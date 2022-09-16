Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022

There’s nothing better than a tender and juicy steak seasoned just enough to highlight its natural flavour. Some people prefer wagyu, some love ribeye, some opt for Angus, and some like filet. Everyone has different preferences when it comes to steak, and fortunately, there’s a steakhouse for any kind of meat-eater in Phuket. So, if you’re looking for the best place to eat steak on the island, here are the best steakhouses in Phuket you need to try today.

1. Sam’s Steaks & Grill

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 18:00 – 23:00

Address: Holiday Inn Phuket Resort, 52 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150

One place you definitely shouldn’t miss when it comes to steaks in Phuket is Sam’s Steaks & Grill. Situated inside the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, just off of Patong Beach, the restaurant offers a modern and classy décor. They serve up an array of classic European dishes prepared by a professional chef and his team, including delicious imported steaks. One of their signatures is the Fillet Chef Chantaporn, which is a big beef fillet served with roasted bone marrow and red wine sauce. In addition to tasty steaks, the menu also features racks of lamb, salmon, and lobster. This steakhouse in Phuket offer a good selection of wine as well. If you’re not sure which wine to pair with your steak, don’t hesitate to ask the waiting staff as they’re well trained to offer detailed food and wine recommendations.

2. La Cantina Steak House & Pizzeria

Opening Hours: Daily, 17:00 – 22:30

Address: 28/75 Moo1 soi Sayuan Naiharn Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, Amphoe Muang Phuket 83000.

La Cantina Steak House & Pizzeria is a great place to indulge in mouthwatering barbeque-cooked steak over an open flame. The steaks here are cooked to perfection and prepared to your taste. Don’t miss out on their delicious Spare RIbs, which is perfectly seasoned, succulent, and tender. Their wood fired Italian pizzas are tempting as well. In addition to pizza and steaks, their menu also includes a great selection of pasta, burgers, fish dishes, soups, and homemade desserts. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor dining areas, both with a relaxing and homey atmosphere. The staff are also welcoming and friendly. You’re guaranteed to have a nice time here.

3. Best Country Beef

Opening Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 14:30 – 22:30

Address: 5 Dibuk Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.

If you want to treat yourself to a perfectly cooked and tender steak in Phuket, Best Country Beef is well worth considering. The restaurant has an attractive selection of high-quality steaks. The chef will help you choose the best cuts front glass fridge. Most of the beef here is Thai Wagyu Beef from the northeast of Thailand, which is a crossbreed between Australian or Japanese wagyu. Make sure to try their excellent Striploin Dry Aged 45 Days, New York Steak, and Thai Wagyu burger. Besides steaks, you can also enjoy pasta, fish, and Thai food.

4. Harry’s Steakhouse

Opening Hours: Daily, 10:00 – 01:00

Address: 110/2 Soi Big One, Thaveewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83100

Located just off Patong Beach Road, the Harry’s Steakhouse is a laid back steakhouse serving up some delicious cuts of beef. Their menu features a wide range of steaks and grilled meats, such as Chateau Briand Provençale and Whiskey Flamed Pepper Steak. Make sure to try their fall-off-the-bone ribs for a delicious dinner. The restaurant has a comfortable and modern atmosphere, with accommodating and helpful staff.

5. Karlsson’s Restaurant & Steak House

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00

Address: 108/16 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Karlsson’s Restaurant & Steakhouse Phuket is a Scandinavian-style restaurant serving up excellent steaks, pizzas, Scandinavian cuisine, and Thai dishes. Their beef steaks are imported from Australia, with Australian rib eye as one of their most popular menus. Make sure to also try the Scandinavian menu, such as Toast Skagen and Swedish meatballs. They have a wide variety of seafood as well, including Smoked Salmon with Swedish Dill Cream Potatoes. Karlsson’s Restaurant and Steak House is part of the Karssonn Hotel, which is located in the heart of Patong beach.

There are numerous other great steakhouses in Phuket, but these five are our most favourite. Make sure to give them a try and get ready for some of the best steaks you’ll taste in your life!

