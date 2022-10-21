Connect with us

Legendary Carabao rocker begs forgiveness over Elephant Duel “misunderstanding”

Rock star Yuenyong Opakul must report to the police to answer a charge of insulting Natthapat Suwanprateep, governor of Suphan Buri province, during an offensive rant last week.

Pol Maj Gen Uthai Kawindechathorn, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 7, yesterday said the frontman of celebrated rock group Carabao must visit Song Phi Nong police station in the southernmost district of Suphan Buri province to hear the charge against him.

Police considered all the evidence filed by lawyers on behalf of the governor before deciding to press charges.

The band played at a birthday function for Piyaphot Kiatchusakul, chief subdistrict headman of Song Phi Nong on Monday, October 12. During the show, Yuenyong allegedly used the stage to accuse the governor of showing a lack of respect by not inviting Carabao to play during Elephant Duel Day, despite Yuenyong being a Suphan Buri native.

Elephant Duel Day celebrates one of the most legendary battles in Thai history, between King Naresuan and the Crown Prince of Burma. The fight in 1592 was a pivotal battle of the Siam-Burmese wars of the time. The two leaders, perched atop their elephants, engaged in a fierce and heavily-romanticised duel. Elephant Duel day is revered among locals in the province.

“Do you know who I am? ” Yuenyong allegedly said during the event, demanding that the governor ought to get up on stage to explain. Nattapat was a guest at the function but left before the concert began.

Nattapat said on Facebook that no concerts were allowed at the event this year due to strict social distancing measures.

Despite an apology by Yuenyong, calling the issue a misunderstanding, the governor plans to follow through with his lawsuit to “maintain his dignity.”

Natthapat Suwanprateep, governor of Suphan Buri province

 

Trending