An exciting dining experience with a chance to win: Goalprize Campaign launches in Bangkok

A unique and thrilling dining experience awaits food enthusiasts in Bangkok as a reputable restaurant near BTS Punnawithi announces its partnership with the innovative Goalprize app. This collaboration brings the world’s first Goalprize campaign to Bangkok, offering diners a chance to indulge in their favourite dishes and non-alcoholic drinks and potentially win back their expenses through digital gift cards.

The Goalprize campaign aims to attract 30 visitors to the participating restaurant before 11:59 pm on Friday, April 21, 2023. If the campaign’s target is met, the top 50% of spenders among those who requested “Goalprize points” at the restaurant will be eligible to win back what they spent on food and non-alcoholic beverages. Winners will receive rewards through digital gift cards, which can be used exclusively at the same restaurant.

How to join the Goalprize Campaign?

To participate in the campaign, customers need to download the free Goalprize app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play Store. Once installed, check the “Goalprize Information” and “Goalprize Terms of Service” to enter the campaign. Plus, there is no subscription needed! Just to let you know, participants must pay their bill at the restaurant before the 30th visit occurs to secure a place on the Goalprize Leaderboard and become eligible for the rewards!

How Goalprize Campaign is revolutionizing dining experiences

The app and campaign offer a rewarding experience for diners while also providing restaurants with an innovative marketing strategy to attract new customers. This exciting partnership between the restaurant and Goalprize showcases the power of technology in enhancing the traditional dining experience and elevating it to new heights. It also gives the customers a reason to support the restaurants, as they are incentivized to win back valuable prizes.

For restaurateurs interested in hosting a Goalprize campaign at their establishment, further information can be found on the official website at Goalprize.com. The site provides the current status, details, and terms of service for the ongoing campaign, as well as information on how to sign up for future campaigns.

For those eager to try their luck and savor an unforgettable culinary adventure, make sure to download the Goalprize app and head to the participating restaurant near BTS Punnawithi before the campaign ends tonight!