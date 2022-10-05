Sporting Activities
Asian Winter Games 2029 to be held in Saudi Arabian futuristic city
Saudi Arabia has won the bid to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029, near the US$500 billion futuristic city project of Neom. The Games will be held in Trojena, as it is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026. The resort will feature outdoor skiing, a man-made freshwater lake and a nature reserve. The desert and mountains of the country will soon be a playground for Winter sports, according to the Olympic Committee. Sports minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, says the winter sports project “challenges perception,” while he presented the plan to OCA members. The minister described the area as being comprised of around 60 square kilometres at an altitude ranging from 1,500 to 2,600 metres.
“With the unlimited support by the Saudi leadership & HRH Crown Prince to the sports sector, we are proud to announce we have won the bid to host AWG TROJENA 2029 as the first country in western Asia. Trojena is the future of mountain living.”
Nadhmi al-Nasr, the Neom chief executive, said the city will have a suitable infrastructure to create a winter atmosphere in the heart of the desert. Nadhmi says the atmosphere will make this Winter Games an unprecedented global event. Neom, a 26,500 square kilometres high-tech development on the Red Sea, will include a zero-carbon city called “The Line” as well as industrial and logistics areas.
Funding for the project is from the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The country will also host the Asian Games in 2034 in Riyadh as part of its Vision 2030 development plan to diversify the economy, reduce the country’s reliance on oil, and build a sport hosting portfolio. The futuristic city of Neom is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s most ambitious project under the kingdom plan.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cheeky taoist procession spices up Phuket’s veggie fest
Avalanche strikes mountaineering team in Indian Himalayas, 4 killed
Can foreigners legally grow cannabis in Thailand?
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
1-billion-baht tourism stimulus back on track
Ordination ceremony concert goes on despite flood
Flooding may impact Thailand’s tourism recovery
Young woman killed in hit-and-run in Chon Buri
Myanmar youth artists hold art challenge to raise awareness of country’s plight
“One For the Road” film is Thailand’s 25th Oscar attempt
Disabled lottery seller swindled out of one million baht
US, South Korea respond to North Korea’s missile over Japan with bombing drills
E-visa and visa drop boxes in India will help tourism
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt abused her and their children
Phuket taxis drivers promise to quit fighting rivals
Miss Ukraine slams Miss Grand International promoter
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of5 hours ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
Best of5 hours ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
SMART Visa8 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Environment2 days ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
-
Philippines2 days ago
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
-
Thailand2 days ago
Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand
Recent comments: