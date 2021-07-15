Best of
5 of Thailand’s Most Eco-Friendly Hotels
Thailand’s eco-friendly hotels leave lasting impressions on their visitors due to their unique designs. From hotels floating on the river in Bangkok to those that are nestled on a tropical island, these accommodations focus on being as green as the scenic views around them. Some hotels even offer glamping in the form of tent-like rooms. Others, however, feature outside beds for a true, natural experience. As many of these green hotels’ prices are all-inclusive, guests can take advantage of other eco-friendly activities like visiting elephant sanctuaries.
Top 5 Eco-friendly Hotels in Thailand
1. Soneva Kiri
This beautiful, eco-friendly hotel is nestled in the unspoiled tropical island of Koh Kood. Visitors here will truly feel a sense of nature as the hotel offers luxurious villas with private pools and terraces. Moreover, the hotel features a fitness centre, restaurant and outdoor pool for further relaxation. Each air-conditioned villa includes a dining area, living room and sofa set so guests can relax inside and watch their favourite shows on the flat-screen TV.
Located on the beach, visitors at the Soneva Kiri can conveniently take a walk on the white sands. Additionally, kids can have fun at the children’s playground, open-air cinema, and tennis courts. The hotel restaurant serves authentic Thai cuisine and international dishes. However, the best part about Soneva Kiri is that its construction is mainly comprised of environmentally friendly materials.
Facilities: Swimming pool, beachfront, WiFi, family rooms, restaurant, bar, airport shuttle, fitness centre, breakfast, tennis court, open-air cinema and children’s playground.
Pricing: 32,292 – 438,040 baht.
Address: 110 Moo 4, Koh Kood Sub-District, Koh Kood District, Trat, 23000, Koh Kood, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
2. Bangkok Tree House
Who would have thought that a big city actually offers one of Thailand’s best eco-friendly hotels? As they say, visitors can find anything in Bangkok. And in fact, the saying is proven true with Bangkok Tree House who offer rooms alongside the Chao Phraya River. Here, guests can actually sleep right on the river by taking advantage of the River Nest, a floating inflatable mattress!
Known for its stylish rooms, the hotel’s decor and amenities don’t disappoint. Featuring a restaurant that serves healthy dishes, including vegan options, it is easy to practise a bit of self-care while staying here. In addition, guests can access the Bang Nam Pheung floating market and the Central Bangna Shopping Complex, among others, if they are interested in taking an excursion. But, as the Bangkok Tree House offers such spectacular views of the river, most prefer to simply stay and relax in this exotic hotel.
Facilities: Airport shuttle, restaurant, WiFi, 24-hour front desk, breakfast, bicycles, ice cream, cell phones, bathroom, working area with desktop computer, rooftop terrace and free parking.
Price: 2,282 – 3,000 baht.
Address: 60 Moo 1, Petchaheung Road, Soi 26, Bang Nampeung, Phra Pradeang. Samutprakarn, 10130 Bangkok, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
3. Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle
Surrounded by nature in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai city, guests at the Four Seasons will undoubtedly feel at one with nature. However, for those who wish to delve deeper, the hotel offers excursions such as seeing rescue elephants and trekking through bamboo jungles. Additionally, guests can unwind at the hotel’s riverside free-form pool or at the spa. Visitors will also find that the tent-like rooms feature a minibar and private balcony. They even have custom-made wooden hot tubs that further add to the green amenities. Dining options include Thai, Laotian, Burmese and Western cuisines that are representative of the hotel’s location in the Golden Triangle. Overall, visitors to this hotel surely will love their experiences both inside and outside of their rooms. As one of the most eco-friendly hotels in Thailand, from it’s amenities to it’s services, we love everything about it.
Facilities: Swimming pool, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, breakfast, game room, spa, wellness centre, hot tub and finally, a jacuzzi.
Pricing: From 220, 410 baht.
Address: 499 Moo 1, Vieng, Chiang Rai, Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai, Thailand 57150.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
4. Keemala Phuket
The Keemala Phuket hotel overlooks Kamala Village and the majestic Andaman Sea. This amazing resort is near Kamala Beach, making it a convenient place to stay. Boasting a spa and wellness centre, the hotel gives guests access to top notch facilities. Visitors will also sleep in beautifully decorated rooms, complete with private pools and terraces.
Keemala is also registered as a SHA Plus hotel, so travellers can quarantine here in luxury. Furthermore, a restaurant, laundry service and fitness centre will help visitors feel at home. And, the hotel is just a 15 minute drive to Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket, which has an awesome nightlife scene. In summary, Keemala stands-out amongst other eco-friendly hotels due to its renewable structures and relaxing ambience.
Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, fitness centre, restaurant, WiFi, bar and breakfast is included as well.
Pricing: 13,051 – 32,670 baht.
Address: 10/88 Moo 6, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket, 83150 Kamala Beach, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
5. The Yard
The Yard is located in the modern, hipster area of the Ari neighbourhood where young adults tend to congregate. With a central garden space and on-site bar, guests can socialise and make new friends while checking out the trendy area. The rooms are also made of eco-friendly shipping containers and feature bright and modern decor inside.
Guests can take advantage of the free breakfasts and bicycles offered, among other welcoming amenities. And, the hostel is just a short stroll to the BTS Skytrain Station Ari. Thus, travelling to another district is quick and convenient. Moreover, the surrounding area features a supermarket and a huge selection of international and local restaurants, including a local Thai market.
Facilities: Private kitchen, balcony, garden view, inner courtyard view, air conditioning, patio, flat-screen TV, soundproofing, barbecue, terrace and free WiFi.
Pricing: 431 – 1,569 baht.
Address: 51 Phahonyothin Soi 5, Phahonyothin Rpad, Phaya Thai, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand.
Click here to book now on Agoda.
Thailand’s eco-friendly hotels offer a sense of nature and as most of them are picturesque, the experience is definitely beautiful and one of a kind. Furthermore, at these eco-friendly hotels, eating and travelling consciously can all be done with the help of free bicycles and menus with vegan dishes! Regardless of your travel plans, staying at one of these earthly gems is definitely a must.
