Entertainment
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
The Grinch has come early for drivers across the United States, who will do anything to avoid a Christmas ticket.
An Arizona driver has tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger in an effort to speed his journey in an unoccupied people carrier..
An Arizona state trooper noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger last week.
Last week, an #AZTrooper spotted a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a Seusspicious-looking “passenger” on I-10 at Avondale Blvd at 8AM.
The trooper stopped the driver & determined the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch. (No other passengers.) pic.twitter.com/YcOfZHJVoX
— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) December 13, 2022
While the gag may have given the officer a laugh, it did not stop the driver from getting cited for being in the HOV lane during a restricted time.
Officials say they appreciate the “festive flair” but that the driver’s action was still illegal.
On the other side of the continent, another Grinch was operating at the other end of the law enforcer-breaker spectrum.
Several motorists speeding through an elementary school zone in the Florida Keys received an onion from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch.
Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 5 mph or less can choose between a traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch. Those who go much faster get not choice and the ticket is far from cheap.
Caputo said.
“We want people to slow down. It’s about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating even though it’s the holiday season,”
Caputo said he dresses up to give motorists a “gift” to call attention in a nice way to the need to obey speed limits in school zones.
“It catches them off guard”
“But when I give them a clear choice of a citation or the onion, they take the onion. And I’ve had them eat the onion right in front of me.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Murder in the temple – don’t drink and pray
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Education1 day ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
North East3 days ago
Man faked death to break up with his wife
-
Drugs3 days ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Environment2 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war