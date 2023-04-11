Top Insta-worthy food spots in Bangkok

PHOTO via Flickr

In recent years, Bangkok has emerged as a paradise for food lovers and Instagram enthusiasts alike. With countless trendy and aesthetically pleasing cafes and restaurants scattered across the city, there is no shortage of picture-perfect spots to enjoy a delicious brunch while capturing those envy-inducing snaps for your social media feed. In this article, we have curated a list of must-visit Insta-worthy food spots in Bangkok that are sure to elevate your Instagram game and satisfy your taste buds.

Luka Bangkok

Address: 64 3 Pan Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Opening hours: daily, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Luka is a cozy neighborhood café offering delicious, nostalgic dishes made from high-quality, sustainable ingredients. With expertly brewed coffee and in-house tea blends, it’s the perfect spot for a satisfying meal or reward after a busy day. In addition, with its rustic-industrial decorations, verdant indoor plants, and an enticing menu featuring dishes like avocado toast and eggs Benedict, Luka Bangkok is a picture-perfect spot to start your day in style.

Rocket Coffeebar S.12

Rocket Coffeebar, with several locations around the city, is renowned for its sleek Scandinavian design and mouthwatering menu. Don’t miss their signature cold brew coffee, and be sure to snap a picture of their beautifully presented dishes, such as French toast and egg drowning.

The Commons Thonglor

Address: 335 Sukhumvit Rd. Thong Lo 17 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: daily, 8:00 AM – 1:00 AM

The Commons, situated in the heart of Thonglor, is a trendy community space where you can find a variety of Insta-worthy cafes and eateries under one roof. Grab a delicious cup of ice-cream of your preferred flavor from Guss Damn Good, a handcrafted matcha drinks from Seven Suns, or a mouthwatering fried chicken from Fowlmouth, and strike a pose against the stunning backdrop of The Commons’ distinctive architecture.

Wallflowers Cafe

Address: 31-33 soi Nana Pom Prap, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok 10100

Opening hours: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

This charming cafe and flower shop combo is a must-visit for aesthetes and nature lovers alike. Oneday Wallflowers boasts a beautifully curated selection of flowers and foliage, providing a lush and colorful setting for your Instagram snaps. Enjoy a cup of coffee and a scrumptious slice of cake amidst the verdant surroundings.

Casa Lapin Specialty Coffee

With several branches across the city, Casa Lapin is a favorite among Bangkok’s cafe enthusiasts. Each location boasts its unique charm, but all feature a blend of industrial and vintage decor that creates an irresistibly cozy atmosphere. Be sure to capture their beautifully crafted lattes and scrumptious pastries in your photos.

6. Featherstone Bistro

Address: 60 Ekkamai 12 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Step into a whimsical world of vintage curiosities and enchanting decor at Featherstone Bistro. This magical cafe offers a unique dining experience, complete with a crystal-themed menu and an array of photogenic dishes, such as the pasta with creamy truffle sauce and the Mizuna Salad with Italian sausages.

Mocking Tales

Address: 275 โครงการ G2Connect 2 Ratchaphruek Rd, Bang Chak, Phasi Charoen, Bangkok 10160

Opening hours: Open from 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM during weekends, Open from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM from Tuesday to Friday, Monday closed.

This fairy tale-inspired cafe and bar is the perfect spot for those who appreciate a touch of whimsy in their Instagram feed. Mocking Tales features an enchanting forest-themed interior and an imaginative menu, including eye-catching desserts like the flaming Dragon’s Nest.

Hands and Heart Coffee Roasters

Address: 155 Soi Pridi Banomyong 25, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: daily, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Minimalists, rejoice! Hands and Heart is a sleek, all-white cafe that provides a serene and sophisticated setting for your Instagram snaps. Enjoy a well-crafted cup of coffee and a heavenly slice of their signature chocolate tart amidst the pristine surroundings. In addition, they also offer delivery of roasted coffee bags to your home as well.

Ink & Lion Cafe

Address: 1, 7 Ekkamai 2 Alley, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday – Sunday: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Art lovers will appreciate the creative atmosphere at Ink & Lion Cafe, which doubles as a gallery showcasing local artists’ works. With its clean and contemporary design, Ink & Lion Cafe offers an ideal backdrop for your coffee and dessert shots, such as their delightful lime & sesame pound cake. Therefore, it can be said that it is one of the insta-worthy spots in Bangkok.

(Un) Fashion Vintage Collection

Address: 3 Ekkamai 10 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Tuesday closed

This quirky and eclectic cafe is nestled within a vintage clothing store and features an array of retro furnishings and decorations. Snap a photo of your coffee alongside the shop’s unique collection of vintage apparel and accessories.

Kaizen Coffee Ekkamai

Address: 888 6-7 Ekkamai Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: daily, 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Kaizen Coffee Co. is a minimalist’s dream, with its sleek black-and-white interiors and impeccably designed coffee creations. Capture the stunning contrast of your cappuccino against the stylish monochrome backdrop.

Karmakamet Diner

Address: 30, 1 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: daily, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Aside from the cafes that we have discovered above, Karmakamet Diner is an Instagrammer’s paradise, with its lush garden setting and rustic-chic decor. Enjoy a leisurely brunch amidst the greenery, and don’t forget to take photos of their dishes as the dishes are all photogenic and insta-worthy.

The Blooming Gallery

Address: 8 Thonglor 88/1 Thong Lo 8 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: daily, 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM

This flower-filled cafe offers a vibrant and colorful setting for your brunch photos. Indulge in a picture-perfect pastry and capture the beauty of The Blooming Gallery’s floral arrangements and whimsical interior design. The must-try dessert dish is their signature, mousse soft cheesecake which is very delicate and the taste is amazing!

Sretsis Parlour @ Central Embassy

Address: Central Embassy, Level 2 Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening hours: daily, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Located within the upscale Central Embassy mall, Sretsis Parlour is a stunningly designed, pastel-hued cafe that transports you to a dreamy, enchanted garden. Snap an image of a twist of local Thai desserts such as a Siamese delight set. Their fine teas, is also famous with the option to add dried rose petals and gold glitter for an extra dreamy mixture.

To sum everything up, Bangkok’s thriving cafes and restaurants scene offers an abundance of insta-worthy spots that are guaranteed to delight both your taste buds and your social media followers. Whether you prefer sleek minimalism or enchanting whimsy, there is a food spot for every aesthetic on this list. So, grab your camera, your appetite, and get ready to explore the city’s most photogenic brunch destinations. Happy snapping!

