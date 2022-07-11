Connect with us

Health

Chiang Mai, Thailand rated #1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia

In a recent online survey, Chiang Mai was rated the #1 city in Southeast Asia for overall quality of healthcare. Two more Thai cities made the top 10, with Bangkok coming in at #3 and Pattaya coming in at #4.

The index uses data from the website Numbeo, and works out the results as follows…

“Health Care Index is an estimation of the overall quality of the health care system, health care professionals, equipment, staff, doctors, cost, etc.”

“This section is based on surveys from visitors of this website. Questions for these surveys are similar to many similar scientific and government surveys.”

“To generate a current index (which is always updated) we use data up to 36 months old. We include only cities for which there are at least a certain number of contributors. Our semiannual index is remade twice per year by pushing current index into this historical view.”

According to Numbeo, the top 10 cities for healthcare in southeast Asia are…

#1: Chiang Mai, Thailand

#2: Makati, Philippines

#3: Bangkok, Thailand

#4: Pattaya, Thailand

#5: Singapore, Singapore

#6: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

#7: Manila, Philippines

#8: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

#9: Hanoi, Vietnam

#10: Jakarta, Indonesia

Chiang Mai is a popular living destination among foreigners due to its low cost of living, convenience, culture, large expat community and cheap, high-quality healthcare. Healthcare procedures at top rated hospitals in Chiang Mai – such as Bangkok Hospital – are comparatively much cheaper than the same procedures in hospitals in America or private hospitals in the UK, for example.

Phuket didn’t make the top 10 this time, but might creep onto the list in years to come as PM Prayut Chan-o-cha plans to turn Phuket into a “world-class hub of medical tourism” by 2028. An international medical and public health service centre called “Medical Plaza” is planned to be built, complete with an international elderly care centre, a palliative care centre and a rehabilitation centre.

SOURCE: Numbeo

 

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
image
riclag
2022-07-11 12:49
What new Prostate procedures ,such as PAE or Urolift procedure,have they procured here lately ? They predominantly have the draconian TURP procedure.
image
ThaiEyes
2022-07-11 13:13
24 minutes ago, riclag said: What new Prostate procedures ,such as PAE or Urolift procedure,have they procured here lately ? They predominantly have the draconian TURP procedure. Thankfully that’s not on the early horizon for me! 😳
image
BigHewer
2022-07-11 13:21
I’m a bit surprised to see Singapore down at #5. Dragged down by cost?
Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

