporters in Thailand and beyond.

So, what’s in store for this year? Let’s dive into everything you need to know about STYLE Bangkok 2025!

Why is STYLE Bangkok 2025 the fair you shouldn’t miss?

If you’re passionate about quality craftsmanship, inspiring design, and sustainability, then STYLE Bangkok is a must-visit! The fair offers a boundless experience to explore Thailand’s thriving creative industry and discover products that blend tradition, artistry, and modern design.

Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Board of Trade of Thailand (BOT), STYLE Bangkok 2025 is the region’s largest international trade fair for lifestyle and fashion.

The event attracts exporters, manufacturers, designers, and buyers from around the world, offering a powerful platform for business, networking, and inspiration.

STYLE Bangkok 2025’s selection of seven lifestyle and fashion categories:

But STYLE Bangkok 2025 isn’t just about browsing, it’s also about experiencing design, creativity, and culture in action. Here are some of the most exciting must-see exhibitions at this year’s event:

Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook

Initiated following the royal initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, this exhibition highlights the beauty of Thai textiles with a fresh, modern approach. Back by popular demand, it showcases contemporary designs infused with heritage craftsmanship, demonstrating the versatility and global appeal of Thai fabrics.

ASEAN Furniture Design Award

Get a glimpse of the future of furniture! This exhibition showcases the finalist designs from the ASEAN Furniture Design Award 2025, featuring sustainable, functional, and forward-thinking concepts from young designers across the region.

The final judging and award presentation will take place live at the fair, making this an unmissable moment for enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

DEmark & G-Mark award showcase

This exhibition highlights Thailand’s outstandingly designed products recognised by the DEmark (Design Excellence Award) and showcases products that have received the prestigious G-Mark (Good Design Award) from Japan.

Together, these awards celebrate excellence in aesthetics, sustainability, and functionality, offering a glimpse into the future of Thai craftsmanship and global design standards.

STYLE Gallery

As a space where art meets design, this gallery will feature experimental and avant-garde arts, fine arts, and sculptures from students of the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University.

This special platform is dedicated to rising Thai designers and emerging Micro-SMEs and SMEs, offering them exposure to global buyers and industry professionals. This zone presents fresh talent, unique creations, and future-forward designs, making it a must-visit for those looking to spot the next big thing in lifestyle and fashion.

This exhibition also highlights works from Thailand’s next-generation designers, offering an exclusive look into the future of Thai fashion, lifestyle, and design products.

Art toy showcase

For art toy enthusiasts and collectors, this showcase is a dream come true. Discover rare, collectible, and limited-edition designer toys created by independent Thai artists. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just discovering the world of art toys, this exhibition will be a visual delight.

Niche market showcase

A special curated zone featuring products tailored to specific niche segments, including pet products, mother & child essentials, glamping items, and products for senior citizens. This is where innovation meets functionality for niche consumer groups.

STYLE Bangkok 2025 is more than just a marketplace, it’s an opportunity. Here’s why you should attend:

Business matching & networking

Looking to connect with potential business partners, suppliers, or designers? STYLE Bangkok 2025 offers a structured business-matching programme to help exhibitors and buyers connect and negotiate deals in a face-to-face setting.

Live commerce & digital trade

In today’s digital world, online exposure is key. STYLE Bangkok 2025 will feature live streaming sessions, influencer promotions, and digital trade initiatives, bringing Thai lifestyle products to a global audience.

Gain insights from industry leaders in exclusive talks and panel discussions. This year’s event will feature international speakers from Japan and Italy, covering the latest trends in materials, contemporary design, and global market opportunities. These expert-led talks are a must-attend.

New Trends in Contemporary Design: Opportunities & Insights for Thai Entrepreneurs by Matteo Ragni.

Opportunities & Insights for Thai Entrepreneurs by Matteo Ragni. Material Trend for the Future: The Potential of the Materials Business by Junya Kitagawara.

A commitment to the future

Looking for eco-conscious home décor and gift ideas? This showcase brings together products made from recycled, upcycled, and natural materials, proving that great design can be both stylish and sustainable.

STYLE Bangkok 2025 is deeply committed to sustainable business practices that are in line with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles. Many exhibitors integrate ethical production processes and eco-friendly materials into their work, making STYLE Bangkok a fair that champions responsible consumption and sustainable growth.

This year’s Sustainable Gifts & Decorative Exhibition will highlight how traditional craftsmanship and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand, proving that the future of design can be both beautiful and responsible.

Save the date – STYLE Bangkok 2025 awaits!

If you love beautifully crafted products, thoughtful design, and global networking opportunities, STYLE Bangkok 2025 is the place to be. Whether you’re here to shop, connect, or simply be inspired, this event is a must-visit for anyone who appreciates creativity, craftsmanship, and quality.

📅 Date: April 2 to 6, 2025

April 2 to 6, 2025 📍 Venue: Halls 1 to 3, Level G, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok

Halls 1 to 3, Level G, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok 🔗 Pre-register now: https://evcnx.co/xJS5d

For more information, visit www.stylebangkokfair.com

Join the world of STYLE Bangkok 2025, where business meets design, culture meets creativity, and inspiration knows no bounds.

