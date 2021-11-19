How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers

Online teachers in Thailand and elsewhere are struggling to grapple with China’s changes to its private tutoring regulations. And, the outcome is not good, as thousands of digital nomad educators are finding themselves jobless.

In the past few months, big name tutoring companies that employ thousands of English teachers have announced their main clientele, chinese students, are leaving. Such big name companies as VIPKid and DaDaABC have made announcements that they would stop selling online classes taught by foreign-based tutors to comply with a series of measures that were released by China’s central government back in July. The measures essentially have banned teachers from overseas from conducting any training activity in China.

Online teachers at VIPKid were only given less than 1 month’s notice about losing their jobs, as at first, the emails sent to them only mentioned that the new regulations could be viewed in a hyperlink contained in the emails.

One American teacher, who wishes to have her name kept anonymous, says that she wasn’t sure if her job would be gone by the beginning of November after seeing an email from VIPKid that was sent on October 5. The email, she says, did not mention anything about losing her job, but did mention the regulations. As the regulations came about in July of 2021, everything seemed to be up in the air. On October 15th, she says the email came that made many online teachers unsure of how they would be able to find another job.

“We are saddened to share that starting November 5, 2021, students in the Chinese mainland will no longer be able to take Major Course, Starlight, and Supplementary classes with foreign teachers living outside of China. Parents will no longer be able to book additional Major Course, Starlight, and Supplementary classes with foreign teachers living outside of China after October 19, 2021. Any Major Course, Starlight, and Supplementary classes that are already scheduled or booked will still take place until November 5, 2021.”

As VIPKid and other large tutoring companies employed as many as 70,000 foreign tutors from North America, the forced downsizing has had a large impact on those who worked in the online teaching industry. Many teachers are now finding other jobs instead of staying on with such tutoring companies as they say the new offered salaries aren’t enough to support them. One Twitter user from the state of North Carolina in America, says the changes have negatively affected her family.

“This is a game changer for me and my family. I’ve taught online ESL for almost 4 years. It’s a big blow to my heart as much as our finances.”

Analysts of the situation have said that the new regulations are necessary, however, because of problems in the private tutoring sector, which includes the online English tutoring services provided by overseas teachers. As Covid-19 forced many students to learn from home, the spotlight on online teachers’ qualifications grew more intense. Complaints were launched over a wide range of issues concerning the teachers and their teaching methods and/or qualifications.

Although the new regulations have been catastrophic for educators and companies alike, the Chinese government isn’t stopping there. According to a Global Times article, “Beijing education authorities have banned the use of foreign textbooks in primary and junior high schools in the Chinese capital, which is seen by experts as the latest development in China’s regulations on schools’ use of teaching materials.”

The document that announced the ban on such books, also noted that city schools’ textbooks will now be based on the national curriculum with authorities strictly reviewing them. Foreign textbooks would, essentially, be banned in such schools for primary and junior high school students. For high school students, foreign textbooks would be allowed if they adhered to national and municipal policies.

China’s Ministry of Education announced the ban back in January of 2020, but enforcement of the ban varied from city to city. Now, however, the enforcement has grown stronger. And, even more regulations have been announced.

As China is known for its extremely competitive education atmosphere, the government is taking steps to, what it says, curb the amount of stress on young students. Since China’s large population creates stiff competition for students, many children often go to school, and then return home only to study even more. The head-to-head battle for acceptance into good schools is overwhelming. Such exams, like the zhong kao and the gao kao, which are respectably high school and university entrance tests, see many families stressing over their children’s education. One single exam score can heavily influence their child’s life trajectory, making the pressure to succeed almost unbearable.

The burden of these exams, has seen families spending a large part of their income on extra tutoring, weekend classes and supplemental materials. The effect on kids, is also evident. Now, as the government is pushing for families to have more children, it is trying to lessen the financial and mental stress on parents, with the hopes that they would decide to have more kids.

China’s official Xinhua news agency reported that the country had passed an education law to ease homework pressures on students. The law states that homework is no longer allowed to be given, nor is private tutoring (in person or online) for core subjects. Private tutoring is also not allowed on holidays or weekends. And, foreign tutoring online is also banned.

The move comes as part of a growing assertiveness of the state in recent months when it comes to activities deemed harmful to the country’s youth. Local officials are tasked with strengthening their supervison in order to reduce the burden on students in terms of homework and extracurricular lessons, according to Xinhua news agency.

Private tutoring companies are also being ordered to go nonprofit. The law also addresses internet usage and has curbed it to 3 hours per week for each child. The government says internet addiction is not healthy for young minds, and passed the baton to parents to help regulate their child’s activities online.

“Parents … must allocate in a reasonable way for minors the time devoted to studies, rest, entertainment and physical activity in order not to increase their learning load and to avoid any internet addiction.”

The new internet regulations come about as the government has likened internet addiction to “spiritual opium.” Now, children can only use the internet on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The government is also encouraging the abandonment of blind, online celebrity worship by youths. It is also urging young Chinese men to be less “feminine” and more “manly.”

Critics, however, say it’s just another example of China tightening its grip on outside influence. As seen in Hong Kong, the tolerance for outside influence and dissent is largely absent. And, without native English teachers teaching Chinese students online, the question now remains if there is enough English teachers in China to fill the gap.

For companies like VIPKid, the regulations have left them scrambling to refund parents who paid for classes in advance. The American teacher says many parents pay for as many as 500 classes in advance and are now asking the company for refunds. In response, the company has said that refunds would be available in 3 months after submitting a request, but many parents remain skeptical.

The company has also reworked their offered classes to be that of artificial intelligence, which features the previous English teachers in a video teaching. As there is no interaction between students and the recorded lessons, the company is now offering the previous interactive classes to account for 3 AI classes in an effort to retain their profits. The American teacher, says that the company is losing billions of US dollars since the regulation came into effect.

“The refund of classes is a huge scandal. Parents have requested refunds from VIPKid, but since there are over 800,000 students enrolled, the company can’t afford to refund all of them.”

VIPKid’s new global platform is hoping to attract students from other countries after losing China as its biggest client. But, the salary for its teachers has been drastically cut, leaving many to find other jobs. Other tutoring companies that had China as their biggest clientele, are in the same boat. What’s more troubling, is how these new regulations will affect China’s youth in the future. As globalisation is on the rise, it seems China is taking a large step backwards in its efforts to help its youth be successful on the international stage.