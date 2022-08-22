5 ways for foreigners to make money in Thailand

Many foreigners visit Thailand for a holiday, become enamoured by its beauty, and end up staying and finding a job that can sustain them and their families. But if you don’t know Thai, you’ll find that not all jobs in Thailand are open for foreigners. However, there are ways you can make money to live out your dream life in the Land of Smiles. To help you with your job search, here are 5 of the most common ways for foreigners to make money in Thailand.

1. Teaching jobs in Thailand for foreigners

Teaching is possibly the most common way foreigners make money in Thailand. Lots of foreigners in Thailand teach English, whether it is part-time or full-time, with a TEFL degree or without, in an official school or less official. Obviously, it’s not the best paying job in the world, but it does provide a decent living. Moreover, the opportunity is almost always open. Numerous educational institutions in the country need English teachers, from international to language schools. You can also earn extra money on the side by teaching privately.

Your chances of landing an English teaching job are higher if you have a TEFL, a degree in teaching, and if you’re a native speaker. With a great CV, you can expect to get a higher salary as well. However, getting hired is still possible even if you don’t have a degree or a TEFL. Aside from English, you can also teach other popular languages in Thailand. These include Korean, French, Japanese, and Chinese.

Teaching jobs in Thailand for foreigners aren’t limited to languages. Thailand is a popular destination for yoga retreats. There are many yoga studios across the country, so you have plenty of opportunities to become a yoga instructor. Other teaching opportunities include diving instructors or online courses.

2. Working online jobs in Thailand for foreigners

Working online, or being a ‘digital nomad,’ is another common option. While it has been popular for many years, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online or remote work. You can basically do your job anywhere, whether your own home, a cafe, an airport, on a boat or by the pool. That’s why it’s the preferred option for those who love freedom. By working online, you can travel while still generating income on the go. All you need to work online is a great internet connection and, obviously, a particular skill. Finding a remote job might seem difficult, but if you’re smart and diligent enough, it’s actually pretty simple.

For most people, the first thing that comes to mind when they hear about making money online is writing a blog, starting a YouTube channel, or becoming a TikTok star. Of course, these are some of the options, but the truth is, you can do almost anything on the net. The possibility is basically endless, from freelancing to full-time jobs. Even jobs that traditionally have to be performed in an office can now be performed online. In fact, many progressive companies are now hiring remote workers. Some of the most common online jobs in Thailand for foreigners are graphic design, copywriting, online marketing, website maintenance, and social media marketing. A great place to start finding work online is from websites like fiverr.com.

3. Entrepreneur

It’s not the easiest option, but developing a business can be rewarding and profitable if you’ve got the credentials and determination. Thailand has become a target for business for many reasons, such as its strategic location, which makes it convenient to do business with other countries in Asia.

The most common types of businesses foreigners start in Thailand rely heavily on the tourism sector, such as hotels, bars, restaurants, tour companies, and entertainment venues. However, there are also lots of foreigners who engage in export, trading, manufacturing, and consulting. Alternatively, you can come up with your own idea and set up an entirely new business that doesn’t exist before in the country. Quite a few foreigners have successfully opened a unique business that doesn’t compete with Thai companies.

Once you’ve come up with a business idea, your next step is to set up the company and obtain a foreign business license. It’s a great idea to work with a law firm. You need to make sure that you are fully compliant with the Thai Foreign Business Act. Moreover, the documents and certificates are usually in Thai script. Having a lawyer by your side can make the company registration process easier.

4. Renting out property

If you have a bit of money, becoming a landlord is a lucrative option to generate a stable source of income in Thailand. It’s true that the price of properties in Thailand continues to go up, but it’s generally still cheaper compared to those in Farangland.

High rental returns on Thai real estate are possible, particularly in popular tourist locations like Hua Hin, Phuket, and Pattaya, as well as major cities like Bangkok or Chiang Mai. In Bangkok, properties tend to rent out to the expat community. Studios and one-bedroom units in the CBD are highly sought after. However, two to three-bedroom units are also popular among expats with families. In tourist areas, renters typically look for luxury pool villas, condos, and serviced apartments.

Keep in mind that renting out a property in Thailand can either be a simple process or a complete nightmare. This is because the country currently doesn’t have a landlord-tenant regulation. The laws that govern this area are, therefore, at best, ad hoc, with contract laws providing the best protection for both parties to the agreement.

5. Running a hotel, restaurant, or bar

Some bars, restaurants, and hotels in Thailand often hire a foreigner as a manager. They justify this to the labour department by saying that they need a particular level of language proficiency, experience, or culinary competence. If you have professional experience in restaurant or hotel management, it’s a great idea to get in touch with upscale restaurants or hotels in the country. Many hotel chains in Bangkok, for example, occasionally hire foreigners for high-level management positions.

Obviously, only knowing the jobs available in Thailand for foreigners is not enough. You also need commitment and effort to actually generate your own income in the country. It’s also essential to meet all the requirements to ensure you don’t work illegally and risk getting deported, or worse, banned from entering the Kingdom.