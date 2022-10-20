Top medical service in Thailand 2022

Thailand has established itself as one of the leaders in medical tourism in Asia. Even the Covid-19 pandemic, which has largely paralyzed the planet, hasn’t decreased the country’s popularity as a beauty medical tourism hotspot. And as borders are reopening, medical tourists have started to come back to the country to get high-quality medical treatment.

On top of boasting world-class hospitals and clinics, there are also a plethora of treatment options available in Thailand, the majority of which are significantly less expensive than in most Western countries. Medical tourists, and even locals and expats living in the country, tend to look for certain types of treatments more than others. Here are the top medical treatments people get in Thailand.

Botox injections are the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure globally, and it’s also one of the top procedures people get in Thailand. A lot of people go on a holiday in the Land of Smiles, get botox, and return home looking fresh-faced and rejuvenated.

If the wrinkles in your forehead or your squarish jaw have been annoying you, getting Botox injections can be a great option. Botox is mostly used to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles on the face by paralyzing the underlying muscles. However, it’s also useful for patients suffering from chronic migraines, excess sweating, neck spasms, lazy eyes, and bladder dysfunction.

Getting a Botox injection is virtually painless. Moreover, it’s a quick lunchtime procedure — the procedure only takes a few minutes, and no downtime is required.

Breast augmentation, or “boob job”, is among the most common plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures in the world. And given its high price tag in Western countries, it’s easy to see why a lot of people choose to travel to Thailand to undergo the procedure. Besides lower prices and state-of-the-art facilities, Thailand has top-notch surgeons with specialist skills and years of experience who will help you get your dream boobs.

There are many reasons people undergo the boob job. Some people do it to enlarge both breasts, while others choose the procedure to rebuild a breast that is absent after a mastectomy. Breast augmentation is also performed on people who want to make their asymmetrical breasts equal in size or to address macromastia (underdeveloped breasts). There are several implant options, but most people opt for silicone implants since it gives a more natural look. The majority of patients need one to two weeks to heal before they can resume their regular routines.

More people than ever before are turning to plastic surgery to refine the bone contour of the chin area through a procedure called chin augmentation. The procedure is mostly done to reshape or enhance the size of the chin on people with an under-projected chin. During the procedure, a fitted “implant” is inserted directly on the chin’s bone, well underneath the skin. Alternatively, it can also be done by moving or reshaping the jaw bones.

The ultimate goal of chin augmentation is to restore facial harmony by giving an underdeveloped chin more definition or prominence. Since the shape of the chin usually relates to the size of the nose, chin augmentation is often performed at the same time as rhinoplasty. Facial liposuction and surgery to correct bite problems may also be done at the same time as chin augmentation.

Do you long for a slimmer body but are uncomfortable with needles? Fat-freezing treatments like CoolSculpting can be a great alternative to eliminate extra fat without any cuts to the skin. During the procedure, a special tool is used to freeze fat cells in your desired area. CoolSculpting can treat numerous parts of the body, but most people use it to reduce fat on their thighs, lower back, belly, sides, arms, and excess fat underneath the chin. It takes about an hour to treat each body part. Larger body parts usually need more treatments than smaller ones.

When compared to traditional liposuction, CoolSculpting is relatively painless and requires no anaesthesia. You can even pass your session by reading your favourite book, watching a Kdrama on your iPad, catching up on emails, or simply relaxing. And you can return to your regular activities right after the procedure.

If you feel that you’ve started to look older than you feel, a facelift may be the perfect solution for your problem. Ageing is a natural part of life. But while we can’t turn back the clock, a good facelift can slow it down by eliminating wrinkles and sagging. The procedure can give you a more youthful appearance by getting rid of deep creases, tightening up double chins, reducing the deep fold or crease lines between the corners of your mouth and your nose, and smoothing out facial fat.

A lot of people combine a facelift with another procedure, such as a forehead lift or eyelid shaping, to further improve their appearance. After a facelift, it may take two to three months until your face feels “normal.”

Fat transfer to the breasts is an alternative option for people who want to increase volume and change breast shape without breast implants. The surgical procedure involves removing fat from one area of your body using liposuction and injecting it into your breasts. The procedure is more minimally invasive than breast augmentation with implants. Moreover, it’s proven to be very safe.

Using the fat transfer to increase the volume of the breast is ideal for people who only want a slight change to the shape or size of the breasts. Those who want to fix breast asymmetry, for example, may benefit from this procedure better than with implants. On top of that, fat transfer to the breast is the perfect solution who wants to reduce body fat in other places, but want to give their breasts a fuller look

Fat transfer to the face, or facial fat grafting, is a facial rejuvenation procedure where fat is moved from another part of the body and reinjected into the face. It’s done to create a more youthful appearance by enhancing facial fullness, building up shallow contours, and filling creases. Some people also undergo the procedure to correct problems like scars. It’s often used on the cheeks, under the eyes, forehead, lips, and folds that run from the corners of the mouth to the nose. This procedure is typically considered a permanent filler. However, approximately 60% of the injected fat will retain.

After the procedure, you will likely experience some swelling and bruising. The swelling should be completely gone in four weeks. Moreover, your doctor may tell you to stay still for a few days before resuming your normal activities.

For some people, losing their hair due to balding, thinning, or an injury can be very frustrating and makes them feel unconfident. But with a hair transplant, you can have your full head of hair back. The best thing is, the result looks very natural compared to the doll-like hair that patients experienced back in the 70s and 80s. In fact, people won’t notice that you’ve gotten the procedure unless you tell them about it.

During a hair transplant, your surgeon will move hair from the back or sides of the head to thinning areas of the scalp, usually the top or the front of the head. There are two main hair transplant techniques: Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). However, FUT is more popular because it gives better coverage and fullness.

Tired of wearing contact lenses or eyeglasses? LASIK (laser-assisted in situ keratomileuses) can be a good option for you. It’s one of the most popular eye treatments in Thailand. It corrects vision problems like farsightedness, nearsightedness, and astigmatism. Most people who have LASIK eye surgery can achieve 20/20 vision or even better. This eliminates the need for eyeglasses and contact lenses in most activities, allowing them to do numerous activities that are hard to do with glasses, such as sports.

During LASIK, your eye surgeon creates a partial-thickness corneal flap and ablates the bed of your cornea using an excimer laser. Then, they place the flap in its original position. The whole process is usually not very painful. Finally, you’ll get your normal eyesight within a day or two.

Even with the rise of nonsurgical fat-reducing procedures like CoolSculpting, Liposuction remains one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries in the world — and in Thailand.

Liposuction is a procedure to remove unwanted body fat from certain areas of the body. Some of the most common areas are the thighs, tummy, hips, and buttocks. It can treat stubborn fat that won’t go away even with exercise and diet. Most people opt for the procedure to alter their body shape since it can give them a more contoured body. However, doctors also perform liposuction for breast reduction or to treat gynecomastia.

Although liposuction can remove fat from your desired areas, it’s not a weight loss procedure. It works best in people who are already at their normal weight and have good skin elasticity. The result can be seen after about four weeks. It’s usually permanent as long as you can maintain your weight.

A PDO thread lift, or Polydioxanone thread lift, is a procedure that uses a dissolvable suture to lift and tighten the skin. It’s a less invasive alternative for facelift surgery. Therefore, it has a much lower risk of complications. Furthermore, you have less risk of severe bruising, scarring, and bleeding.

Many people opt for this procedure to lift and smooth the skin on their face, neck, and jowls. During the procedure, a fine thread is used to pull the skin tighter while simultaneously promoting the natural synthesis of collagen. Thus, you’ll have a substantially younger and firmer appearance after the procedure.

Better known as a nose job, rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure to reshape the nose to bring balance to the rest of the face. The procedure involves altering the cartilage and/or the bones of the nose to give it a new shape and size. Some of the most possible changes that you can get through rhinoplasty include changing the size, straightening the bridge, changing the angle, narrowing the nostrils, and reshaping the tip of the nose.

Besides cosmetic purposes, the procedure can also help people with a birth defect, deformities from an injury, and breathing issues because of a deviated septum.

If you want to improve your smile, you can opt to get veneers in Thailand. Dental veneers are thin, custom-made shells that are attached to the front surface of your teeth to enhance their appearance. It can give you a lovelier smile and improve your overall appearance by changing the length, shape, colour, and size of your teeth. That’s why it’s popular among people with chipped, cracked, very discoloured, and malformed teeth. Some people with tooth gaps may also get dental veneers if they don’t feel confident with them.

You can get just one veneer to cover a broken tooth. However, many people choose to get six to eight veneers to get a more symmetrical smile. The most common types of dental veneers are porcelain and resin-based veneers. Today, porcelain veneers are more popular since it’s stronger and longer-lasting than composite veneers.

Like it or not, tooth loss is a problem that you’ll likely experience at some point in your life. And when it happens to you, dental implants can give you a permanent solution. Dental implants are replacement tooth roots that provide a strong foundation for permanent or replacement teeth. They can match your teeth perfectly, giving you a natural-looking results.

When compared to other types of tooth replacements like dentures, dental implants offer way more benefits. Besides giving your beautiful smile back, dental implants can make it easier for you to chew since it functions just like your own teeth. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about your dental implants slipping like with dentures. Therefore, you can speak more clearly without mumbling or slurring your words.

